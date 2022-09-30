Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
How unbeaten Ole Miss escaped with win vs. No. 7 Kentucky thanks to Wildcats miscues
No. 7 Kentucky and Mark Stoops were agonizingly close to a statement win on the road vs. No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday. But a combination of special teams miscues, poor clock management and a controversial non-call on a potential targeting resulted in a Rebels victory. And so, Lane Kiffin and Co. escaped Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with a 22-19 victory over the Wildcats to advance to 5-0 on the season.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did Wisconsin fire Paul Chryst? Badgers sack coach after blowout losses to Ohio State, Illinois
Wisconsin has become the latest Big Ten West program to make a mid-season coaching change. The university announced Sunday that Paul Chryst, the Badgers' head coach since 2015, was out after the team's 2-3 start to the season. Defensive coordinaor Jim Leonhard takes over as interim coach. The Sporting News...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why isn't Bryan Bresee playing tonight? Clemson DT out for N.C. State game with non-football medical issue
Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, one of the top defensive players in the country — and one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft — will miss Saturday's game vs. No. 10 N.C. State. ESPN, citing sources with knowledge of the situation, reported that Bresee will...
ng-sportingnews.com
Lane Kiffin trolls Kentucky QB Will Levis, 'first pick of the draft,' after Ole Miss win
Lane Kiffin and 14th-ranked Ole Miss barely held off No. 7 Kentucky in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, winning 22-19. But hearing Kiffin speak after the game, you'd think the Rebels ran the Wildcats out of Oxford, Miss., or at least, one pointed quote regarding his defense's play against Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ng-sportingnews.com
Arch Manning stats: Texas commit breaks uncle Peyton's, Eli's passing records
Is Arch Manning the best quarterback in the family? If high school stats are any indication, he might be on his way toward staking that claim. According to ESPN, Manning, the Isidore Newman quarterback, surpassed two career high school records on Friday held by his uncles: Eli Manning's passing yards record and Peyton Manning's passing touchdown record.
ng-sportingnews.com
College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 5
The top 25 college football teams were subject to upsets and close calls alike in Week 5. Several top-25 teams barely avoided disaster against lower-ranked or unranked competition. It started early in the day with No. 2 Alabama, which overcame the loss of Bryce Young and a 23-point third quarter by No. 20 Arkansas to beat the Razorbacks 49-26 on the road with backup Jalen Milroe.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bryce Young injury update: Alabama QB exits Arkansas game with sprained shoulder
This story has been updated from a previous version. Alabama Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback Bryce Young exited the second-ranked Crimson Tide's game vs. No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday with an apparent injury to his throwing shoulder. Young exited the field, pointing to his shoulder, around the 10-minute mark after throwing an...
ng-sportingnews.com
How Patrick Mahomes’ latest magic act vs. Buccaneers reminded the NFL about Chiefs’ capabilities: 'He's the Houdini of our era’
Travis Kelce has played with Patrick Mahomes for the entirety of the 27-year-old quarterback's NFL career. Even still, he came away from the Chiefs' 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football" amazed by some of the plays that his quarterback had made. "The NFL hasn't seen anything like...
RELATED PEOPLE
ng-sportingnews.com
College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 6 top 25 games
The much-anticipated matchup between No. 1 Alabama and Texas A&M is in prime time in Week 6. It's just not the best matchup on the schedule. Three games between ranked teams, including No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas in a battle of Big 12 unbeatens, have upstaged the Crimson Tide-Aggies matchup.
ng-sportingnews.com
Baker Mayfield booed at home vs. Cardinals as Panthers' struggles on offense continue
Things are bad in Carolina. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on Sunday with a 26-16 loss to the Cardinals in Week 4. The one win came against the similarly struggling Saints. The record may not be entirely unexpected, but the manner in which it has been compiled has Panthers fans shifting in their seats.
ng-sportingnews.com
Victor Wembanyama ahead of 2023 NBA Draft matchup with Scoot Henderson: 'If I was never born, I think he'd deserve the first spot'
LAS VEGAS — It's uncommon to see the projected Nos. 1 and 2 picks in the NBA Draft face off after high school or AAU before they reach the NBA stage. With all the different pathways to the league these days, there have only been five such instances over the last two decades. And in a year where one of the top prospects is playing professionally overseas in France and the other is competing in the G League for the Ignite development program, this is the least likely matchup we've ever seen.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, Javonte Williams, Cordarrelle Patterson affecting Week 5 waiver pickups
There weren't many running back injuries this past Sunday, but the three that occurred are big ones. Indianapolis's Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Denver's Javonte Williams (knee), and Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson's (knee) status for coming weeks are murky, and fantasy football owners are already scrambling to fill potential Week 5 holes on the waiver wire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA Mock Draft 2023: Projecting where Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and other top prospects will go
By now, you've probably heard that the 2023 NBA Draft class is headlined by two premier prospects — Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. Wembanyama is a 7-foot-4 French big man with wing skills who, for lack of a better word, is truly a unicorn. Henderson is an explosive guard who is entering his second season with the G League Ignite, scoring with ease against other professionals last year at the age of 17.
NBA・
ng-sportingnews.com
Questionable penalty calls on Tyrann Mathieu, Saints help lift Vikings to victory: 'It hurt us'
The Vikings' London game vs. the Saints resulted in a 28-25 win, but some New Orleans faithful aren't happy with how the final result came to be — particularly on Minnesota's penultimate offensive drive. Two questionable penalties on the Saints defense — including a phantom call on safety Tyrann...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL, players association reportedly nearing agreement to keep concussed players from returning to games
The NFL and the NFL Players Association reportedly are nearing an agreement that would significantly alter the league's concussion protocol. Per a report late Saturday by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the parties are considering a change that would keep any player who "demonstrates any instability" from returning to the game. The reported change could be made as soon as Week 5.
Comments / 0