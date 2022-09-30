ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I went inside the Starbucks 'cupping room', where employees taste 100 cups of coffee per day and saw why it's essential to the chain's success

By Mary Meisenzahl
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47j5cF_0iGV3nBN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dUNzM_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

  • Starbucks invited me to visit the cupping room in its Seattle headquarters.
  • Cupping is a coffee industry practice where experts test cups of coffee for quality.
  • Cupping was surprisingly technical, and I was impressed by how fast the experts moved.
When I was in Seattle for Starbucks investor day, the chain invited me to visit headquarters and see how experts test coffee behind the scenes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CzXEn_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I visited the cupping room, where specially trained Starbucks workers taste hundreds of cups of coffee each day to ensure they're high quality.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBYdV_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

We started with a geography lesson because Starbucks sources its beans from all three major coffee-growing regions in the world: Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dh5QY_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Brazil, Vietnam, and Colombia are the biggest coffee-producing countries in the world, head of Starbucks Coffee Trading Company Tim Scharrer told Insider.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJ3u3_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Coffee grown in different regions has different distinct flavor notes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVAvw_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The cuppers' job in this room is to make that the base flavors of each type of coffee are exactly what they should be, so they can be used in Starbucks drinks, the company's head of coffee and tea quality Andrew Linnemann said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tNMac_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

With that information in mind, I put on a green apron to do my own cupping.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2dLo_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

First, all the raw green coffee shipments are inspected for quality, scent, and consistency, similar to how you might check produce at a grocery store, Linnemann said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9OlX_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Then it's roasted in small batches in an adjoining room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CvyFL_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

All the samples of coffee beans must be treated exactly the same way so they can be compared fairly.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zw37s_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Roasters carefully watch temperature and timing to ensure consistent beans.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O6Qxm_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Then, Starbucks provided me with a sample to test myself with one coffee from each of the three regions.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e65a3_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

After brewing, the coffee forms a crust on top.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RowSg_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I used a spoon to "break" the crust, which released the aromas beneath.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbS0h_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The three cups had distinct smells that came through, so it was important to rinse my spoon between them to keep them separate.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BViDf_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

It's a messy process. "If you don't get coffee on your nose, you're doing it wrong," Bonnie Hall, senior manager of Global Coffee Quality and Operations at Starbucks, told me.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0covvg_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I learned that the roasting process also has an impact on flavor, sometimes leaving a "bready," baking smell.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slKD0_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

It was kind of like wine tasting, where I suddenly noticed flavors I never had before once someone with more knowledge pointed them out to me.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DyxxD_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The Ethiopian coffee, for example, had a very fruity scent that stood out when I tried it alongside other blends, while the Sumatran was more chocolatey.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33SU1Y_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

For the next step, cuppers used spoons to take off any remaining grounds ahead of actually tasting them.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cb7Vt_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Then it was time to taste, under instruction from the experts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gdi4z_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Like wine tasting, coffee cuppers traditionally spit out the samples into a spittoon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dw7Pk_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Using the spittoon was by far the most intimidating part because it goes against all my instincts to spit into a giant bucket in public.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4nQy_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

To taste it, I dipped a spoon slightly into the coffee and slurped it off the spoon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tUQ3N_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Tasting was more challenging than it sounds too because you have to aspirate the coffee, which is basically loudly slurping it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wa1dr_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

This coats your taste buds and gets the aroma in your nose because smelling is key to tasting all the notes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Woftk_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

While I moved slowly, trying to avoid getting coffee everywhere and noticing subtle flavors, the professionals moved shockingly fast.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kz0R1_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The cuppers sped down the line, scooping coffee up with a spoon in each hand before loudly slurping and spitting and moving on to the next cup.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0du87z_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The Starbucks workers explained how this room is essential to the creation of every drink at Starbucks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aKqsx_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

All coffee is tested hot with these cupping methods that are standard across the coffee industry.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4USJ_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

With each variety narrowed down to its flavor profile, Starbucks coffee experts can experiment with combinations to see what works best for different blends, espressos, and cold brew.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19NSAT_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

When Starbucks was developing cold brew, coffee experts tested these same blends under different conditions before landing on the standard 20-hour brew time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38gp42_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

About 70% of the drinks Starbucks sells now are cold, but cupping hot coffee is still key to guaranteeing the quality of those drinks and developing new ones.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pt4dM_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The quality of Starbucks coffee, a multi-billion dollar business, is ultimately in the hands of just a few experts who taste nearly 1,000 cups per week.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W47gz_0iGV3nBN00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com .

