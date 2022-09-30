Read full article on original website
Related
25newsnow.com
25 Sports Football Friday Week 6: Big Schools Highlights
(25 News Now) - As we’ve officially reached the 2/3 point of the season in high school football, Pekin is now 2/3 of the way to a perfect regular season. The Dragons beat Metamora 55-13 on Friday night to move to 6-0 on the season. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Dunlap won their third straight game with a 38-14 win over Canton. Washington got back to .500 with a 51-7 win against East Peoria while Morton did the same with a 49-7 victory over Limestone.
Former SFA dean dies after bicycle crash on Illinois State campus Monday
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Former Stephen F. Austin State University dean Adam Peck was struck by a bicycle on Illinois State University’s campus Monday evening and died as a result of his injuries, authorities announced Friday. He was pronounced deceased on Friday, Sept. 30, just after 11 a.m. His family shared that he was able […]
wglt.org
Bloomington High School, District 87 induct 3 into their halls of fame
Bloomington High School and District 87 have inducted two graduates and a longtime educator into their halls of fame. T. Markus Funk and Anne Wylie-Weiher are the newest inductees into the Bloomington High School Hall of Fame, according to a district news release. Funk graduated from BHS in 1987 and...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Hunts Drive-In
Hunts Drive-In is a classic Peoria spot and memory for a lot of us. Below are some photos of Hunt’s Drive-In from the past and then there’s links to five blogs I’ve done on a spot that still serves up Hunt’s beloved ice cream treats!. Scroll...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
There will not be a dull moment this weekend as it will be full of local events in Bloomington-Normal and at Illinois State University for Family Weekend. Here are five things to help you fill up your weekend. Family Weekend football game. ISU’s football team will face off against Southern...
wglt.org
State Farm begins assessing damage caused by Hurricane Ian
State Farm has deployed its catastrophe response team from the company's Bloomington headquarters and other locations across the U.S. to Florida to assess the damage left by Hurricane Ian. “We already have boots on the ground and looking for areas that have the most impact for claims, so we can...
1470 WMBD
John Mellencamp announces 2023 tour with stop in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — On Thursday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opened a new permanent exhibit honoring the music of John Mellencamp. Mellencamp confirms he’s going back out on the road in 2023, kicking off the “Live and In Person 2023” tour in February. Mellencamp...
wglt.org
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist
An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
25newsnow.com
Whittier Primary School mourns the loss of student in double homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A school mourns after a tragic double homicide in West Peoria takes the life of an elementary student and his mother. Police responded to a call at a house on North Cedar Ave in West Peoria around 8 on Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Quardreka S. Payne, and her son, 8-year-old Cael Thornton, shot dead in a home.
Abandoned Illinois College Library Is Apparently Haunted
I never actually attended Illinois State University in Bloomington but I did spend a good amount of time down there in my early 20s. I had never heard of the ghost that apparently is hanging around a library that closed more than 40 years ago. The ghost in question is...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington woman uses Facebook to reunite with biological son
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In 1996, at the age of 19, Jennifer Middlebrooks of Bloomington became a mother for the third time. She made the difficult decision to give up her baby boy JayCe for adoption. “He needed a better life than what I could give him at the...
GRAPHIC: Details revealed in West Peoria double homicide
WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the story. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcbu.org
'Pumpkin geek' and his Illinois agritourism business prepare for a busy season
John Ackerman has owned and operated Ackerman Family Farms, just outside of Morton, for 23 years. Before pumpkins, he grew up on the same farm, but a difficult period in the '90s required a turn to a different kind of crop. “We tried some specialty crops because we thought we...
Saturday night shooting in Illinois sends woman to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was sent to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds in Peoria Saturday evening. Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to back-to-back shot spotter alerts of 15 rounds each near the 500 block of W. Columbia Terrace. As they were on the way, officers were notified of an […]
25newsnow.com
Body found, identified near Taft Homes Thursday; homicide investigation begins
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner is ID’ing a body found in the 600 block of Northeast Adams Street in Peoria on Friday. Autopsy on the man, Kenneth Charles Bryant, 66, and reportedly homeless, demonstrated he suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to his head and neck by another person.
Juvenile stabbed during fight in Illinois Friday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for more information after a juvenile was stabbed during a fight Friday evening. Just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to a local hospital after a juvenile was brought there with a stab wound. Officers were informed the juvenile was involved in a mutual fight with […]
1470 WMBD
Scenic Drives return this and next weekend
CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
wcbu.org
Peoria Park District seeking grant to buy property, link trail sections
An ongoing effort to extend the Illinois River Bluff Trail is taking the next step, with the Peoria Park District seeking state funding to buy a piece of land that would help fill one of the gaps in the pathway. The district’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a request...
Central Illinois Proud
SB Knoxville reopened at Lake for incident in Peoria
UPDATE — 1 p.m. — SB Knoxville Avenue has been reopened at Lake Avenue in Peoria. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The southbound lanes of Knoxville Avenue will be temporarily closed at Lake Avenue for an incident. Peoria Police and Fire are on the scene. Drivers are encouraged...
Central Illinois Proud
Victims identified in West Peoria double homicide
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton have been identified as the victims in Thursday’s double homicide. According to an update posted by the Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood’s Office on Facebook, they both suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died instantly.
Comments / 0