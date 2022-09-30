ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

California Passes Law Limiting the Use of Rap Lyrics as Evidence Against Artists

California has become the first state in the U.S. to limit the use of rap lyrics as circumstantial evidence, against the artist who wrote them, in court. On Sept. 30, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill AB 2799, or The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act, limiting the use of “creative content” against rappers and musicians in the state. In the state, an artist’s lyrics cannot be used as evidence unless a judge reviews and approves, and deem them necessary. Rappers Meek Mill, Killer Mike, Ty Dolla $ign, and E-40, along with the Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason, Jr. and representatives for the Songwriters of North America (SONA) and the Black Music Action Coalition, were present during the virtual signing ceremony.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Ice-T Warns Rappers To Stop Wearing Jewelry In L.A.

The murder of Hip-Hop star PnB Rock in Los Angeles has sparked discussion surrounding the city’s history of local gang activity and the targeting of high-profile figures. Rapper and actor Ice-T, one of the first artists to touch on the dangers associated with gangbanging in his music, recently voiced his frustration with entertainers and celebrities who fail to take heed of his warnings. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he wrote on Twitter, seemingly in response to PnB’s death. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.” Ice-T furthered his point by noting that even the most beloved and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Proves JAY-Z Isn’t The Only Rapper With Picasso Money

Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J & More React To Coolio's Death

Coolio’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across the Hip Hop community, with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J and many more paying their respects. The Compton rapper — best known for ’90s hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” — passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest on Wednesday (September 28). He was 59 years old.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death

Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Thug
Person
Freddie Mercury
Person
Quentin Tarantino
HipHopDX.com

Funk Flex Calls For LL COOL J & Akademiks Sit-Down Following ‘Dusty’ Rapper Comments

Funk Flex has responded to both LL COOL J and Akademiks following the media personality’s recent comments about Hip Hop culture’s architects and pioneers. Shortly after the “Rock The Bells” legend berated Akademiks for calling older rappers “dusty,” Flex shared one of his infamous all-caps Instagram posts and applauded both parties — despite their polar opposite views.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

The Isley Brothers Drop Their New Album With Beyonce, Snoop Dogg & More

After spending the past year teasing the project, The Isley Brothers return with their new album. On Friday, September 30, Ronald Isley and the gang released their latest studio album Make Me Say It Again, Girl. The 14-track LP contains new songs like "Last Time" and "Right Way." It also holds rare collaborations like the title track featuring Beyoncé, "They’ll Never Be" featuring El DeBarge and Earth, Wind & Fire, "The Great Escape" featuring Trey Songz and other joint efforts with 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, Quavo and Takeoff.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Organized Crime#Rap Songs#Racketeering
Complex

LeBron James Says These Two Nas and Jay-Z Projects Are His Favorite Albums Ever

LeBron James has said it’s nearly “impossible” to decide what his favorite album is and gave shout-outs to Nas and Jay-Z for coming close. Following the Los Angeles Lakers media day earlier this week, King James, who is a notable hip-hop and that’s even dabbled in being an A&R for 2 Chainz – was asked by NBATV to speak on his favorite projects.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”

Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West, NBA Youngboy, Drake & More Appear In Lil Wayne Birthday Tribute

Kanye West declared Lil Wayne “the GOAT” in a video montage for the Weezy’s 40th birthday. It’s Weezy F. Baby’s birthday but ahead of the actual day he was born, the Louisiana rapper hosted a dinner with some of his closest friends. Those that weren’t able to attend still managed to show some love in the form of a tribute video.
LOUISIANA STATE
XXL Mag

Here’s Every XXL Magazine Cover Over the Last 25 Years

Pushing hip-hop on a higher level has been XXL Magazine's goal for 25 years. As times change, the commitment to documenting the culture remains the same. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. There's a first time for everything...
HIP HOP

Comments / 0

Community Policy