'La Guagua 47' film explores Hispanic and Latin American culture in Philadelphia

Septa, Al Dia News and Ritmo Lab collaborated to create a new film celebrating the spirit of Hispanic culture in Philadelphia.

Alba Martinez was the creative force behind the song featured in the film called, based on the Septa 47 bus route.

The route runs from South Philadelphia to North Philadelphia and Alba wrote the song based on her experiences discovering the Hispanic community in Philadelphia when she arrived here in 1985.

More than 30 years later, the film depicts a journey of someone who discovers culture with different stops along the bus route.