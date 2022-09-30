ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Class A and Class AA State Golf Championships Start Monday

The first High School State Championship of the school year begins today, with the start of the Class A and AA Boys State Golf Championships. The Class A boys start their two day meet at Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen today. Madison golfers Kaden Guischer and Jack Olson will...
MADISON, SD
Class A State Tennis Tournament Starts Monday

The Class A girls State Tennis Tournament begins today in Rapid City. 11 teams will make up the Class A field, including the Madison Bulldogs. There will be a new Team Champion in Class A this year, as last year’s 1st and 2nd place teams, Mitchell and Yankton, have both moved up to AA.
RAPID CITY, SD
Bulldogs Remain Outside of 11A Poll

The Madison Bulldogs football team won their second game of the season last Friday night, but it was not enough to put them back into the Top 5 of the 11A Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs did not receive any votes for the poll either. Early losses for the Bulldogs have...
MADISON, SD
Madison City Commission Holds Its Regular Meeting Monday

The Madison City Commission holds its regular meeting later today. On the agenda for city commissioners is discussion on the donation of the Runnings property to the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, and also discussion on the recycling services contract. Commissioners will also authorize the Mayor to sign a railroad crossing agreement and receive an update on the city’s system improvement projects.
MADISON, SD
Madison, SD
Interlakes Area United Way Dine Out to Donate Wednesday

This Wednesday there’s a chance to support local businesses and benefit Interlakes Area United Way at the same time. It’s the annual Dine Out to Donate event, and 22 eateries in Lake and Moody counties will be taking part. For the event, participating businesses agree to donate a...
LAKE COUNTY, SD

