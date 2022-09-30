ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 2

Related
Axios

Why Kim Kardashian got fined and Matt Damon didn't

Kim Kardashian was fined $1.26 million Monday for touting crypto schemes — even as much more high-profile pitches from the likes of Matt Damon and Larry David have gone unpunished. The seeming double standard is a function of a subtle yet crucial distinction in securities law. Why it matters:...
CELEBRITIES
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy