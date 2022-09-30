Read full article on original website
600 Breezy Posts Girlfriend's Last Text Message Before Her Suicide: ‘It's Nobody's Fault'
600 Breezy suffered an unimaginable tragedy this week when his girlfriend of two years, Raven Jackson, took her own life — and now, he’s sharing her final words. The Chicago native announced the tragic news on Tuesday (September 6) and expressed his absolute devastation. Just hours later, Breezy posted Jackson’s last text message that she sent to him.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Hilarious Way of Rearranging the Couch So It's Just Right Makes Us LOL
We love dogs for how they're not picky. They'll lay down almost anywhere in the house and snooze the day away. Even if you bought them a bed, for some reason they'd rather sleep on the hard floors. But sometimes, there are those dogs that expect the best of the best. They're very particular. And they're not afraid to say they don't like something.
My husband died, and all I got was this lousy Mickey Mouse t-shirt
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. The last thing my husband bought me before he died was an oversize Mickey Mouse t-shirt. He bought the t-shirt while he was on vacation without me. By the time he arrived home with his luggage and that t-shirt, I had already decided to leave him.
Christina Hall Responds to Ant Anstead's Allegations That She Is 'Exploiting' Son Hudson Online
In documents obtained by PEOPLE filed by Hall's legal team on Sept. 27, she claims Ant Anstead's recent filing makes it "clear that his motivation is not Hudson's best interest" Chistina Hall is disclaiming the idea she's "exploiting" son Hudson by posting him on social media. Hall's legal team filed a supplemental declaration on Sept. 27, obtained by PEOPLE, in response to ex-husband Ant Anstead's own supplemental declaration filed the day prior, where he called her social media postings of the 3-year-old into question. Noting that the two had...
Employees Are Sharing Secrets They Were Never Supposed To Find Out About Their Jobs And I Can't Stop Scrolling
"The factory I work at makes plastic bags for food packaging. After our breaks, we're supposed to wash our hands before returning to the production line in case we have residual food particles on our hands, especially peanuts and other allergens or meats, grease, and things that could contaminate the plastic bags. Probably 95% of the people working here don't wash their hands after breaks."
Suleika Dawson recalls ‘zigzagging’ years-long affair with author John Le Carre
A woman who claims to have had a years-long affair with the late John Le Carre, whose real name was David Cornwell, has revealed intimate details about their relationship in a new book.Suleika Dawson, which is not her real name, said she first met Cornwell when he was 50 years old and that they were together for a total of 30 months, first for two years between 1983 and 1985, and for another six months in 1999.The novelist, whose book is titled The Secret Heart – John Le Carre: An Intimate Memoir, told The Times that she was “the...
Bruce Willis denies selling the rights to his face despite appearing in deepfake Russian commercial
Deepfake company Deepcake claimed it obtained consent from the Die Hard actor.
Jimmy Fallon asked people to share their worst first dates, and some were just laughably bad
Romance doesn't always come easily, does it?
An 8-year-old snuck his handwritten book onto a library shelf. Now it has a 56-person waiting list.
This article originally appeared on 02.02.22 Writing a book is no easy task, even for adult professional writers. Many would-be authors dream of a day when their work can be found on library shelves, unsure if it will ever come. But for 8-year-old Dillon Helbig, that day has already arrived—in truly unconventional fashion—thanks to his own determination to make it happen.
Former HR Professional Explains on TikTok Why Companies Don't Fire You, Even Though They Want You Gone
We all know about TikTok's quiet quitting phenomenon, right? It's when you don't literally quit your job, but take a step back from it and do only the bare minimum. You do less. You say no to extra projects. And you stop going above and beyond and do only what you’re getting paid for!
Double names rules that every Southerner knows
When it comes to double names, it's important to know the rules whether you're in possession of a double name, know someone with a double name, or are the bestower of a double name. (We must all fit into at least one of these categories, right?) If you happen to have a double name, this list of name-related know-how will certainly be of interest, particularly when it comes to politely, yet firmly, correcting those who dare to abbreviate your moniker without hesitation. The takeaway: Yes, Elizabeth Ann, you absolutely should say something unless you want to start going by Beth. After all the name-preserving corrections Mama doled out when you were too young to do it yourself, you at least owe her this. Word of an abbreviated name travels faster than the speed of light and are oftentimes harder to drop than a bad habit, so listen up.
“I Had No Idea What I Was Getting Into”
Kate Beaton made her name as the creator of Hark! A Vagrant, a series of whimsical, funny online comics highlighting historical silliness, literary critique, and strong female characters. Her two Hark! collections were both bestsellers. But many fans didn’t know that at the time Beaton posted her first comics about Jane Austen and Marcel Duchamp to Livejournal, she was working in a place that felt like the moon: the oil sands of Alberta. Now Beaton is exploring those two years spent working off her student loan debt in Canada’s mining center in Ducks, a comics memoir that blends her trademark wry humor with sharp social critique and raw personal experience. I talked to Beaton about leaving Cape Breton, looking back on her younger self, and feeling like the only young woman in a hundred-mile radius. This conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.
When Not to Apologize to Your Child
Apologizing to kids is very important. It teaches them about taking responsibility for their actions. Apologizing to children when you have done nothing wrong, when they are in distress and blaming you for their upset, is not helpful. When you take responsibility for life's inevitable frustrations and disappointments, you are...
