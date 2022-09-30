Read full article on original website
How unbeaten Ole Miss escaped with win vs. No. 7 Kentucky thanks to Wildcats miscues
No. 7 Kentucky and Mark Stoops were agonizingly close to a statement win on the road vs. No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday. But a combination of special teams miscues, poor clock management and a controversial non-call on a potential targeting resulted in a Rebels victory. And so, Lane Kiffin and Co. escaped Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with a 22-19 victory over the Wildcats to advance to 5-0 on the season.
Week 6 College Football Playoff picture: Alabama still No. 2 despite Bryce Young injury
For a moment — a brief moment — it looked like No. 2 Alabama might lose on the road. Heisman Trophy quarterback Bryce Young was out with a sprained shoulder. Arkansas ripped off 23 unanswered points after falling behind 28-0, and the Crimson Tide faced a third-and-15 from its own 20-yard line.
What channel is Eagles vs. Jaguars on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 4 game
There will be plenty on the line when the Eagles and Jaguars square off this week. Both teams are off to hot starts in the 2022 campaign, with Philadelphia a perfect 3-0 so far and Jacksonville an impressive 2-1. They'll clash this Sunday afternoon in what should be an exciting Week 4 matchup.
Why isn't Bryan Bresee playing tonight? Clemson DT out for N.C. State game with non-football medical issue
Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, one of the top defensive players in the country — and one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft — will miss Saturday's game vs. No. 10 N.C. State. ESPN, citing sources with knowledge of the situation, reported that Bresee will...
Who is Jalen Milroe? Alabama backup in line for starting role after Bryce Young injured vs. Arkansas
The depth of No. 2 Alabama's quarterback room could soon be tested. During the second quarter against No. 20 Arkansas, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was forced to leave the game and head to the medical tent. He did not return to the game as he went to the locker room.
Why did Wisconsin fire Paul Chryst? Badgers sack coach after blowout losses to Ohio State, Illinois
Wisconsin has become the latest Big Ten West program to make a mid-season coaching change. The university announced Sunday that Paul Chryst, the Badgers' head coach since 2015, was out after the team's 2-3 start to the season. Defensive coordinaor Jim Leonhard takes over as interim coach. The Sporting News...
Lane Kiffin trolls Kentucky QB Will Levis, 'first pick of the draft,' after Ole Miss win
Lane Kiffin and 14th-ranked Ole Miss barely held off No. 7 Kentucky in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, winning 22-19. But hearing Kiffin speak after the game, you'd think the Rebels ran the Wildcats out of Oxford, Miss., or at least, one pointed quote regarding his defense's play against Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.
Arch Manning stats: Texas commit breaks uncle Peyton's, Eli's passing records
Is Arch Manning the best quarterback in the family? If high school stats are any indication, he might be on his way toward staking that claim. According to ESPN, Manning, the Isidore Newman quarterback, surpassed two career high school records on Friday held by his uncles: Eli Manning's passing yards record and Peyton Manning's passing touchdown record.
How Patrick Mahomes’ latest magic act vs. Buccaneers reminded the NFL about Chiefs’ capabilities: 'He's the Houdini of our era’
Travis Kelce has played with Patrick Mahomes for the entirety of the 27-year-old quarterback's NFL career. Even still, he came away from the Chiefs' 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football" amazed by some of the plays that his quarterback had made. "The NFL hasn't seen anything like...
Kenny Pickett's rookie debut still a big win for Steelers despite loss to Jets
The Steelers had already lost their game against the Jets by deciding to stick with Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback for one more forgettable outing. The scoreboard in Pittsburgh showed the home team blew a 10-point fourth-quarter to fall 24-20 in the final seconds. But the Steelers would have had zero chance to win in the first place had they not made a mid-game QB switch to rookie Kenny Pickett.
Lions vs. NFL officials: How a crucial stop waved off vs. Seahawks proved consequential, adds to controversy
Detroit Lions fans, stop reading if you'd heard this before: The Lions were the victims of questionable officiating. With the Seahawks already up 31-23 late in the third quarter, Geno Smith's offense was facing a third-and-16 after an intentional grounding penalty. Smith spiked an incompletion on what looked like a miscommunication with his receivers, and it looked like the Lions were going to get the ball back in a one-possession game.
Why Bailey Zappe's first NFL touchdown pass in Patriots vs. Packers game was controversial
Few had ever heard of Patriots third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe before Sunday. But when Brian Hoyer (who himself was filling in for the injured Mac Jones) left New England's game against Green Bay with a head injury, Zappe was called upon to lead the offense. He was impressive in his...
College Football Week 5 overreactions: There will be no unbeatens; Wisconsin and Iowa need changes
College football fans always will. That was the year Appalachian State opened the season with a shocking upset against Michigan, and the roller coaster didn’t stop until two-loss LSU won the national championship. Does it feel like 2007 yet? After all, ESPN's "College GameDay" will go to Lawrence, Kan.,...
College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 5
The top 25 college football teams were subject to upsets and close calls alike in Week 5. Several top-25 teams barely avoided disaster against lower-ranked or unranked competition. It started early in the day with No. 2 Alabama, which overcame the loss of Bryce Young and a 23-point third quarter by No. 20 Arkansas to beat the Razorbacks 49-26 on the road with backup Jalen Milroe.
How to watch G League Ignite vs. Metropolitans 92: Top NBA Draft prospects Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama go head-to-head
The start of a new NBA season always gives teams a sense of hope, but the reality is that a few franchises will end up attending the NBA Draft Lottery drawing next year. That means even the most optimistic front offices can never stop sending out scouts to watch top prospects.
College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 6 top 25 games
The much-anticipated matchup between No. 1 Alabama and Texas A&M is in prime time in Week 6. It's just not the best matchup on the schedule. Three games between ranked teams, including No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas in a battle of Big 12 unbeatens, have upstaged the Crimson Tide-Aggies matchup.
Baker Mayfield booed at home vs. Cardinals as Panthers' struggles on offense continue
Things are bad in Carolina. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on Sunday with a 26-16 loss to the Cardinals in Week 4. The one win came against the similarly struggling Saints. The record may not be entirely unexpected, but the manner in which it has been compiled has Panthers fans shifting in their seats.
NFL power rankings: Undefeated Eagles soar to No. 1; Chiefs, Cowboys also rise as Broncos, Steelers fade for Week 5
The NFL has only one undefeated team left after the first month of the 222 season. Congratulations to the Eagles for getting through almost a quarter of the schedule at 4-0. Their reward is ascending to the top of the latest Sporting News power rankings. Philadelphia has emerged as one...
Victor Wembanyama ahead of 2023 NBA Draft matchup with Scoot Henderson: 'If I was never born, I think he'd deserve the first spot'
LAS VEGAS — It's uncommon to see the projected Nos. 1 and 2 picks in the NBA Draft face off after high school or AAU before they reach the NBA stage. With all the different pathways to the league these days, there have only been five such instances over the last two decades. And in a year where one of the top prospects is playing professionally overseas in France and the other is competing in the G League for the Ignite development program, this is the least likely matchup we've ever seen.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, Javonte Williams, Cordarrelle Patterson affecting Week 5 waiver pickups
There weren't many running back injuries this past Sunday, but the three that occurred are big ones. Indianapolis's Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Denver's Javonte Williams (knee), and Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson's (knee) status for coming weeks are murky, and fantasy football owners are already scrambling to fill potential Week 5 holes on the waiver wire.
