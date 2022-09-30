ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ng-sportingnews.com

How unbeaten Ole Miss escaped with win vs. No. 7 Kentucky thanks to Wildcats miscues

No. 7 Kentucky and Mark Stoops were agonizingly close to a statement win on the road vs. No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday. But a combination of special teams miscues, poor clock management and a controversial non-call on a potential targeting resulted in a Rebels victory. And so, Lane Kiffin and Co. escaped Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with a 22-19 victory over the Wildcats to advance to 5-0 on the season.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
Murfreesboro, TN
College Sports
City
Louisville, TN
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Murfreesboro, TN
ng-sportingnews.com

Arch Manning stats: Texas commit breaks uncle Peyton's, Eli's passing records

Is Arch Manning the best quarterback in the family? If high school stats are any indication, he might be on his way toward staking that claim. According to ESPN, Manning, the Isidore Newman quarterback, surpassed two career high school records on Friday held by his uncles: Eli Manning's passing yards record and Peyton Manning's passing touchdown record.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gundy
ng-sportingnews.com

How Patrick Mahomes’ latest magic act vs. Buccaneers reminded the NFL about Chiefs’ capabilities: 'He's the Houdini of our era’

Travis Kelce has played with Patrick Mahomes for the entirety of the 27-year-old quarterback's NFL career. Even still, he came away from the Chiefs' 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football" amazed by some of the plays that his quarterback had made. "The NFL hasn't seen anything like...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

Kenny Pickett's rookie debut still a big win for Steelers despite loss to Jets

The Steelers had already lost their game against the Jets by deciding to stick with Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback for one more forgettable outing. The scoreboard in Pittsburgh showed the home team blew a 10-point fourth-quarter to fall 24-20 in the final seconds. But the Steelers would have had zero chance to win in the first place had they not made a mid-game QB switch to rookie Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Lions vs. NFL officials: How a crucial stop waved off vs. Seahawks proved consequential, adds to controversy

Detroit Lions fans, stop reading if you'd heard this before: The Lions were the victims of questionable officiating. With the Seahawks already up 31-23 late in the third quarter, Geno Smith's offense was facing a third-and-16 after an intentional grounding penalty. Smith spiked an incompletion on what looked like a miscommunication with his receivers, and it looked like the Lions were going to get the ball back in a one-possession game.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Boston College#Underdogs#Football History#American Football#Kansas State#Navy#Texas A M
ng-sportingnews.com

College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 5

The top 25 college football teams were subject to upsets and close calls alike in Week 5. Several top-25 teams barely avoided disaster against lower-ranked or unranked competition. It started early in the day with No. 2 Alabama, which overcame the loss of Bryce Young and a 23-point third quarter by No. 20 Arkansas to beat the Razorbacks 49-26 on the road with backup Jalen Milroe.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
College
Tulane University
ng-sportingnews.com

Victor Wembanyama ahead of 2023 NBA Draft matchup with Scoot Henderson: 'If I was never born, I think he'd deserve the first spot'

LAS VEGAS — It's uncommon to see the projected Nos. 1 and 2 picks in the NBA Draft face off after high school or AAU before they reach the NBA stage. With all the different pathways to the league these days, there have only been five such instances over the last two decades. And in a year where one of the top prospects is playing professionally overseas in France and the other is competing in the G League for the Ignite development program, this is the least likely matchup we've ever seen.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, Javonte Williams, Cordarrelle Patterson affecting Week 5 waiver pickups

There weren't many running back injuries this past Sunday, but the three that occurred are big ones. Indianapolis's Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Denver's Javonte Williams (knee), and Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson's (knee) status for coming weeks are murky, and fantasy football owners are already scrambling to fill potential Week 5 holes on the waiver wire.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy