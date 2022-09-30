Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Radical action is needed for the climate. This means transforming the way we do science
Record-breaking heat waves, droughts and floods make regular headlines around the globe, and scientists say the risk, frequency and intensity of these weather extremes are tied to the ever-increasing levels of planet-heating gases we pump into the atmosphere. Humanity's incremental response to the climate crisis has yet to show signs of getting the existential threat under control. Radical, transformative responses are needed everywhere—and this includes in the realm of science for development.
Phys.org
Report calls for Indigenous Peoples' knowledge to be included in climate policy
A new report highlights how recognizing Indigenous Peoples' and local communities' knowledge systems could do more to address climate change than many current approaches. It also argues for ensuring the full and equitable inclusion of Indigenous Peoples and local communities within policy processes. The report, published as a white paper,...
Growing heat waves make geothermal energy vital to reducing grid demand
Heat waves are , longer lasting and more extreme. That puts added pressure on the electricity grid in America and requires us to think about underutilized sources of renewable energy. The leading candidate for prioritization is geothermal ground source energy, which, like solar energy, can be used by homeowners, commercial property owners and institutions. It can save money over time for all three, while benefiting the planet and easing the grid’s burden.
‘A much-needed step’: The EPA creates a new environmental justice office
The Biden administration announced a new environmental justice initiative over the weekend, with $3 billion in block grants to go to communities and neighborhoods hard hit by pollution. Michael Regan, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, said the new Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights will have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Gas flares vastly underperform, causing greater climate impact: study
Flaring—burning off unwanted natural gas from oil and gas wells—releases five times more of the potent greenhouse gas methane into the atmosphere over the United States than previously assumed, according to a study published Thursday. The result is a far greater impact on climate change, with the warming...
Princeton to divest from 90 fossil fuel companies
Princeton University announced Thursday that it will cut ties with 90 fossil fuel companies, including Exxon Mobil, NRG, and Suncor, as it seeks to deliver on its commitment to achieving a net-zero emissions endowment portfolio.
Comments / 0