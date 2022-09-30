Read full article on original website
Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 4 game
Sunday Night Football returns this week, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of 2021's Super Bowl. It will also be a rematch of elite quarterbacks, as Patrick Mahomes squares off against Tom Brady once again. There has been uncertainty about where the game will be played due to Hurricane Ian, with U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota being tapped as a fallback option with the Vikings in London. The NFL ultimately didn't need to pull the emergency lever and relocate the game.
Week 6 College Football Playoff picture: Alabama still No. 2 despite Bryce Young injury
For a moment — a brief moment — it looked like No. 2 Alabama might lose on the road. Heisman Trophy quarterback Bryce Young was out with a sprained shoulder. Arkansas ripped off 23 unanswered points after falling behind 28-0, and the Crimson Tide faced a third-and-15 from its own 20-yard line.
Ranking Wisconsin's 7 best coaching candidates to replace Paul Chryst
Wisconsin parted ways with Paul Chryst on Sunday. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will serve as interim coach, according to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg. It's a surprise move of sorts for one of the stable programs in the Big Ten West. Chryst took over for Gary Andersen after the...
Who is Jalen Milroe? Alabama backup in line for starting role after Bryce Young injured vs. Arkansas
The depth of No. 2 Alabama's quarterback room could soon be tested. During the second quarter against No. 20 Arkansas, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was forced to leave the game and head to the medical tent. He did not return to the game as he went to the locker room.
Why isn't Bryan Bresee playing tonight? Clemson DT out for N.C. State game with non-football medical issue
Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, one of the top defensive players in the country — and one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft — will miss Saturday's game vs. No. 10 N.C. State. ESPN, citing sources with knowledge of the situation, reported that Bresee will...
Lane Kiffin trolls Kentucky QB Will Levis, 'first pick of the draft,' after Ole Miss win
Lane Kiffin and 14th-ranked Ole Miss barely held off No. 7 Kentucky in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, winning 22-19. But hearing Kiffin speak after the game, you'd think the Rebels ran the Wildcats out of Oxford, Miss., or at least, one pointed quote regarding his defense's play against Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.
What channel is Cowboys vs. Commanders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 4 game
Two NFC East foes face off in Week 4 with their seasons headed in opposite directions. The Cowboys are back on track and feeling good after rattling off two consecutive wins. The Commanders, on the other hand, are reeling after back-to-back losses coming into this week. Dallas has recovered impressively...
Why did Wisconsin fire Paul Chryst? Badgers sack coach after blowout losses to Ohio State, Illinois
Wisconsin has become the latest Big Ten West program to make a mid-season coaching change. The university announced Sunday that Paul Chryst, the Badgers' head coach since 2015, was out after the team's 2-3 start to the season. Defensive coordinaor Jim Leonhard takes over as interim coach. The Sporting News...
Arch Manning stats: Texas commit breaks uncle Peyton's, Eli's passing records
Is Arch Manning the best quarterback in the family? If high school stats are any indication, he might be on his way toward staking that claim. According to ESPN, Manning, the Isidore Newman quarterback, surpassed two career high school records on Friday held by his uncles: Eli Manning's passing yards record and Peyton Manning's passing touchdown record.
How to watch the NHL preseason without cable: Live streams, schedule for last week of tune-up games
Hockey fans, the NHL regular season is nearly here. We are in the final week of the preseason, with Saturday, Oct. 8 marking the final day of warming contests ahead of the regular season. Teams have begun to cut down their rosters, sending players down to the AHL or back...
Bryce Young injury update: Alabama QB exits Arkansas game with sprained shoulder
This story has been updated from a previous version. Alabama Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback Bryce Young exited the second-ranked Crimson Tide's game vs. No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday with an apparent injury to his throwing shoulder. Young exited the field, pointing to his shoulder, around the 10-minute mark after throwing an...
College Football Week 5 overreactions: There will be no unbeatens; Wisconsin and Iowa need changes
College football fans always will. That was the year Appalachian State opened the season with a shocking upset against Michigan, and the roller coaster didn’t stop until two-loss LSU won the national championship. Does it feel like 2007 yet? After all, ESPN's "College GameDay" will go to Lawrence, Kan.,...
College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 5
The top 25 college football teams were subject to upsets and close calls alike in Week 5. Several top-25 teams barely avoided disaster against lower-ranked or unranked competition. It started early in the day with No. 2 Alabama, which overcame the loss of Bryce Young and a 23-point third quarter by No. 20 Arkansas to beat the Razorbacks 49-26 on the road with backup Jalen Milroe.
Why Jameis Winston isn't starting for Saints vs. Vikings in NFL Week 4 London game
When the Saints go marching into London, they'll be without their lead signal-caller. Quarterback Jameis Winston has been dealing with a back injury since the opening game of the season. The ailment has gotten progressively worse, so much so that Winston missed three days of practice this week and was listed as doubtful by Friday.
Steelers name Kenny Pickett starting QB: Why Pittsburgh benched Mitchell Trubisky after four games
They picked Kenny Pickett on a Thursday, now they're choosing him for Sundays. When the Steelers selected Pittsburgh passer Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, it was only a matter of time until Mike Tomlin and Co. would turn to the rookie in the fall. His time came on Sunday, in a loss to the Jets.
College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 6 top 25 games
The much-anticipated matchup between No. 1 Alabama and Texas A&M is in prime time in Week 6. It's just not the best matchup on the schedule. Three games between ranked teams, including No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas in a battle of Big 12 unbeatens, have upstaged the Crimson Tide-Aggies matchup.
How Patrick Mahomes’ latest magic act vs. Buccaneers reminded the NFL about Chiefs’ capabilities: 'He's the Houdini of our era’
Travis Kelce has played with Patrick Mahomes for the entirety of the 27-year-old quarterback's NFL career. Even still, he came away from the Chiefs' 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football" amazed by some of the plays that his quarterback had made. "The NFL hasn't seen anything like...
How to watch G League Ignite vs. Metropolitans 92: Top NBA Draft prospects Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama go head-to-head
The start of a new NBA season always gives teams a sense of hope, but the reality is that a few franchises will end up attending the NBA Draft Lottery drawing next year. That means even the most optimistic front offices can never stop sending out scouts to watch top prospects.
NBC's Cris Collinsworth calls out NFL, Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'Really dangerous issue for the NFL'
The NFL and the Dolphins have been heavily criticized for their handling of injuries to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. NBC's Cris Collinsworth joined the criticism on "Sunday Night Football". Collinsworth and play-by-play voice Mike Tirico were discussing how the league's concussion protocol will be changing as a result of an...
Victor Wembanyama ahead of 2023 NBA Draft matchup with Scoot Henderson: 'If I was never born, I think he'd deserve the first spot'
LAS VEGAS — It's uncommon to see the projected Nos. 1 and 2 picks in the NBA Draft face off after high school or AAU before they reach the NBA stage. With all the different pathways to the league these days, there have only been five such instances over the last two decades. And in a year where one of the top prospects is playing professionally overseas in France and the other is competing in the G League for the Ignite development program, this is the least likely matchup we've ever seen.
