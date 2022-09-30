The Win of the Century - DeSantis Homes

GRIMSBY, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022--

On Tuesday, September 20 th, 2022 The Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) was proud to celebrate Ontario’s best of the best in residential construction at their 30 th annual Awards of Distinction. DeSantis Homes proved their ability to perform at the highest level within the industry by taking home three prestigious awards: Best Mid-High Rise Marketing Campaign , Most Outstanding Mid-High Rise Building , and the Prestige Award of Distinction - Project of the Year . All were in recognition of their recently launched and heritage inspired, Century Condos.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005077/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

President Gabriel DeSantis had this to say regarding the recent accolades; “It’s with great honour and pride that DeSantis Homes accepts this award from the OHBA. For more than six decades, we have been expanding the boundaries of excellence within our industry. These awards recognize our collective efforts to elevate the architecture, design, construction quality, and sustainability of the communities we build. It also represents our long-standing commitment to the home building industry and the commitment that goes into building thriving, vibrant communities that exceed the needs of our residents. We are so incredibly proud of this landmark development in Downtown Grimsby. We knew Century Condos was critical to revitalize downtown by bringing much needed residential to the core, thereby supporting local businesses, and adding to the vitality of this beautiful town. DeSantis Homes would like to thank the OHBA and everyone involved including McOuat Partnership, Tomas Pearce Interior Design and KNYMH Inc for their creativity and dedication towards our projects.”

Located in Grimsby, Century Condos was aptly named as the town celebrates its centennial in 2022. A building that combines innovation in design and development with bold interiors and a stunning exterior, was designed in collaboration with town planning staff, prominent local heritage architects, and other stakeholders via a series of design charrettes. This sort of synergistic process has proven to be a winning approach.

With thoughtful ingenuity, DeSantis Homes receipt of three awards exemplifies the importance of careful curation of residential buildings within a community. That exceptional design, attention to sustainability, and coordination with local planning staff are paramount to the health of each project, and the overall housing industry. DeSantis is honoured to be recognized by a panel of respected industry peers, who all share in the common goal of making the dream of home ownership achievable.

The team’s imperative to provide a quality residential condominium has not only been proven through the most recent accolades, but also through the brisk sales program, selling over 80% of the available condos within a few short weeks. Due to the unique floor plate of the building a variety of suite layouts are presently available including one bedroom, one plus den and two bedrooms plus den designs.

ABOUT DESANTIS HOMES

At its heart, the DeSantis Homes story is all about family. Ours and yours. This is a story that started when founder, Peter DeSantis, built his first house in 1959. A commitment and a legacy, both were born out of a passion for homebuilding.

Over the past five decades, DeSantis Homes has built thousands of family homes in the Hamilton, Halton and Niagara regions. Today, Gabriel DeSantis is raising DeSantis Homes to new heights while maintaining the craftsmanship and detail that will remain its hallmark. The company is continually evolving, staying ahead of the market and serving as a leader to the home building industry in Ontario.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005077/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Carol King

Senior Account Executive

McOuat Partnership

carol@partnership.ca

Cell 905 903 9059

KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INTERIOR DESIGN ARCHITECTURE OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: DeSantis Homes

PUB: 09/30/2022 07:00 AM/DISC: 09/30/2022 07:02 AM