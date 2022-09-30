ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi-truck

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2x1D_0iGUxL3r00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a semi-truck on a busy Oklahoma interstate.

Around 5 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck along eastbound I-40, near the I-235 Junction.

Neighbors on edge after deadly Prague house party

When first responders arrived at the scene, they learned that the motorcyclist had died.

Shortly after the accident, crews shut down I-40 eastbound at the Dallas Junction due to the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXII.com

Man killed in Atoka County rollover crash

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man died after being thrown nearly 130 feet from his pickup truck in a crash early Sunday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3, half a mile west of Atoka at 4 a.m. Troopers said 31-year-old Tyler Carpenter, of Moore, was...
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
MOORE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
KOCO

Fatal crash leaves one woman dead in Purcell

PURCELL, Okla. — A fatal crash left 62-year-old woman dead in Purcell. It happened in a busy area of town near Green Avenue and Main Street, forcing the area to be closed for a few hours. KOCO 5 doesn’t know the cause of the crash but was told the...
PURCELL, OK
KOCO

Major road closure impacts traffic in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A major road closure is impacting traffic in Oklahoma City. The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 are closed between Interstate 40 and Interstate 44. KOCO 5 spoke with drivers who said it was more of an inconvenience for drivers. The plan for this weekend's road closing...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOCO

Police search for shooting suspect in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a shooting suspect in Oklahoma City. Just after 5 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene near Southeast 15th Street and High Avenue where a person had been shot. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect description...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy