Peoria, IL

99.5 WKDQ

New Indoor Baseball Training Facility Coming to Evansville’s North Side

Evansville residents are passionate about baseball. Most of us who played at some point in our lives more than likely started as soon as we were old enough to join a city league or our grade school team. When I played in grade school, many, many, many years ago, the only time I practiced was at practice. Over the last several years, the landscape has changed a bit. The competition has improved tremendously thanks to many players working on their game year-round by playing on travel teams in the off-season, and working at training facilities to hone their skills. Those players will soon have a new option for taking their game to the next level when a brand new baseball and softball training facility opens on Evansville's north side next year.
EVANSVILLE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

CASY’s 16th annual Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Brandon Halleck with Chances and Services for Youth stopped by Good Day Live to chat with Julie about the upcoming Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars event. The event, which will feature WTWO/WAWV’s Shelby Reilly, is set to take place on Friday, October 7...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
14news.com

Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHR

John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wkdzradio.com

Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash

An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fire damages homes on 5th Avenue and Uhlhorn Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters are assessing damage after a house fire just off Fulton Avenue on Thursday. Two homes were close together, and the fire damaged both. The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. There is no report of injuries associated with this fire. Eyewitness News will keep you updated.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville tattoo shop run by women aims to create inclusive space

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Getting a tattoo is a personal, and even emotional, experience for many people. To ensure clients are comfortable, the owner of The Cherry Cherub tattoo studio in Evansville decided her place would be owned and operated entirely by women. Dejae Cooley has been a tattoo artist...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village, an animal shelter in Evansville, has helped to find space for several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The dogs had all been in a shelter in the storm’s path, and when the shelter reached out to It Takes a Village, Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they jumped at a chance to help.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

First City Music Festival underway in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The First City Music Festival is currently underway in Vincennes. This is the third year for the event. The idea for the event started as simple fall get together with friends. "We we're at another Bluegrass event up in Bean Blossom, Indiana" said Dunn. "We got...
WTWO/WAWV

Three-car crash off Illinois SR 1 sends one to hospital

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– A three-car crash on State Route 1 just north of E. 1050th Road sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 local time. Three cars were involved, and one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries. State Route 1 […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL
spencercountyonline.com

Photo Gallery: Spencer County Fair 2022

Featuring a motocross show, live performances, games, rides, and so much more, this year’s Spencer County Fair is has enough fun for the whole family and then some!. Things kicked of this past Wednesday, September 28th, however the fair is up and running until tomorrow evening. Be sure to stop by, and check out next week’s edition of the Spencer County Leader for details and pictures!
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EFD: One person displaced after fire on E. Meade Dr.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to the 500 block of East Meade Drive just before 1 p.m. Friday in reference to a house fire. According to a press release, a passer-by reported smoke and flames coming from a front window of the home. Fire crews on...
EVANSVILLE, IN

