John Guarrera
4d ago
They always run- no one has a valid license and insurance!!! It’s a free for all! And no laws no matter how severe will stop them!! Just like gun laws don’t stop thugs!
WHEC TV-10
Man dies after shooting on Driving Park Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has died after a shooting on Monday night in northwest Rochester. The Rochester Police Department first responded at 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds on Driving Park Avenue near School No. 34. An ambulance took the man...
WHEC TV-10
Stabbing on 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Monday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue for a report of a person down. They found a white male in his early 30s with a stab wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. News10NBC...
WHEC TV-10
Relatively quiet along North Clinton days after child was shot, and police increased patrols
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Cracking down on violent crime in the city’s poorest zip code. City leaders say one solution is to get problem businesses to comply with the law, or even shut them down. We’re talking about the neighborhood including North Clinton Avenue, where a 3-year-old was shot...
WHEC TV-10
Car flips after crash at intersection of Avenue D and Joseph Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A car flipped on its side after a crash in Rochester on Sunday just before midnight. Rochester police said a Chevy was traveling westbound on Avenue D trying to make a right turn when it was hit by a Nissan traveling north on Joseph Avenue. The crash at the intersection caused the Chevy to flip.
Police searching for missing person last seen in Wheatland
Bodine was wearing a blue hoodie with a red shirt underneath, jeans, and a hat.
A Central NY bar fight led to fatal shooting of a Texas man, arrest of man in Florida, police say
Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men are facing murder charges after the fatal shooting of a Texas man following an altercation at a bar in Seneca County, police say. William J. Waugh, 33, of Euless, Texas, a former Waterloo resident, was visiting Upstate New York for a wedding when he was fatally shot at a Waterloo home, according to Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce.
WHEC TV-10
Man has life-threatening injuries after being hit by two cars as he crossed Lake Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has life-threatening injuries after he was hit by at least two cars on Monday night as he was walking. The man was hit on Lake Avenue, not far from Edgerton Park. Rochester police said the man in his 50’s was crossing Lake Avenue when he was hit by two cars headed north on that same road.
cnycentral.com
Shots fired at home while children were inside, two men shot in separate shooting
Syracuse, NY — Geneva police are investigating two shootings that took place early Sunday morning after two men were shot, and another home was shot at while children were inside. Police responded to Courtyard Apartments off Hawkins Avenue for a report of a person shot just after 12 a.m....
WHEC TV-10
RPD investigating three overnight shootings in the city
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department is investigating three separate overnight shootings in the city. The first took place just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Lyell Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered that a group of people had been gathering in the area of Lyell Avenue and multiple gunshots had been fired. While police were investigating, a man in his 20s who had been shot at least once in the upper body arrived at Strong Hospital in a personal car. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.
2021 report: 45k domestic dispute calls made in Monroe County
Speakers said the best way to combat domestic violence include passing legislation making it easier for victims to break away from abusers, as well as funding grassroots organizations.
State Police arrest 3 Rochester residents on weapons charges
Troopers located a loaded 9mm handgun in the driver seat rear pouch, officials said.
WHEC TV-10
Missing: 36-year-old Justin Bodine who was last seen in Wheatland
WHEATLAND, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find missing 36-year-old Justin Bodine. Justin was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, walking away from an address on Spring Street in Wheatland. Anyone with information that can help to find Justin is asked to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Police identify man shot, killed Saturday on Chili Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department Major Crimes Unit identified the victim of a homicide that happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Chili Avenue. 43-year-old Bryan Harrell Sr. was struck in the upper body by at least one gunshot while he was outside grilling and other people were gathering around a bonfire.
localsyr.com
2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man
WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
wellsvillesun.com
Wyoming County Deputy flown to ECMC after patrol car struck at high speed
On September 29, 2022 at approximately 2:23 p.m. the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of an erratic operator on State Route 78, traveling eastbound towards the Town of Gainesville. Deputies responded to the area and were attempting to locate the suspect vehicle. A Deputy was stationary on Eddy Road at State Route 78 in the Town of Gainesville observing traffic, at which time the suspect vehicle failed to maneuver a curve in the roadway and left the shoulder. The vehicle continued through a grass field, crossing on to Eddy Road and striking the stationary patrol car at a high rate of speed. The impact of the collision rotated the patrol car nearly 180 degrees, as it came to a rest facing south. The suspect vehicle came to a rest in a corn field, to the east of the intersection.
WHEC TV-10
Victim, suspects identified in Waterloo murder investigation
WATERLOO, N.Y. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects and victim after a murder in the Town of Waterloo around 1 a.m. Friday. The victim is 33-year-old William Waugh, of Euless, Texas. He was shot at 121 Route 96 in Waterloo. Waugh was taken to Geneva General Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Police release name of woman found killed in alley near Fulton Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police have identified the woman found killed in an alley on Saturday. The major crimes unit is not saying how 65-year-old Mary Simzer died but this is a murder investigation. It happened in the area of Fulton Avenue and Pearce Street. Simzer was found around 11 p.m.
Batavia man arrested on gun charge
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man was arrested on a gun charge after a shots fired incident on Friday night, police said. At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, police say they received a complaint of what sounded like gunshots in the area of 200 Ellicott Street. Later, police attempted to stop an individual who matched […]
iheart.com
Woman Found Murdered Late Saturday Night in a City Alley Identified
Rochester police have released the name of the woman found murdered late Saturday night in an alley behind North Plymouth Avenue. She was 65-year-old Mary Simzer. Police aren't saying how she died, but say it was clear she was the victim of a murder. The Major Crimes Unit is conducting...
‘It continues to take a toll:’ Rochester gun violence impacts local hospital staff
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Doctors in a local healthcare system are feeling the burden of the surge in gun violence in Rochester, saying it’s taking a toll on their staff as more patients come in. On many occasions, doctors get little to no warning of patients coming in who need immediate help with gunshots and […]
Comments / 5