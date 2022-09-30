ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arp, TX

101.5 KNUE

89-Year-Old Home is Tyler, Texas is Beyond Terrific

Just yesterday I was driving to a meeting in Tyler, Texas and as I was going through the Azalea District, I was reminded of how beautiful some of the older homes are in downtown Tyler. Let’s be honest, there are gorgeous older homes all over East Texas but some really spectacular ones located in Tyler like this one I found that is currently for sale on Troup Hwy.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

October 4 is National Taco Day: Here are Great Deals in Tyler, TX

Residents of Longview and Tyler, Texas--and all around ETX--are looking for some great deals on food since Tuesday, October 4 is National Taco Day!. Let's just be honest with ourselves for a minute. Here in East Texas, EVERY day is national taco day. BUT, since they've made an official day to celebrate all of the delightful taco eating in which we like to engage AND there are great deals on tacos to be enjoyed, let's delve in a little deeper, shall we?
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Grass fire in Lindale area damages farm equipment, upwards of $40K

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A hay baler caught fire and burned about ten acres near Lindale. Crews were called around 1 p.m. to County Road 433, near the Target Distribution Center. “You don’t have no control over fire; it goes fast. I couldn’t believe, couldn’t believe how fast that...
LINDALE, TX
Tour Tyler Texas

The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGIC

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
kut.org

Cut off: East Texans fished and hunted here for generations – until a new owner built a fence

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cutoff was a godsend for Dustin Baker’s family. The Cutoff is a long, skinny body of water that runs about 12 miles along the border of Henderson and Navarro counties. It’s public property, owned by the state. It was originally part of the Trinity River, but in the 1920s, a levee project to mitigate flooding along the Trinity changed the river’s path and the Cutoff was separated from its main stream.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1,500 tires burned in East Texas, causes large fire

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

City of Kilgore says red water 'harmless'

Iron is lunch for bacteria in water systems. “Unfortunately, there’s a lot of iron in our well water and we have old iron pipes throughout our system,” said Clay Evers, Kilgore director of Public Works. “These specific bacteria live in most water systems, but when they get out of control we add free chlorine to reduce the bacteria and their food source, which is iron.”
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

20th Annual Day of Remembrance held in Tyler Children’s Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over 300 angels were handcrafted, so community members could have a loved one’s name engraved, then hang an angel on a tree at The Children’s Park. The Children’s Park and related support groups help to connect those dealing with grief in a healthy way.
TYLER, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Home cooked meals, the Caribbean way

East Texas has no shortage of culture, and we love a home cooked meal. In Tyler, there’s a restaurant bringing that “home cooked meal by mom” feeling, with some cuisine you may not get around here very often. Caribbean Kitchen opened its doors in 2020 by Jennifer...
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Beware of the Latest Scam That Can Steal Your Money in Longview, Texas

Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. Others will present an issue that is not there that needs your attention. That's what is happening in Longview, Texas as residents have reported to police of getting a text message asking to check a non-existent bank account.
LONGVIEW, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Winnsboro Autumn Trails

Winnsboro's month-long Autumn Trails Festival in October is one of the most beautiful and popular festivals in the fall. Starting Saturday, October 1st, 2022, repeats every week on Sunday, Friday, and Saturday until Sunday, October 30, 2022 — all day.
WINNSBORO, TX
inforney.com

Businesses sell wares at Craft and Trade Show in Tyler

Veteran James Lushbaugh said he started creating art recreationally before some friends told him he should start selling it. On Friday, the framed creations at his “Think Inside the Box” table were among the many items — from food and clothing to jewelry and other accessories — offered for purchase by different vendors at the Craft and Trade Show at Tyler’s Bergfeld Park.
TYLER, TX
