California has become the first state in the U.S. to limit the use of rap lyrics as circumstantial evidence, against the artist who wrote them, in court. On Sept. 30, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill AB 2799, or The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act, limiting the use of “creative content” against rappers and musicians in the state. In the state, an artist’s lyrics cannot be used as evidence unless a judge reviews and approves, and deem them necessary. Rappers Meek Mill, Killer Mike, Ty Dolla $ign, and E-40, along with the Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason, Jr. and representatives for the Songwriters of North America (SONA) and the Black Music Action Coalition, were present during the virtual signing ceremony.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO