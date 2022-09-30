Beautiful fall weather continues into the weekend

The weather looks to stay absolutely fantastic through the end of the week and the weekend.

We've seen beautiful clear skies over the last several days, and there doesn't seem to be any change coming up in the next several days.

Highs will be a touch warmer on Friday with temperatures around 80 in the afternoon, with a nice steady breeze out of the north.

As the sun sets temperatures will start to drop getting down into the low 50s overnight, making for a chilly start to the day on Saturday.

We will warm up over the next several days eventually getting into the mid 80s by Sunday with plenty of sunshine, and humidity should remain manageable.

