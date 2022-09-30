Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing announcing new driver for #18 car?
Joe Gibbs Racing still need to fill the #18 Toyota for one more race on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Will they call upon someone new?. Back in July, Ryan Truex added a fifth race to his initial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule as the driver of the #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, for Joe Gibbs Racing, competing in the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and finishing in third place.
Look: NASCAR Crew Member Ejected For Awful Decision
NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan saw one of her crew members get the boot from today's Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega. Deegan entered pit road and as her crew began to work on her vehicle, one of the car's tires rolled away across the track while competitors were racing by.
NASCAR World Is Praying For Driver After Terrifying Crash
A NASCAR driver had to be airlifted out of the track on Saturday afternoon. Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson was involved in a terrifying accident during Saturday's race. Anderson's car caught on fire, but thankfully, he was able to get out of it. It was a pretty terrifying crash, as...
Kyle Larson Offers Harsh Criticism of NASCAR and Joins Chase Elliott in Calling Out Sanctioning Body for Taking Step Backward in Safety With Next Gen Car
Kyle Larson echoed HMS teammate Chase Elliott's remarks earlier this week and harshly criticized NASCAR for taking a step backward in safety with the Next Gen car. The post Kyle Larson Offers Harsh Criticism of NASCAR and Joins Chase Elliott in Calling Out Sanctioning Body for Taking Step Backward in Safety With Next Gen Car appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?
The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
AOL Corp
NASCAR Truck Series Driver Jordan Anderson Airlifted With Burns After Terrifying Fire
NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson has been airlifted after a fiery crash in today's Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Anderson was taken first to the track's infield care center before being taken directly to a hospital in Birmingham by helicopter. Anderson's truck was on fire by the time...
thecomeback.com
NASCAR world reacts to Hailie Deegan crew ejection
NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan’s crew had an interesting day on Saturday as one of their members was kicked out of the Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega. In the middle of the race, Deegan had just entered pit road as her crew was working on her vehicle when one of the car’s tires rolled across the track and literally into oncoming traffic, causing some of the cars to swerve or slow down. One of the crewmembers then ran across the track and into the infield to get the tire. However, in doing so, he had put himself and other drivers in danger, forcing NASCAR officials to pull his credentials and escort him off the track.
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian floods historic NASCAR track
Hurricane Ian hit Florida as a massive Category 4 hurricane that left hundreds dead and millions of dollars of property damage in its wake. Two million Floridians are currently without power. It’s no surprise that the storm failed to spare Daytona International Speedway, which thankfully won’t be used anytime soon...
Ross Chastain Was Sick at Talladega, and It Wasn’t Over Finishing Fourth in the Playoff Race
Ross Chastain's objective at Talladega may have been to win, but getting to the finish without wrecking was satisfying enough. The post Ross Chastain Was Sick at Talladega, and It Wasn’t Over Finishing Fourth in the Playoff Race appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Prominent NASCAR Track Has Been Flooded
The aftermath from Hurricane Ian is tough to look at. Even though the violent storm didn't actually make landfall in Daytona Beach, the city has been dealing with major flooding. Believe it or not, Daytona International Speedway was flooded. A photo of the track at Daytona International Speedway is going...
LOOK: NASCAR Fans Left a Few Things Behind at Talladega Superspeedway
Every year Talladega Superspeedway is a big deal. The NASCAR Playoffs bring all three national series and fans leave a lot of things behind. Spending time out in the infield is a time-honored tradition for many. Folks will camp out for the weekend, have a heck of a time and then they forget some things. It happens. With all of the exciting NASCAR action in the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series it’s hard to remember everything you brought to the track with you.
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former Cup Driver Brendan Gaughan Offers Unpopular Take on Safety and Earns Stern Rebuke From Denny Hamlin
When it comes to the safety of NASCAR's Next Gen car, it's safe to say that Brendan Gaughan and Denny Hamlin will have to agree to disagree. The post Former Cup Driver Brendan Gaughan Offers Unpopular Take on Safety and Earns Stern Rebuke From Denny Hamlin appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How does Formula 1 move cars between races?
It’s one of the biggest logistical challenges in sport, but how do Formula 1 teams move hundreds of tons of equipment across the world, from week to week?While it’s the two-hour race on the Sunday that grabs the attention, the business of moving cars, vital parts and personnel around the globe is a full-time, non-stop operation.And it’s a challenge that ultimately sustains the title challenges of drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the F1 grid, who will arrive at the track location on the Thursday of race week to find that the paddock has already...
gmauthority.com
No. 24 Nascar Chevy Team Penalized During Fall Talladega 2022 Qualifying
Three Nascar Chevy teams were penalized for failing pre-qualifying inspection at Talladega Superspeedway ahead of the October 2nd race, one of which was the No. 24 Camaro ZL1 driven by William Byron. Byron’s No. 24 Camaro failed pre-qualifying inspection twice, and was the only Cup Series team to get nabbed...
thecomeback.com
Racing world reacts to life-threatening NASCAR Truck Series crash
NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson suffered a life-threatening injury in a fiery crash while racing at Talladega Speedway on Saturday. The announcers were quick to note the amount of smoke as Anderson slammed into the wall and escaped his burning vehicle. “Jordan Anderson involved in a scary accident today...
thecomeback.com
NASCAR world reacts to very surprising Talladega finish
Talladega Superspeedway is generally known to be a crashfest in recent years but the NASCAR Cup Series drivers were on their best behavior as 33 of them were running at the end of the YellaWood 500 with 27 of them still on the lead lap. It’s been a while since...
Marco Andretti set for big NASCAR debut at Charlotte ROVAL
Marco Andretti will drive the No. 48 car for Big Machine Racing in this weekend's NASCAR Xfinity Series event at the Charlotte ROVAL.
FanSided
