NBC Connecticut
Family-Friendly Halloween Events in Connecticut in 2022
Halloween will be here soon and there are lots of fun Halloween events across Connecticut that the whole family can attend and enjoy. Sept. 17-Oct. 31: Pumpkintown U.S.A., East Hampton. Pumpkintown U.S.A. is for all ages. See 100 Pumpkinhead people and their pets. It is open daily, 10 a.m. to...
NBC Connecticut
Spooky Halloween Events Across Connecticut in 2022
Halloween will be here before we know it and there are several events across Connecticut. Here are some local events where you just might get a little spooked and have some fun at the same time. 2022 Halloween Events in CT. Sept. 24-Nov. 5: Legends of Fear, Shelton. Organizers of...
A Uniquely Fall Thing You Can’t Miss: 9 Connecticut Corn Mazes Worth the Visit
You can feel it, you can see it, fall 2022 is here and the amazing Connecticut corn mazes are ready for you to explore while you enjoy a piping hot mug of apple cider with a stick of cinnamon. Get as cliché as you want and do every fall-type pumpkin-spiced...
Register Citizen
From pizza cones to Sicilian style, here’s 20 new CT pizzerias for National Pizza Month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut stays winning when it comes to pizza, as restaurateurs continue to debut new pies and expand some of the state's renowned classics, like Sally's and Zuppardi's. For National Pizza Month, we're highlighting some of the newest cheesy options to hit Connecticut's pizza scene.
Register Citizen
14 haunted events to check out in CT in October
Trail of Terror, Wallingford: A must-experience for Connecticut horror fans. Almost two acres of wooded grounds hold thrills and chills for anyone who dares to enter. Proceeds are also donated to local charities, making it frightful for a cause. Oct. 1, then Fri.–Sun. through Oct. 30. 60 N. Plains Hwy.
Register Citizen
First frost of season possible in parts of CT tonight, weather service says
Parts of northwest Connecticut could see the first frost of the season as temperatures are expected to drop into the low 40s or even colder Monday night, the National Weather Service said. In other parts of the state, coastal flooding is possible in parts of Fairfield County on Monday and...
KEPR
New restaurant celebrates their Grand Opening this weekend
Kennewick Wash. — A new restaurant is celebrating their grand opening this weekend. Located just off of Columbia Center Boulevard, El-Compadre and Crepe-Haus is a place where you can treat both your sweet and spicy side. The owners are hoping to create a unique experience everyone can enjoy. Of...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
NewsTimes
Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region
Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
National Taco Day deals in Connecticut!
(WTNH) — It’s not a holiday you may have heard of, but it’s a holiday near and dear to those of us at News 8. Today, October 4, is National Taco Day! While Taco Tuesdays are commonplace in most households, National Taco Day is the ultimate taco celebration. It’s the perfect time to break out […]
When Will Maine See The First Snow Of The Season?
Even though there is no doubt that we will have a least a few more sunny, warm falls days before the snow flies in Central Maine, we know that it is coming. In fact, the Old Farmer's Almanac has said that we can expect our first Nor'Easter of the winter season in October.
Moose on the Loose in Connecticut After Being Freed From Fence
A wayward moose is back on the loose in Connecticut after officers helped free the animal from a neighborhood fence. According to a Facebook post by the Connecticut State Environmental Police, a resident reported the incident around midnight on Saturday, October 1. The caller believed the moose was impaled by the fence. But when wardens arrived, they saw that it was not hurt. The animal had just gotten its front legs over the fence and became stuck.
WTNH.com
Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record
CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz’s entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Donuts in all of Connecticut
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Connecticut. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Ian’s remnants - rainy, gusty Sunday for Connecticut; tidal flooding possible
Storm Watch Meteorologist Michele Powers says another round of rain will arrive Sunday as the remnant low pressure from Ian slowly moves east.
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this week
A popular discount retail chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Maine this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount retail chain Home Goods is known for its ability to draw in shoppers with its constantly rotating inventory.
Report ranks Westport, Greenwich among best school districts in the state; Bridgeport, Orange ranked lowest
Westport and Greenwich ranked among the best schools in Connecticut while Bridgeport and Orange ranked the lowest, according to a new report.
Register Citizen
Remnants of Ian expected in CT on Saturday, weather service says
Remnants of Ian are expected in Connecticut with periods of rain starting early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Cool, breezy and wet conditions are expected starting early Saturday. The weather service says there is a risk of heavy rain and some flooding in parts of Connecticut. The weather...
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New Jersey
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
