Elizabethtown, NC

bladenonline.com

Couch Potato: Sunday News And Notes From Under The Cushions

Hope everyone weathered Ian with limited damage. The cleanup began Saturday. More to do in the days ahead, but, thankfully, Bladen County spared the worst. I know that I was fortunate when the worst part was being without internet and cable for about 24 hours. • Well, N.C. State’s run...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Thoughts While Shaving For Oct. 2

Thinking back over the past few hours and days … so much to digest…. A few hours ago, the wind was howling, several inches of rainfall, to much in fact, or so it seemed in a short time frame. That was Friday … 24 hours later, a beautiful day … many working hard to clean up after the storm … and a beautiful wedding at Historic Trinity Church, on East Broad Street, Elizabethtown … A perfect setting for the marriage of Eddie Nye and Sharon Simmons … to begin life anew as husband and wife … followed by a celebration of the occasion by family and friends on the shores of White Lake … Almost more than one could digest…
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

East Bladen Basketball Court to be Named Patty Evers Court

ELIZABETHTOWN – East Bladen High School has announced that a ceremony to name their basketball court in honor of Coach Patty Evers will be held on Sunday, November 6th at 3 p.m. at the school. A press release from East Bladen read, “Coach Evers is the model of excellence...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladenboro, NC
Sports
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Sunday

1. East Bladen High Class of 1982 40th Reunion: Oct. 14-15, 6-10 p.m., Whimsical Events, 312 S. Poplar Street, Elizabethtown. Information: Stanley Carter at 910-303-0182 or stanleycarter63.sc@gmail.com. 2. Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Run: Oct. 15, 8:30 a.m., 422 S. Madison Street, Whiteville. There is a 5k, 1-mile run/walk and 5k...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
carolinajournal.com

Spike in NC’s urban homeless

Unsheltered homelessness is often thought of as a problem typical of big west coast cities like Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, but North Carolinians are taking notice of a similar trend in their own backyards. Every major metro area — Charlotte, the Piedmont Triad, the Research Triangle, Fayetteville, Asheville, and Wilmington — is experiencing significant increases in their unsheltered homeless population and is struggling to respond.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Associated Press

Governor's office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and at least four fatalities connected to the severe weather were reported Saturday. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check on a generator running in their garage overnight, sheriff’s office Capt. Jeff Caldwell said. Carbon monoxide levels were also high inside the home, and the woman was checked out at a hospital, according to Caldwell. Also in Johnston County, two young adults died in traffic collisions during stormy and wet conditions Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said in a news release. In eastern North Carolina’s Martin County, a 22-year-old man drowned when his truck left the roadway and submerged in a flooded swamp, the news release said.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Shelter Opens in Whiteville; Numbers for Power, Emergencies

• A hurricane shelter is opening at Edgewood Elementary School, 317 E Calhoun St.,. Whiteville. This shelter is pet friendly. • More than 1,000 Duke Energy customers are without power. If you are a Duke Progress customer and see a downed powerline, sparking transformer or you lose electricity, call 1.800.769.3766.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Man wanted in Robeson County murder arrested in Virginia Beach

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a murder in Robeson County has been arrested after authorities said he fled to Virginia after killing a 32-year-old man from Lumber Bridge. Virginia Beach police arrested Jordache W. Leach, 40, of Raeford in Hoke County, North Carolina, late Thursday night after a traffic stop, according […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

NC sheriff investigated after comments surface condemning Black staff

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff was recorded calling Black employees derogatory names and saying they should be fired, a television station reported. Several Black officers in leadership positions were later demoted or fired. Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene issued a statement arguing that the recording of the February 2019 phone call obtained […]
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville sees heavy rain, winds and downed branches

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County is expected to see wind gusts of up to 60 mph as Ian moves toward North Carolina. At 5:30 p.m., there were almost 1,500 Duke Energy customers are without power in Cumberland County. Cumberland County had downed trees, flooding behind Locks Creek, a basketball...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
foxwilmington.com

UPDATE: NC NAACP calls for sheriff’s resignation following racially charged comments caught on recording; Greene resigns from N.C. Sherriff’s Association

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – One day after WECT broke the story of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording, the N.C. NAACP issued a statement calling for his resignation. The N.C. Sherriff’s Association was scheduled to hold a hearing regarding Greene’s comments on Friday, Sept. 30, but Greene resigned Thursday afternoon.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WITN

Columbus County Sheriff resigns from NC Sheriff’s Association

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation for obstruction of justice, has resigned from the NC Sheriff’s Association. The resignation comes after the Sheriff’s Association met to discuss racist comments attributed to Greene. The NCSA says, “The North...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

