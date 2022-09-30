ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

The Independent

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff considering unscheduled trip to Japanese Grand Prix

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is considering an unscheduled trip to Japan this weekend to confront the fallout from the much-anticipated cost cap row that is consuming Formula One.The FIA is set to reveal on Wednesday if any teams have failed to comply with last season’s £114million budget.Red Bull has faced unproven allegations that they broke the financial rules as they carried Max Verstappen to his championship win over Lewis Hamilton in 2021.Wolff has called on the FIA to take robust action against any team that overspent. Christian Horner said he is confident Red Bull are not in breach and accused...
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Sergio Perez wins Singapore Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc fails to convert from pole again

Sergio Perez claimed his second victory of the Formula 1 season on Sunday, taking the lead from Charles Leclerc on the very first lap and holding on to win a dramatic Singapore Grand Prix in wet conditions.The Red Bull driver avoided an investigation for a potential safety car infringement, but he would have needed a penalty of more than five seconds to deny him the win and hand Leclerc a reprieve after the Ferrari man failed to convert from pole position yet again. The race was delayed by more than an hour after heavy rain around the Marina Bay...
FanSided

Formula 1: Carlos Sainz Jr. facing elimination in Singapore

Carlos Sainz Jr. can be mathematically eliminated from winning the 2022 Formula 1 world championship in the Singapore Grand Prix. Following the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. is one of five drivers with a chance to win the 2022 Formula 1 world championship. Of those...
Road & Track

Sebastian Vettel Wasn't Raised Like Other F1 Champions and He Isn't Retiring Like One, Either

“What is an activist?” asks Sebastian Vettel. He’s scratching his scruffy face and grimacing, bristling at the accusation that he has become one. It’s hard to argue against it: Over the past couple of years, even as he’s struggled to find top-10 finishes with the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team, Vettel has become the sport’s loudest voice on topics many racing fans won’t appreciate: civil rights, boycotting Russia, the plight of underprivileged children, the burdens placed on the Global South, and, most significantly, climate change, which he believes is linked to everything.
The Independent

Max Verstappen furious with ‘incredibly frustrating’ fuel blunder in Singapore

Max Verstappen said it is unacceptable that a fuel blunder has harmed his chances of taking the world championship at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.Against the backdrop of accusations that Red Bull has broken Formula One’s salary cap – claims, if proven correct, that will bring into question the legitimacy of Verstappen’s title triumph over Lewis Hamilton 10 months ago – the Dutch driver qualified only eighth.Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position ahead of Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez. Hamilton finished third, missing out on his first pole of the season by just 0.054 seconds in some thrilling wet-dry qualifying at the...
MotorAuthority

Perez holds off Leclerc to claim 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix win

Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez claimed victory on Sunday at the 2022 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, despite a safety car penalty and a constant challenge from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the very wet conditions. Leclerc came in second, 7.5 seconds behind Perez, while fellow Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz finished...
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Red Bull Chief Reflects On Max Verstappen’s Questionable Performance

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has spoken out on Max Verstappen’s poor performance during the Singapore Grand Prix as he finished in 7th place from the starting place of P8. Every driver had a tough time with the track conditions being so treacherous, with both Verstappen and rival Lewis Hamilton both failing to brake for […] The post F1 News: Red Bull Chief Reflects On Max Verstappen’s Questionable Performance appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
ESPN

Frustrated Max Verstappen took 'zero' enjoyment from Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Max Verstappen said he took "zero" enjoyment from Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix after he found himself struggling to carve through the field. Verstappen's weekend went awry in qualifying when he was forced to abort a lap that was comfortably fast enough for pole position due to a lack of fuel in his car for an FIA sample after the session.
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Max Verstappen Reflects On Disappointing Singapore GP

Max Verstappen didn’t have the best race at the Singapore Grand Prix starting from P8 after a difficult qualifying, and after plenty of drama thanks to the poor track conditions, finished P7. Fans of the Red Bull driver have had a crazy race, with a podium even looking possible, but it wasn’t to be for […] The post F1 News: Max Verstappen Reflects On Disappointing Singapore GP appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
The Independent

Nyck de Vries gives update on F1 future for next season

Nyck de Vries has said that it is “not a given” that he ends up with a drive in Formula 1 for the 2023 season.De Vries, currently one of Mercedes’ reserve drivers, made his debut in F1 at the Italian Grand Prix earlier this year for Williams, recording a commendable ninth-placed finish.The 27-year-old may be in line for a more permanent place on the grid next season, with the Dutch driver heavily connected with a move to AlphaTauri that could allow Pierre Gasly to depart for Alpine.De Vries insists, though, that nothing is yet decided about his future, even if...
