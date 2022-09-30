ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, IN

New Jefferson County Treasurer Elected

(PHOTO COURTESY OF MADISON COURIER) MEGHAN CROWLEY HOSKINS HAS BEEN SELECTED BY THE JEFFERSON COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY AS THE NEW JEFFERSON COUNTY TREASURER SHE WILL TAKE OVER FOR THE CURRENT TREASURER MELINDA KLOOP WHOM IS RETIRING AT THE END OF THE MONTH. HOSKINS HAS BEEN WITH THE TREASURER'S OFFICE SINCE...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Relocation of abandoned southern Indiana cemetery complete

Crews in Clark County last week completed an effort to relocate the Poor Farm Cemetery at the former Indiana Army Ammunition Plant to a new site near Charlestown State Park. The River Ridge Development Authority says the cemetery was moved to “a more appropriately maintained location that honors the life and legacy of the deceased.”
CLARK COUNTY, IN
rejournals.com

Cushman & Wakefield closes two retail leases in Indiana communities

Cushman & Wakefield has arranged two new fifteen-year leases totaling 30,317 square feet in Jeffersonville and Kokomo, Indiana. Both leases are with Kinship PACE of Indiana, LLC, which will open its first PACE centers in Indiana that provide all-inclusive care for the elderly. They include 16,261 square feet at 1439 E 10th St. within Jeffersonville’s Youngstown Shopping Center and 14,056 square feet at 3734 South Reed Road within Kokomo’s Southway Plaza Shopping Center.
KOKOMO, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Reid Health planning new Connersville campus

Richmond-based Reid Health is growing its footprint in Fayette County. The health system on Friday announced plans for a more than $100 million investment to establish a new campus in Connersville that will replace the former Fayette Regional Health System facility it acquired in 2019. Reid says the decision was...
CONNERSVILLE, IN
953wiki.com

News from Clifty Falls State Park

Clifty Falls State Park will be hosting its annual Clifty Falls of Fear weekend on Oct. 28-30. The weekend will kick off with a Haunted House from 8 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night at Clifty Shelter. Admission will be $10 per person, cash only, and does not include the regular park entry fee.
MADISON, IN
WLKY.com

VIDEO: Injuries report in I-65 crash in southern Indiana

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — UPDATE: The road has reopened. A crash has caused all northbound lanes of Interstate 65 to be closed in southern Indiana. The crash happened near mile-market 8.5, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. That's just before Exit 9, which goes to Sellersburg, in Clark County.
SELLERSBURG, IN
WHAS11

Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son sentenced

CINCINNATI — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Ohio earlier this year has been sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville pleaded guilty...
CINCINNATI, OH
wbiw.com

Parents Beware: Fentanyl being disguised as popular candies

JACKSON COUNTY – Law enforcement officials are warning parents about a recent trend of drug cartels disguising the deadly drug fentanyl as candy, such as Nerds and Skittles. “Parents absolutely must educate both themselves and their children,” said Sheriff Rick Meyer. “The DEA has determined that this is a deliberate effort to target children and young adults. Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat facing us at this time.”
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

I-71 in Oldham County to get new interchange

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In approximately two years, drivers using Interstate 71 in Oldham County will have a new interchange between the Buckner and La Grange exits that should ease rush hour congestion. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the new interchange will be built at KY 2857 (La Grange...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

Behind Leathermans Garage

EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100 EAST 2ND ST DOWNTOWN MADISON. Haunted Warehouse Maze Starting October 6th @ 8pm-10 pm, Admission is only $10 per person, all monies raised go to our Christmas for Kids Charity. Operation Dates are Thurs -8-10 Fri-Sat 8-midnight 6-8,13-15,20-22,27-29 LOCATION 1020 Polk Street Carrollton,KY 41008 Right Behind Leathermans Garage. Look for the Lights.
MADISON, IN
953wiki.com

Madison Man Arrested on Narcotic Charges

A STREET DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEE FOR THE CITY OF MADISON WAS ARRESTED AFTER HE WAS ALLEGEDLY SMOKING NARCOTICS INSIDE A CIRCLE K BATHROOM, JORDAN R. CHANDLER WAS ARRESTED ON PRELIMINARY CHARGES OF POSSESSION OF COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG, INTIMIDATION AND POSSESSION. Events. EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING...
MADISON, IN
Travel Maven

The Largest Antique Mall in Indiana is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Indiana is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh. Keep reading to learn more.
EDINBURGH, IN
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collison in Trimble County

MILTON, Ky. (September 30, 2022) – Early this morning at approximately 12:33 am Kentucky State Police Post 5 Campbellsburg received a 911 call in regards to a single vehicle collision on KY 36 in Trimble County. Kentucky State Police Troopers as well as other emergency personnel responded to the scene.
TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY

