(25 News Now) - As we’ve officially reached the 2/3 point of the season in high school football, Pekin is now 2/3 of the way to a perfect regular season. The Dragons beat Metamora 55-13 on Friday night to move to 6-0 on the season. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Dunlap won their third straight game with a 38-14 win over Canton. Washington got back to .500 with a 51-7 win against East Peoria while Morton did the same with a 49-7 victory over Limestone.

PEKIN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO