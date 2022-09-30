ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Here's what to do if you see a purple streetlight in Maryland

If you've driven through Maryland neighborhoods at night, you may have noticed some streetlights glowing a bright purple. No, it's not in support of the Ravens, and officials actually want to know about it. The purple streetlights are actually caused by a manufacturers defect, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric.
MARYLAND STATE
DC Attorney General sues Liberty Tax claiming it misled thousands of customers

WASHINGTON - D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is putting Liberty Tax on notice after filing a lawsuit against the company claiming it mislead and secretly increased the cost of tax preparation for thousands of D.C. taxpayers. Liberty Tax is the 3rd largest taxes filer in the nation -with multiple offices...
LAW
Gov. Youngkin's transgender student policies 'damaging,' says NoVa orgs

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Governor Glenn Youngin's model policies on transgender students are already affecting Virginia families. Since the Sept. 16 release date, students are missing school for fear of mistreatment by staff and other students. Plus, reports of suicidal thinking and active self-harm are proliferating, according to Fairfax County Public Schools Pride, Fairfax County Federations of Teachers, Asian Educators Association of FCPS, Hispanic Educators Association of FCPS, and six more D.C. region organizations that released a joint statement Monday.
VIRGINIA STATE

