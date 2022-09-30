ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, OH

New push to build new high school in Brunswick

By Jon Rudder
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s4aY3_0iGV3phb00

Brunswick High School is a sprawling, 340,000 sq. foot facility that has largely exceeded its lifespan.

The building is a hodgepodge of three separate structures, the East house, the West house, and the Center house, that was constructed over the course of two decades and connected by a roof to create the current Brunswick High School.

The school district recently released new details about a project for a new high school that will be left up to voters come to the November election. A new building would be 285,000 square feet and could be open for the 2026-27 school year to house about 1,800 students,

"Over time we have tied multiple systems together and that’s really caused a lot of issues that we have,” said Superintendent Jason Niedermeyer. “We have two different HVAC systems. Two different kinds of roofs.”

Because of the age of the structure and the complexity of its dated infrastructure, keeping up with the maintenance has been a costly battle. The school’s HVAC system has leaking Victaulic fittings that cause fluid to drip through the ceiling tiles and trash cans are often used to catch rainwater from dripping ceilings.

“We have a failing roof system,” Niedermeyer said. “Students have to dodge garbage cans to get in and out of their lockers.”

The school district has contacted multiple contractors to explore the faulty roof, but the solution isn’t a quick fix.

“Because it’s a membrane roof, we’re really struggling to find how we can patch and repair this area of the building,” Niedermeyer said.

Fixing the HVAC is not only time-consuming but costly. Replacing the two HVAC systems would cost approximately $18.4 million and would also require a revamped electrical system that would run upwards of $10.5 million.

Further complicating matters is the difficulty of addressing the leaking in the current system. Miles of piping allow fluid to travel throughout the building. Fixing the failed fittings would require draining the system, repairing the issue, and then refilling the entire system.

“That’s a five to seven day process and if it’s in the middle of winter, we don’t have the ability to run our building with no heat,” Niedermeyer said.

The laundry list of problems also includes outdated classrooms. Many electrical outlets don’t work and things like faucets and Bunsen burners are inoperable.

“It kind of makes you sad as a parent that that's what your kid is spending their entire day going to,” said Kelly Worsencroft, whose son is a junior at Brunswick High School.

“Last year my son had a chemistry class and when we walked his schedule, the chemistry class almost looked like it used to be a really big closet that they had transformed into a chemistry lab,” she said.

The bond issue on the ballot this November would pay for a completely new building. It would cost taxpayers $7.14 per $100,000 of home value. With an average home value in Brunswick and Brunswick Hills of roughly $275,000, it breaks down to less than $20 per month.

“If we don't do this now, what kind of in especially for my daughter, who's in eighth grade, what's that building going to look like when she's celebrating her senior year?” Worsencroft said.

School officials say they could receive funding help from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission. If the bond passes, the OFCC would cover 39% of the project, or $42.6 million.

“It didn’t make sense to us to say we’re not going to put this in front of voters. It’s $42.6 million dollars, Niedermeyer said. “This project would have a impact on generations of students to come.”

Comments / 2

Related
cityofmentor.com

Mentor Community Recreation Center Update

Renovation work has been underway at the Mentor Community Recreation Center since the spring. Motorists may have noticed that the parking lot has been repaved and is now being striped. Inside, most of the demolition work has been completed and crews are now in the process of painting the facility. New flooring will soon be installed throughout the complex before new exercise equipment is brought in.
MENTOR, OH
whbc.com

Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Brunswick, OH
Education
City
Brunswick, OH
City
Brunswick Hills Township, OH
wqkt.com

WCS board may change eligibility age for students entering kindergarten

The Wooster City School District’s board of education has taken the first step toward changing the eligibility age of kindergarteners. The board recently approved the first reading of a measure that would change the requirement of a child turning five by September 30th to turning five by August 1st. The state allows the choice of either date, and as of right now, Wooster is the only district in Wayne County using the September 30th date. The district says about 40 students would be impacted by the change, which would also affect preschoolers. A final vote is expected at the board’s meeting in October.
WOOSTER, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Brunswick Town#Linus K12#Linus High School#Infrastructure#Highschool#Brunswick High School#Hvac#Victaulic
Brown on Cleveland

Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?

Marquee Garfield Heights Board of EducationCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Recently, Garfield Heights Teachers' Association unanimously agreed to issue Garfield Heights City School District a 10-day strike notice as they deemed necessary per their media press release on Friday, September 23, 2022. The teachers are said to be the lowest-paid teachers in Cuyahoga County and are currently working without a contract. Their last contract ended July 20, 2022. The adverse concerns are safety, stability, success, fair wages, and benefits. Due to the School Board and the inability to develop are workable contract of mutual agreement, the Teachers' Association requested a Federal Mediator.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Cleveland.com

Olmsted Township property annexation broached with Berea (again)

BEREA, Ohio -- A 2019 petition sought unsuccessfully to annex to Berea a 72-acre Olmsted Township parcel located between two Sandstone Ridge housing developments in Berea. It now appears that another annexation request for the same vacant site could be imminent. The prior abandoned request, which met with staunch opposition...
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Neighbors argue over parking space: Brunswick Police Blotter

A man was cited for disorderly conduct at 8:33 p.m. Sept. 9 after officers responded to a disturbance in a parking lot on Maiden Court. Police found a group of people arguing about a neighbor not parking his vehicle in accordance with homeowners’ association guidelines. HOA board members were attempting to have the vehicle towed.
BRUNSWICK, OH
scriptype.com

Water line construction has begun.

Municipal water for commercial properties in the Richfield Historic District has been promised for over a decade. Now the water pipes have been delivered and construction of a Cleveland Water line is underway on state routes 303 and 176. Fabrizi Construction is digging up the streets, and one-lane traffic will...
RICHFIELD, OH
scriptype.com

Founder of Revere Foundation is national award finalist

Millions of people were shocked and sickened by the Sandy Hook school shootings in December 2012. Jason DiLauro said the senseless tragedy “scared the crap out of me,’’ but he decided to do something about it. As a resident of Bath Township, the financial advisor was in...
RICHFIELD, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy