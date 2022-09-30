Read full article on original website
Maryland Governor's Race: Moore leads Cox by more than 30 points
There's just over a month before Maryland voters pick a new governor, and a new poll out on the race says Democrat Wes Moore is opening up a sizable lead over Republican opponent Dan Cox. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald has the update on the Maryland governor's race.
Here's what to do if you see a purple streetlight in Maryland
If you've driven through Maryland neighborhoods at night, you may have noticed some streetlights glowing a bright purple. No, it's not in support of the Ravens, and officials actually want to know about it. The purple streetlights are actually caused by a manufacturers defect, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric.
DC Attorney General sues Liberty Tax claiming it misled thousands of customers
WASHINGTON - D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is putting Liberty Tax on notice after filing a lawsuit against the company claiming it mislead and secretly increased the cost of tax preparation for thousands of D.C. taxpayers. Liberty Tax is the 3rd largest taxes filer in the nation -with multiple offices...
Gov. Youngkin's transgender student policies 'damaging,' says NoVa orgs
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Governor Glenn Youngin's model policies on transgender students are already affecting Virginia families. Since the Sept. 16 release date, students are missing school for fear of mistreatment by staff and other students. Plus, reports of suicidal thinking and active self-harm are proliferating, according to Fairfax County Public Schools Pride, Fairfax County Federations of Teachers, Asian Educators Association of FCPS, Hispanic Educators Association of FCPS, and six more D.C. region organizations that released a joint statement Monday.
