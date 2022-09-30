Read full article on original website
New Indoor Baseball Training Facility Coming to Evansville’s North Side
Evansville residents are passionate about baseball. Most of us who played at some point in our lives more than likely started as soon as we were old enough to join a city league or our grade school team. When I played in grade school, many, many, many years ago, the only time I practiced was at practice. Over the last several years, the landscape has changed a bit. The competition has improved tremendously thanks to many players working on their game year-round by playing on travel teams in the off-season, and working at training facilities to hone their skills. Those players will soon have a new option for taking their game to the next level when a brand new baseball and softball training facility opens on Evansville's north side next year.
Home Team Friday: Boonville vs. Princeton
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Princeton – 0 Boonville – 53
footballscoop.com
Former Nebraska assistant coach, ex-Notre Dame player rips Indiana coach Tom Allen
Rick Kaczenski played in some 40 career games at Notre Dame, arriving beneath the Golden Dome and the outstretched arms of 'Touchdown Jesus' in the mid-1990s when Lou Holtz had the Fighting Irish program rolling. Then Kaczenski embarked on a lengthy coaching career that spanned from the high school ranks...
Cast Your Vote for the Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana
The 2022 marching band season is in full swing - the bands have finalized their programs and are performing at the final few local competitions. Up next on the schedule is the state competition put on by the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA). 2022 ISSMA Competition Schedule. The ISSMA...
14news.com
Evansville man preps for 53rd year manning the grill at the Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival returns this upcoming week, so does Sam Fulton, who’s been a part of over 50 Fall Festivals, manning the grill for Corpus Christi Catholic Church. A little yellow trailer, the only place to find the church’s famous...
MyWabashValley.com
CASY’s 16th annual Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Brandon Halleck with Chances and Services for Youth stopped by Good Day Live to chat with Julie about the upcoming Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars event. The event, which will feature WTWO/WAWV’s Shelby Reilly, is set to take place on Friday, October 7...
14news.com
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
WTHR
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
wkdzradio.com
Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash
An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
WTHI
Newport Auto Hill Climb is back for another year of engine revving action
NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) - Rev your engines, folks!. The Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb is back for another year of action!. This annual event is known to bring in tens of thousands of folks to the area! There's a flea market, food vendors, and a car show!. The fun doesn't...
Fire damages homes on 5th Avenue and Uhlhorn Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters are assessing damage after a house fire just off Fulton Avenue on Thursday. Two homes were close together, and the fire damaged both. The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. There is no report of injuries associated with this fire. Eyewitness News will keep you updated.
14news.com
Evansville tattoo shop run by women aims to create inclusive space
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Getting a tattoo is a personal, and even emotional, experience for many people. To ensure clients are comfortable, the owner of The Cherry Cherub tattoo studio in Evansville decided her place would be owned and operated entirely by women. Dejae Cooley has been a tattoo artist...
14news.com
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village, an animal shelter in Evansville, has helped to find space for several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The dogs had all been in a shelter in the storm’s path, and when the shelter reached out to It Takes a Village, Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they jumped at a chance to help.
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
WTHI
First City Music Festival underway in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The First City Music Festival is currently underway in Vincennes. This is the third year for the event. The idea for the event started as simple fall get together with friends. "We we're at another Bluegrass event up in Bean Blossom, Indiana" said Dunn. "We got...
Three-car crash off Illinois SR 1 sends one to hospital
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– A three-car crash on State Route 1 just north of E. 1050th Road sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 local time. Three cars were involved, and one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries. State Route 1 […]
spencercountyonline.com
Photo Gallery: Spencer County Fair 2022
Featuring a motocross show, live performances, games, rides, and so much more, this year’s Spencer County Fair is has enough fun for the whole family and then some!. Things kicked of this past Wednesday, September 28th, however the fair is up and running until tomorrow evening. Be sure to stop by, and check out next week’s edition of the Spencer County Leader for details and pictures!
14news.com
EFD: One person displaced after fire on E. Meade Dr.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to the 500 block of East Meade Drive just before 1 p.m. Friday in reference to a house fire. According to a press release, a passer-by reported smoke and flames coming from a front window of the home. Fire crews on...
14news.com
DCSO: 2 children airlifted for ‘serious injuries’ after two-vehicle crash
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a pickup truck and a car on Sunday afternoon. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road.
