I went inside the Starbucks 'cupping room', where employees taste 100 cups of coffee per day and saw why it's essential to the chain's success
By Mary Meisenzahl
Business Insider
4 days ago
Starbucks invited me to visit the cupping room in its Seattle headquarters.
Cupping is a coffee industry practice where experts test cups of coffee for quality.
Cupping was surprisingly technical, and I was impressed by how fast the experts moved.
When I was in Seattle for Starbucks investor day, the chain invited me to visit headquarters and see how experts test coffee behind the scenes. I visited the cupping room, where specially trained Starbucks workers taste hundreds of cups of coffee each day to ensure they're high quality. We started with a geography lesson because Starbucks sources its beans from all three major coffee-growing regions in the world: Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. Brazil, Vietnam, and Colombia are the biggest coffee-producing countries in the world, head of Starbucks Coffee Trading Company Tim Scharrer told Insider. Coffee grown in different regions has different distinct flavor notes. The cuppers' job in this room is to make that the base flavors of each type of coffee are exactly what they should be, so they can be used in Starbucks drinks, the company's head of coffee and tea quality Andrew Linnemann said. With that information in mind, I put on a green apron to do my own cupping. First, all the raw green coffee shipments are inspected for quality, scent, and consistency, similar to how you might check produce at a grocery store, Linnemann said. Then it's roasted in small batches in an adjoining room. All the samples of coffee beans must be treated exactly the same way so they can be compared fairly. Roasters carefully watch temperature and timing to ensure consistent beans. Then, Starbucks provided me with a sample to test myself with one coffee from each of the three regions. After brewing, the coffee forms a crust on top. I used a spoon to "break" the crust, which released the aromas beneath. The three cups had distinct smells that came through, so it was important to rinse my spoon between them to keep them separate. It's a messy process. "If you don't get coffee on your nose, you're doing it wrong," Bonnie Hall, senior manager of Global Coffee Quality and Operations at Starbucks, told me. I learned that the roasting process also has an impact on flavor, sometimes leaving a "bready," baking smell. It was kind of like wine tasting, where I suddenly noticed flavors I never had before once someone with more knowledge pointed them out to me. The Ethiopian coffee, for example, had a very fruity scent that stood out when I tried it alongside other blends, while the Sumatran was more chocolatey. For the next step, cuppers used spoons to take off any remaining grounds ahead of actually tasting them. Then it was time to taste, under instruction from the experts. Like wine tasting, coffee cuppers traditionally spit out the samples into a spittoon. Using the spittoon was by far the most intimidating part because it goes against all my instincts to spit into a giant bucket in public. To taste it, I dipped a spoon slightly into the coffee and slurped it off the spoon. Tasting was more challenging than it sounds too because you have to aspirate the coffee, which is basically loudly slurping it. This coats your taste buds and gets the aroma in your nose because smelling is key to tasting all the notes. While I moved slowly, trying to avoid getting coffee everywhere and noticing subtle flavors, the professionals moved shockingly fast. The cuppers sped down the line, scooping coffee up with a spoon in each hand before loudly slurping and spitting and moving on to the next cup. The Starbucks workers explained how this room is essential to the creation of every drink at Starbucks. All coffee is tested hot with these cupping methods that are standard across the coffee industry. With each variety narrowed down to its flavor profile, Starbucks coffee experts can experiment with combinations to see what works best for different blends, espressos, and cold brew. When Starbucks was developing cold brew, coffee experts tested these same blends under different conditions before landing on the standard 20-hour brew time. About 70% of the drinks Starbucks sells now are cold, but cupping hot coffee is still key to guaranteeing the quality of those drinks and developing new ones. The quality of Starbucks coffee, a multi-billion dollar business, is ultimately in the hands of just a few experts who taste nearly 1,000 cups per week.
If you’re like us, you spend the whole summer drinking iced coffee while dreaming of Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Sure, summer’s great, but nothing compares to the cozy feeling you get when you take that first sip of a foamy PSL — no matter the season. Starbucks finally...
Starbucks Medicine Ball aka Honey Citrus Mint Tea is a delicious hot drink to enjoy on a cold day. This tasty hot tea drink has honey, citrus, peach, and mint flavors. It’s also known as a cold buster and great to sip on when you’re not feeling good or have a sore throat.
At 27 years old and after years of relying on Starbucks, I have to admit I don't know how to make a proper cup of coffee. The world of coffee is pretty intimidating. There are too many options and methods to choose from, and I barely know the difference between cappuccinos, lattes, macchiatos, and the works. Luckily, Keurig made it easy with its lineup of pod-based machines. The brand's latest launch brings convenience to making artisanal coffeehouse drinks at home. The K-Café Smart Coffee Machine ($250) is a smart brewer with a built-in milk frother and an accompanying app that will make anyone who loves indulging in a cup of coffee embrace their inner barista.
“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!”
It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.
Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
A FORMER Walmart worker has revealed the one item shoppers should avoid buying from the retailer. Rousseau Vestal, a former Walmart cashier, told BestLife that Walmart bed sheets should be avoided because of their quality. "You won't want to get anything less than the greatest bed linens given that you...
A once popular pizza chain has now closed for good.Food Photographer/Unsplash. Phoenix has seen an influx of all kinds of pizza over the years. Pizza lovers will find representation from Chicago and New York, Italy and Detroit. There are also several chains originating in California. The California style of pizza had a moment several years ago, as the style pushed out of Southern California and into the rest of the United States. However, one of the originators of the style has fallen on hard times, and now the last of the chain’s locations here in the Valley has closed up for good.
Taco Tuesday happens every week. (Thank goodness.) But National Taco Day, which this year falls on Tuesday, October 4, comes only once a year. So for sure you’ll want to circle it in hot-sauce on your calendar. You’ll also want to mark the occasion in the only appropriate way:...
Cracker Barrel has been around for a long time, having first opened its doors back in 1969 in Tennessee. Over the years, it's no surprise that the menu would inevitably change, adding and dropping new menu items time after time until we eventually got the menu we know and love today. But even that menu is changing!
MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
“I bought another set almost immediately”
As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter.
Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off.
The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a number of US industries that have found themselves in a bit of an employment pickle: keeping businesses staffed is becoming increasingly difficult for particular lines of work. While there seems to be a growing number of folks across the board who have voiced displeasure with their jobs in general and have walked out the door as part of the "great resignation," data shows that some lines of work have been harder by this phenomenon than others.
A WOMAN was tempted when she found a stack of cash hidden in her KFC takeaway bag at the drive-through. Despite being in massive debt, JoAnne Oliver decided to do the right thing and return the $543 she found in her chicken sandwich. The customer from Jackson, Georgia, was heading...
While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 01/27/2022
When anyone who is trying to lose weight goes out to eat, they often aim to choose something commonly known as ‘healthy,’ or what appears to be the most nutritious o...
If you bought this item, don't eat or you run the risk of getting sick. The search for convenient and appealing foods to prepare quickly at home has a long history. And the world has come a long way from frozen TV dinners in aluminum trays. Among the more popular...
Comments / 0