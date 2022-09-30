ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Maryville celebrates 150th anniversary today

By Monica Ryan
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Maryville University will celebrate its 150th anniversary Friday.

The school was founded in 1872 as an academy for young women. Maryville also had strong ties to France. French was taught at all levels and students were encouraged to speak the language at all times. The school has since evolved into a national university with an enrollment of nearly 11,000 students.

The university is hosting an anniversary bash Friday taking place on its campus during homecoming.

