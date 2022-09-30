ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

25newsnow.com

25 Sports Football Friday Week 6: Big Schools Highlights

(25 News Now) - As we’ve officially reached the 2/3 point of the season in high school football, Pekin is now 2/3 of the way to a perfect regular season. The Dragons beat Metamora 55-13 on Friday night to move to 6-0 on the season. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Dunlap won their third straight game with a 38-14 win over Canton. Washington got back to .500 with a 51-7 win against East Peoria while Morton did the same with a 49-7 victory over Limestone.
PEKIN, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Hunts Drive-In

Hunts Drive-In is a classic Peoria spot and memory for a lot of us. Below are some photos of Hunt’s Drive-In from the past and then there’s links to five blogs I’ve done on a spot that still serves up Hunt’s beloved ice cream treats!. Scroll...
PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

There will not be a dull moment this weekend as it will be full of local events in Bloomington-Normal and at Illinois State University for Family Weekend. Here are five things to help you fill up your weekend. Family Weekend football game. ISU’s football team will face off against Southern...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

State Farm begins assessing damage caused by Hurricane Ian

State Farm has deployed its catastrophe response team from the company's Bloomington headquarters and other locations across the U.S. to Florida to assess the damage left by Hurricane Ian. “We already have boots on the ground and looking for areas that have the most impact for claims, so we can...
FLORIDA STATE
1470 WMBD

John Mellencamp announces 2023 tour with stop in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — On Thursday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opened a new permanent exhibit honoring the music of John Mellencamp. Mellencamp confirms he’s going back out on the road in 2023, kicking off the “Live and In Person 2023” tour in February. Mellencamp...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist

An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Whittier Primary School mourns the loss of student in double homicide

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A school mourns after a tragic double homicide in West Peoria takes the life of an elementary student and his mother. Police responded to a call at a house on North Cedar Ave in West Peoria around 8 on Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Quardreka S. Payne, and her son, 8-year-old Cael Thornton, shot dead in a home.
WEST PEORIA, IL
97ZOK

Abandoned Illinois College Library Is Apparently Haunted

I never actually attended Illinois State University in Bloomington but I did spend a good amount of time down there in my early 20s. I had never heard of the ghost that apparently is hanging around a library that closed more than 40 years ago. The ghost in question is...
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington woman uses Facebook to reunite with biological son

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In 1996, at the age of 19, Jennifer Middlebrooks of Bloomington became a mother for the third time. She made the difficult decision to give up her baby boy JayCe for adoption. “He needed a better life than what I could give him at the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Scenic Drives return this and next weekend

CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

SB Knoxville reopened at Lake for incident in Peoria

UPDATE — 1 p.m. — SB Knoxville Avenue has been reopened at Lake Avenue in Peoria. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The southbound lanes of Knoxville Avenue will be temporarily closed at Lake Avenue for an incident. Peoria Police and Fire are on the scene. Drivers are encouraged...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Victims identified in West Peoria double homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton have been identified as the victims in Thursday’s double homicide. According to an update posted by the Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood’s Office on Facebook, they both suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died instantly.
PEORIA, IL

