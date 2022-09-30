Nyck de Vries has said that it is “not a given” that he ends up with a drive in Formula 1 for the 2023 season.De Vries, currently one of Mercedes’ reserve drivers, made his debut in F1 at the Italian Grand Prix earlier this year for Williams, recording a commendable ninth-placed finish.The 27-year-old may be in line for a more permanent place on the grid next season, with the Dutch driver heavily connected with a move to AlphaTauri that could allow Pierre Gasly to depart for Alpine.De Vries insists, though, that nothing is yet decided about his future, even if...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO