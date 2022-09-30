Read full article on original website
Loretta Lynn, country music icon, dead at 90
Country music star Loretta Lynn passed away at her home in Tennessee on Tuesday. The "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer was 90 years old at the time of her death.
Why Kim Kardashian got fined and Matt Damon didn't
Kim Kardashian was fined $1.26 million Monday for touting crypto schemes — even as much more high-profile pitches from the likes of Matt Damon and Larry David have gone unpunished. The seeming double standard is a function of a subtle yet crucial distinction in securities law. Why it matters:...
