Public Works Dept. updates Amarillo City Council on solid waste staff, hiring incentives

In the first update from the Amarillo Public Works Department since its decision to scale back city dumpster collections to one pickup a week, Donny Hooper, Amarillo public works director, addressed his department’s ability to meet public needs Tuesday at the city council meeting.

Announcing that it would cut back collections in July, Public Works has sought to deal with a lack of staffing that has left the department at less than half of its needed manpower to do twice-a-week pickup.

Hooper said that the biggest deficiency in staff is not having enough drivers with commercial drivers’ licenses (CDL) to drive the waste trucks. To combat this staffing issue, the city is raising pay once again for CDL drivers and starting an apprenticeship program to train drivers. This is the second pay raise that the city of Amarillo has passed for solid waste drivers in the last year.

“We were paying our CDL drivers in solid waste $16 an hour; that has now been raised to $19 an hour,” Hooper said. “So quite a jump, and we think that is going to help to recruit CDL drivers and people that want to work for solid waste. This is a great place to work with great benefits.”

Hoping that this pay increase attracts more people to work for the city, Hooper said that the pay puts Amarillo favorably in line with other cities and what it pays its drivers.

Hooper was very excited to announce that the city is going to have a training program for people who may be interested in getting their CDL to work for the city, which will earn them more pay.

“We have a great program we just started, a CDL apprentice program," Hooper said. “Basically, it allows people to get their CDL while working for the city. If you don’t have a CDL and you are interested in being a CDL operator, you can come to the city of Amarillo and work for the solid waste department. We will train you on how to operate the equipment, and we will train you to get your CDL so you can move up into that $19 an hour pay rate as well. It starts at $16 an hour, and they can fill applications on our website,” Hooper said.

Citing burnout and separations, Hooper said that the previous pay increase and incentives has had a little positive effect on staffing demands. Since the move to once-a-week pickup and the first pay increase in July, the solid waste department has hired 11 people, including five equipment operators.

Unfortunately, during that same time frame, the department has had 15 people no longer with the department, including eight equipment operators. This has been a citywide trend in departments, where it has struggled to keep pace with employees that it has lost.

Hooper spoke to the council about 16 specific areas in his department in how it is doing in its mission and what changes can be made to get back to twice-a-week pickup.

“There are 16 things we looked at, but I bet if you looked at the entire list, it’s probably more like 30. But there are 16 things we really found we could really follow a rabbit trail down and make some good use of that,” Hooper said.

Speaking about how once-a-week trash collection is working for the city, Hooper said that he knows that some people are being inconvenienced, but he thinks the change in the number of pickups with the current staffing is the best for the department to do more with less. Hooper said that his department had increased rollout containers as needed in certain areas to reduce the number of overflowing dumpsters.

Hooper said that his department is constantly evaluating ways to service customers better and that the current staff shortage has given his department many lessons to learn from for future solid waste plans.

“We realize that we are doing more with less right now,” Hooper said. “I mean, does that change our model moving forward? Probably so. I have been very impressed with what we have been able to do, but we are still having to do a lot of overtime. We are going to have to evaluate moving forward, but our goal is to get back to the twice-a-week pickup. Maybe through this, we can see how to be much more efficient and provide additional services down the line.”

While he is pleased with how his department has stepped up, Hooper said that the amount of overtime for many employees is not sustainable, so the department has to attract more drivers.

City councilmember Howard Smith said that he was impressed with the thoroughness of the update on solid waste in the city.

Smith was concerned with the lack of staffing to accommodate residents of the city but was impressed by the department's due diligence to overcome these issues. He said while he still gets complaints from constituents, he felt the department was doing the best job they could with the amount of personnel.

Stressing that he wants the department to be able to get back to the twice-a-week pickup, Smith was encouraged by the department's efforts to attract more personnel with pay increases and its apprenticeship program.

Smith said he challenged the department to get back to twice-a-week pickups within the next 90 days.

“They are making every effort, and that is what I want. I want them to figure out how to do it,” Smith said. “These are steps in the right direction, to be able to get more people working for the city. Be patient; we are working on the problem as we are trying to get back to twice-a-week pickup. That is my goal, and hopefully, the city can figure out how to make that work.”