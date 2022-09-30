2020 Election Conspiracists Could Soon Oversee Voting In U.S. Battleground States

Read full article on original website
Republican Herschel Walker pledges to sue over report he paid for abortion – live
Anti-abortion Senate candidate in Georgia reportedly paid for the procedure for a former girlfriend in 2009
Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims 'Democrats Want Republicans Dead,' Have 'Started The Killings'
Greene used two unrelated incidents to claim that Democrats have begun hunting Republicans.
Biden marks 100 days since Dobbs ruling as Dems eye midterms
President Joe Biden is highlighting his administration's efforts to protect access to abortion
SC Republicans, accused of racial gerrymandering, say politics, not race was paramount
Partisan considerations, which some Republican state lawmakers denied had been a driving force during the redistricting process, played an important role in the map’s construction, the defense argued in court Monday.
In Ian's wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, hundreds of thousands of Florida residents faced another day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for those trapped inside homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. At least 78 people have been confirmed dead from the storm: 71 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba since Ian made landfall on the Caribbean island on Sept. 27, and in Florida a day later. The number of storm-related deaths has risen in recent days amid ongoing search and rescue efforts in Florida, and could continue to increase as more searches take place in the hardest-hit areas. Florida officials said that as of Monday more than 1,900 people have been rescued statewide. But for many Florida residents, power restoration has become job one.
