It’s a known fact that musical talent can be seductive. But singing a ballad or playing an instrument only works if you’re good at it — and it looks like the same rules apply in the animal kingdom. Reproductive success in male rock hyraxes (Procavia capensis) is linked to their ability to maintain rhythm during courtship songs. In other words, males who can keep a tune are more likely to be successful in the mating market.

