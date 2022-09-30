ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NBC Connecticut

Family-Friendly Halloween Events in Connecticut in 2022

Halloween will be here soon and there are lots of fun Halloween events across Connecticut that the whole family can attend and enjoy. Sept. 17-Oct. 31: Pumpkintown U.S.A., East Hampton. Pumpkintown U.S.A. is for all ages. See 100 Pumpkinhead people and their pets. It is open daily, 10 a.m. to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Spooky Halloween Events Across Connecticut in 2022

Halloween will be here before we know it and there are several events across Connecticut. Here are some local events where you just might get a little spooked and have some fun at the same time. 2022 Halloween Events in CT. Sept. 24-Nov. 5: Legends of Fear, Shelton. Organizers of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
City
Haddam, CT
City
Willimantic, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
State
Connecticut State
Register Citizen

14 haunted events to check out in CT in October

Trail of Terror, Wallingford: A must-experience for Connecticut horror fans. Almost two acres of wooded grounds hold thrills and chills for anyone who dares to enter. Proceeds are also donated to local charities, making it frightful for a cause. Oct. 1, then Fri.–Sun. through Oct. 30. 60 N. Plains Hwy.
CONNECTICUT STATE
KEPR

New restaurant celebrates their Grand Opening this weekend

Kennewick Wash. — A new restaurant is celebrating their grand opening this weekend. Located just off of Columbia Center Boulevard, El-Compadre and Crepe-Haus is a place where you can treat both your sweet and spicy side. The owners are hoping to create a unique experience everyone can enjoy. Of...
KENNEWICK, WA
NewsTimes

Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region

Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
WESTON, CT
WTNH

National Taco Day deals in Connecticut!

(WTNH) — It’s not a holiday you may have heard of, but it’s a holiday near and dear to those of us at News 8. Today, October 4, is National Taco Day! While Taco Tuesdays are commonplace in most households, National Taco Day is the ultimate taco celebration. It’s the perfect time to break out […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Kool AM

When Will Maine See The First Snow Of The Season?

Even though there is no doubt that we will have a least a few more sunny, warm falls days before the snow flies in Central Maine, we know that it is coming. In fact, the Old Farmer's Almanac has said that we can expect our first Nor'Easter of the winter season in October.
Outsider.com

Moose on the Loose in Connecticut After Being Freed From Fence

A wayward moose is back on the loose in Connecticut after officers helped free the animal from a neighborhood fence. According to a Facebook post by the Connecticut State Environmental Police, a resident reported the incident around midnight on Saturday, October 1. The caller believed the moose was impaled by the fence. But when wardens arrived, they saw that it was not hurt. The animal had just gotten its front legs over the fence and became stuck.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record

CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz’s entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
CLARENCE, NY
Register Citizen

Remnants of Ian expected in CT on Saturday, weather service says

Remnants of Ian are expected in Connecticut with periods of rain starting early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Cool, breezy and wet conditions are expected starting early Saturday. The weather service says there is a risk of heavy rain and some flooding in parts of Connecticut. The weather...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Travel Maven

This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New Jersey

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE

