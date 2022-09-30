Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi-truck
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a semi-truck on a busy Oklahoma interstate.
Around 5 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck along eastbound I-40, near the I-235 Junction.Neighbors on edge after deadly Prague house party
When first responders arrived at the scene, they learned that the motorcyclist had died.
Shortly after the accident, crews shut down I-40 eastbound at the Dallas Junction due to the crash.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 6