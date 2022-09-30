Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi-truck

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a semi-truck on a busy Oklahoma interstate.

Around 5 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck along eastbound I-40, near the I-235 Junction.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they learned that the motorcyclist had died.

Shortly after the accident, crews shut down I-40 eastbound at the Dallas Junction due to the crash.

