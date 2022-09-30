PEORIA (25 News Now) - A rough first half proved to be the downfall for Illinois State football in their Missouri Valley Football Conference opener. The Redbirds fell behind 19-0 to No. 19 Southern Illinois but couldn’t quite complete a second-half rally as the Salukis hung on to win 19-14 and drop ISU to 2-2. The highlight of the night, though, came from Redbird and Canton legend Boomer Grigsby who was honored during the game with an on-campus salute before his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in December. Grigsby is Illinois State and FCS’s all-time leading tackler and was a multi-time All-American for the Redbirds after he finished up an outstanding career for the Canton Little Giants.

