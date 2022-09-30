Read full article on original website
New Jefferson County Treasurer Elected
(PHOTO COURTESY OF MADISON COURIER) MEGHAN CROWLEY HOSKINS HAS BEEN SELECTED BY THE JEFFERSON COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY AS THE NEW JEFFERSON COUNTY TREASURER SHE WILL TAKE OVER FOR THE CURRENT TREASURER MELINDA KLOOP WHOM IS RETIRING AT THE END OF THE MONTH. HOSKINS HAS BEEN WITH THE TREASURER'S OFFICE SINCE...
Relocation of abandoned southern Indiana cemetery complete
Crews in Clark County last week completed an effort to relocate the Poor Farm Cemetery at the former Indiana Army Ammunition Plant to a new site near Charlestown State Park. The River Ridge Development Authority says the cemetery was moved to “a more appropriately maintained location that honors the life and legacy of the deceased.”
Cushman & Wakefield closes two retail leases in Indiana communities
Cushman & Wakefield has arranged two new fifteen-year leases totaling 30,317 square feet in Jeffersonville and Kokomo, Indiana. Both leases are with Kinship PACE of Indiana, LLC, which will open its first PACE centers in Indiana that provide all-inclusive care for the elderly. They include 16,261 square feet at 1439 E 10th St. within Jeffersonville’s Youngstown Shopping Center and 14,056 square feet at 3734 South Reed Road within Kokomo’s Southway Plaza Shopping Center.
'A big deal' | Jeffersonville wholesaler moves headquarters to larger facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana company is expanding into a new building that is more than four times the size of its old one. Orion Wholesale, which sells guns to licensed firearms dealers across the country, moved its headquarters into a new 130,000-square-foot facility on Utica-Sellersburg Road in Jeffersonville.
Reid Health planning new Connersville campus
Richmond-based Reid Health is growing its footprint in Fayette County. The health system on Friday announced plans for a more than $100 million investment to establish a new campus in Connersville that will replace the former Fayette Regional Health System facility it acquired in 2019. Reid says the decision was...
News from Clifty Falls State Park
Clifty Falls State Park will be hosting its annual Clifty Falls of Fear weekend on Oct. 28-30. The weekend will kick off with a Haunted House from 8 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night at Clifty Shelter. Admission will be $10 per person, cash only, and does not include the regular park entry fee.
Police say West Broadway shooting victim has died; suspect arrested in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 25-year-old man who was shot several times on West Broadway a few weeks ago has died -- and the man accused of killing him is in custody. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim was 25-year-old Shadarrion Youngblood, and he died...
Former Kentucky college president sues school over his firing
The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown College, denies any sexual...
Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order declaring a disaster emergency for three Indiana counties
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today signed Executive Order 22-15 declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio, and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a...
VIDEO: Injuries report in I-65 crash in southern Indiana
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — UPDATE: The road has reopened. A crash has caused all northbound lanes of Interstate 65 to be closed in southern Indiana. The crash happened near mile-market 8.5, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. That's just before Exit 9, which goes to Sellersburg, in Clark County.
Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son sentenced
CINCINNATI — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Ohio earlier this year has been sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville pleaded guilty...
Parents Beware: Fentanyl being disguised as popular candies
JACKSON COUNTY – Law enforcement officials are warning parents about a recent trend of drug cartels disguising the deadly drug fentanyl as candy, such as Nerds and Skittles. “Parents absolutely must educate both themselves and their children,” said Sheriff Rick Meyer. “The DEA has determined that this is a deliberate effort to target children and young adults. Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat facing us at this time.”
Sherman Minton Bridge shutdown: Full direction to be closed for 9 days
Heads up, drivers, your commute could get a bit longer starting Oct. 10. All eastbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge are closing for nine days. Weather permitting, Interstate 64 east will be closed around 2 a.m. Oct. 10 until 2 a.m. Oct. 19. This is a full-directional closure. Officials...
I-71 in Oldham County to get new interchange
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In approximately two years, drivers using Interstate 71 in Oldham County will have a new interchange between the Buckner and La Grange exits that should ease rush hour congestion. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the new interchange will be built at KY 2857 (La Grange...
Behind Leathermans Garage
Haunted Warehouse Maze Starting October 6th @ 8pm-10 pm, Admission is only $10 per person, all monies raised go to our Christmas for Kids Charity. Operation Dates are Thurs -8-10 Fri-Sat 8-midnight 6-8,13-15,20-22,27-29 LOCATION 1020 Polk Street Carrollton,KY 41008 Right Behind Leathermans Garage. Look for the Lights.
Louisville Water Tower abruptly cancels all indoor events, weddings for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All indoor events and weddings at the Louisville Water Tower have been canceled for 2023, according to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Water Company. Kelley Dearing Smith said the decision was made to cancel the event space rentals after the $6.2 million renovation currently underway at...
Louisville man, La Grange woman arrested, charged with attempted murder
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A Kentucky man and woman are in jail in Mt. Washington after a shooting incident in Crestwood Oct. 2, according to a press release. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Oldham County Central Dispatch received a call of a shooting in the 6800 block of Crestview Drive, officials say.
Madison Man Arrested on Narcotic Charges
A STREET DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEE FOR THE CITY OF MADISON WAS ARRESTED AFTER HE WAS ALLEGEDLY SMOKING NARCOTICS INSIDE A CIRCLE K BATHROOM, JORDAN R. CHANDLER WAS ARRESTED ON PRELIMINARY CHARGES OF POSSESSION OF COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG, INTIMIDATION AND POSSESSION.
The Largest Antique Mall in Indiana is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Indiana is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh. Keep reading to learn more.
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collison in Trimble County
MILTON, Ky. (September 30, 2022) – Early this morning at approximately 12:33 am Kentucky State Police Post 5 Campbellsburg received a 911 call in regards to a single vehicle collision on KY 36 in Trimble County. Kentucky State Police Troopers as well as other emergency personnel responded to the scene.
