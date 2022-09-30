ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 4 game

Sunday Night Football returns this week, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of 2021's Super Bowl. It will also be a rematch of elite quarterbacks, as Patrick Mahomes squares off against Tom Brady once again. There has been uncertainty about where the game will be played due to Hurricane Ian, with U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota being tapped as a fallback option with the Vikings in London. The NFL ultimately didn't need to pull the emergency lever and relocate the game.
TAMPA, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Ranking Wisconsin's 7 best coaching candidates to replace Paul Chryst

Wisconsin parted ways with Paul Chryst on Sunday. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will serve as interim coach, according to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg. It's a surprise move of sorts for one of the stable programs in the Big Ten West. Chryst took over for Gary Andersen after the...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Lee Corso
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Rece Davis
ng-sportingnews.com

Arch Manning stats: Texas commit breaks uncle Peyton's, Eli's passing records

Is Arch Manning the best quarterback in the family? If high school stats are any indication, he might be on his way toward staking that claim. According to ESPN, Manning, the Isidore Newman quarterback, surpassed two career high school records on Friday held by his uncles: Eli Manning's passing yards record and Peyton Manning's passing touchdown record.
NFL
ng-sportingnews.com

Bryce Young injury update: Alabama QB exits Arkansas game with sprained shoulder

This story has been updated from a previous version. Alabama Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback Bryce Young exited the second-ranked Crimson Tide's game vs. No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday with an apparent injury to his throwing shoulder. Young exited the field, pointing to his shoulder, around the 10-minute mark after throwing an...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#College Gameday#College Football#American Football#Acc#Tigers#Wake Forest#Charleston Southern#Texas Tech#The Sporting News
ng-sportingnews.com

College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 5

The top 25 college football teams were subject to upsets and close calls alike in Week 5. Several top-25 teams barely avoided disaster against lower-ranked or unranked competition. It started early in the day with No. 2 Alabama, which overcame the loss of Bryce Young and a 23-point third quarter by No. 20 Arkansas to beat the Razorbacks 49-26 on the road with backup Jalen Milroe.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
ng-sportingnews.com

How Patrick Mahomes’ latest magic act vs. Buccaneers reminded the NFL about Chiefs’ capabilities: 'He's the Houdini of our era’

Travis Kelce has played with Patrick Mahomes for the entirety of the 27-year-old quarterback's NFL career. Even still, he came away from the Chiefs' 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football" amazed by some of the plays that his quarterback had made. "The NFL hasn't seen anything like...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

NBC's Cris Collinsworth calls out NFL, Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'Really dangerous issue for the NFL'

The NFL and the Dolphins have been heavily criticized for their handling of injuries to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. NBC's Cris Collinsworth joined the criticism on "Sunday Night Football". Collinsworth and play-by-play voice Mike Tirico were discussing how the league's concussion protocol will be changing as a result of an...
MIAMI, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Victor Wembanyama ahead of 2023 NBA Draft matchup with Scoot Henderson: 'If I was never born, I think he'd deserve the first spot'

LAS VEGAS — It's uncommon to see the projected Nos. 1 and 2 picks in the NBA Draft face off after high school or AAU before they reach the NBA stage. With all the different pathways to the league these days, there have only been five such instances over the last two decades. And in a year where one of the top prospects is playing professionally overseas in France and the other is competing in the G League for the Ignite development program, this is the least likely matchup we've ever seen.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy