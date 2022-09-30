Thinking back over the past few hours and days … so much to digest…. A few hours ago, the wind was howling, several inches of rainfall, to much in fact, or so it seemed in a short time frame. That was Friday … 24 hours later, a beautiful day … many working hard to clean up after the storm … and a beautiful wedding at Historic Trinity Church, on East Broad Street, Elizabethtown … A perfect setting for the marriage of Eddie Nye and Sharon Simmons … to begin life anew as husband and wife … followed by a celebration of the occasion by family and friends on the shores of White Lake … Almost more than one could digest…

