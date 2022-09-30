Read full article on original website
Related
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff considering unscheduled trip to Japanese Grand Prix
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is considering an unscheduled trip to Japan this weekend to confront the fallout from the much-anticipated cost cap row that is consuming Formula One.The FIA is set to reveal on Wednesday if any teams have failed to comply with last season’s £114million budget.Red Bull has faced unproven allegations that they broke the financial rules as they carried Max Verstappen to his championship win over Lewis Hamilton in 2021.Wolff has called on the FIA to take robust action against any team that overspent. Christian Horner said he is confident Red Bull are not in breach and accused...
BBC
Singapore Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team fined £22,000 over nose stud
Lewis Hamilton has dismissed the ongoing controversy about his wearing a nose stud in his Formula 1 car as "all a bit silly" after the issue blew up again at the Singapore Grand Prix. Hamilton's Mercedes team were fined €25,000 (£22,000) after qualifying for a procedural error in incorrectly filing...
F1: Verstappen's title on hold after Perez wins in Singapore
Max Verstappen's Formula One title celebration was put on hold after the Red Bull driver placed seventh at a chaotic Singapore Grand Prix won by his teammate Sergio Perez
F1 LIVE: Sergio Perez wins Singapore Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc fails to convert from pole again
Sergio Perez claimed his second victory of the Formula 1 season on Sunday, taking the lead from Charles Leclerc on the very first lap and holding on to win a dramatic Singapore Grand Prix in wet conditions.The Red Bull driver avoided an investigation for a potential safety car infringement, but he would have needed a penalty of more than five seconds to deny him the win and hand Leclerc a reprieve after the Ferrari man failed to convert from pole position yet again. The race was delayed by more than an hour after heavy rain around the Marina Bay...
RELATED PEOPLE
Formula 1: Carlos Sainz Jr. facing elimination in Singapore
Carlos Sainz Jr. can be mathematically eliminated from winning the 2022 Formula 1 world championship in the Singapore Grand Prix. Following the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. is one of five drivers with a chance to win the 2022 Formula 1 world championship. Of those...
Road & Track
Sebastian Vettel Wasn't Raised Like Other F1 Champions and He Isn't Retiring Like One, Either
“What is an activist?” asks Sebastian Vettel. He’s scratching his scruffy face and grimacing, bristling at the accusation that he has become one. It’s hard to argue against it: Over the past couple of years, even as he’s struggled to find top-10 finishes with the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team, Vettel has become the sport’s loudest voice on topics many racing fans won’t appreciate: civil rights, boycotting Russia, the plight of underprivileged children, the burdens placed on the Global South, and, most significantly, climate change, which he believes is linked to everything.
SkySports
Nyck de Vries: Mercedes reserve driver says 'it's not a given' on a Formula 1 drive for 2023
The 2021 Formula E champion has been widely reported as being set to replace Pierre Gasly - expected to join Alpine in place of Aston Martin-bound Fernando Alonso - at Alpha Tauri alongside Yuki Tsunoda next year, and an announcement could come ahead of this week's Japanese Grand Prix. De...
Max Verstappen furious with ‘incredibly frustrating’ fuel blunder in Singapore
Max Verstappen said it is unacceptable that a fuel blunder has harmed his chances of taking the world championship at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.Against the backdrop of accusations that Red Bull has broken Formula One’s salary cap – claims, if proven correct, that will bring into question the legitimacy of Verstappen’s title triumph over Lewis Hamilton 10 months ago – the Dutch driver qualified only eighth.Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position ahead of Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez. Hamilton finished third, missing out on his first pole of the season by just 0.054 seconds in some thrilling wet-dry qualifying at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MotorAuthority
Perez holds off Leclerc to claim 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix win
Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez claimed victory on Sunday at the 2022 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, despite a safety car penalty and a constant challenge from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the very wet conditions. Leclerc came in second, 7.5 seconds behind Perez, while fellow Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz finished...
NBC Sports
Miguel Oliveira wins MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, Bagnaia closes to two points in championship
Miguel Oliveira mastered mixed conditions on the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand to win the MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Oliveira showed the adaptability as he navigated a race that began in wet conditions and turned dry over the course of the race. Oliveira won the Indonesian GP in similar conditions.
F1 News: Red Bull Chief Reflects On Max Verstappen’s Questionable Performance
Red Bull chief Christian Horner has spoken out on Max Verstappen’s poor performance during the Singapore Grand Prix as he finished in 7th place from the starting place of P8. Every driver had a tough time with the track conditions being so treacherous, with both Verstappen and rival Lewis Hamilton both failing to brake for […] The post F1 News: Red Bull Chief Reflects On Max Verstappen’s Questionable Performance appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
ESPN
Frustrated Max Verstappen took 'zero' enjoyment from Singapore
SINGAPORE -- Max Verstappen said he took "zero" enjoyment from Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix after he found himself struggling to carve through the field. Verstappen's weekend went awry in qualifying when he was forced to abort a lap that was comfortably fast enough for pole position due to a lack of fuel in his car for an FIA sample after the session.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
F1 News: Max Verstappen Reflects On Disappointing Singapore GP
Max Verstappen didn’t have the best race at the Singapore Grand Prix starting from P8 after a difficult qualifying, and after plenty of drama thanks to the poor track conditions, finished P7. Fans of the Red Bull driver have had a crazy race, with a podium even looking possible, but it wasn’t to be for […] The post F1 News: Max Verstappen Reflects On Disappointing Singapore GP appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Nyck de Vries gives update on F1 future for next season
Nyck de Vries has said that it is “not a given” that he ends up with a drive in Formula 1 for the 2023 season.De Vries, currently one of Mercedes’ reserve drivers, made his debut in F1 at the Italian Grand Prix earlier this year for Williams, recording a commendable ninth-placed finish.The 27-year-old may be in line for a more permanent place on the grid next season, with the Dutch driver heavily connected with a move to AlphaTauri that could allow Pierre Gasly to depart for Alpine.De Vries insists, though, that nothing is yet decided about his future, even if...
BBC
Ciara Mageean: NI athlete says doping questions after breaking Irish record were 'crushing'
Ciara Mageean has said it was "crushing" for some people to raise doping questions on social media after she smashed the Irish 1500m record. Mageean took 2.22 seconds off the previous record, set by Sonia O'Sullivan 27 years ago, at a Diamond League meeting in Brussels in September. "It was...
Comments / 0