ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Public Works Dept. updates Amarillo City Council on solid waste staff, hiring incentives

By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idUSO_0iGUxIPg00

In the first update from the Amarillo Public Works Department since its decision to scale back city dumpster collections to one pickup a week, Donny Hooper, Amarillo public works director, addressed his department’s ability to meet public needs Tuesday at the city council meeting.

Announcing that it would cut back collections in July, Public Works has sought to deal with a lack of staffing that has left the department at less than half of its needed manpower to do twice-a-week pickup.

Hooper said that the biggest deficiency in staff is not having enough drivers with commercial drivers’ licenses (CDL) to drive the waste trucks. To combat this staffing issue, the city is raising pay once again for CDL drivers and starting an apprenticeship program to train drivers. This is the second pay raise that the city of Amarillo has passed for solid waste drivers in the last year.

“We were paying our CDL drivers in solid waste $16 an hour; that has now been raised to $19 an hour,” Hooper said. “So quite a jump, and we think that is going to help to recruit CDL drivers and people that want to work for solid waste. This is a great place to work with great benefits.”

Hoping that this pay increase attracts more people to work for the city, Hooper said that the pay puts Amarillo favorably in line with other cities and what it pays its drivers.

Hooper was very excited to announce that the city is going to have a training program for people who may be interested in getting their CDL to work for the city, which will earn them more pay.

“We have a great program we just started, a CDL apprentice program," Hooper said. “Basically, it allows people to get their CDL while working for the city. If you don’t have a CDL and you are interested in being a CDL operator, you can come to the city of Amarillo and work for the solid waste department. We will train you on how to operate the equipment, and we will train you to get your CDL so you can move up into that $19 an hour pay rate as well. It starts at $16 an hour, and they can fill applications on our website,” Hooper said.

Citing burnout and separations, Hooper said that the previous pay increase and incentives has had a little positive effect on staffing demands. Since the move to once-a-week pickup and the first pay increase in July, the solid waste department has hired 11 people, including five equipment operators.

Unfortunately, during that same time frame, the department has had 15 people no longer with the department, including eight equipment operators. This has been a citywide trend in departments, where it has struggled to keep pace with employees that it has lost.

Hooper spoke to the council about 16 specific areas in his department in how it is doing in its mission and what changes can be made to get back to twice-a-week pickup.

“There are 16 things we looked at, but I bet if you looked at the entire list, it’s probably more like 30. But there are 16 things we really found we could really follow a rabbit trail down and make some good use of that,” Hooper said.

Speaking about how once-a-week trash collection is working for the city, Hooper said that he knows that some people are being inconvenienced, but he thinks the change in the number of pickups with the current staffing is the best for the department to do more with less. Hooper said that his department had increased rollout containers as needed in certain areas to reduce the number of overflowing dumpsters.

Hooper said that his department is constantly evaluating ways to service customers better and that the current staff shortage has given his department many lessons to learn from for future solid waste plans.

“We realize that we are doing more with less right now,” Hooper said. “I mean, does that change our model moving forward? Probably so. I have been very impressed with what we have been able to do, but we are still having to do a lot of overtime. We are going to have to evaluate moving forward, but our goal is to get back to the twice-a-week pickup. Maybe through this, we can see how to be much more efficient and provide additional services down the line.”

While he is pleased with how his department has stepped up, Hooper said that the amount of overtime for many employees is not sustainable, so the department has to attract more drivers.

City councilmember Howard Smith said that he was impressed with the thoroughness of the update on solid waste in the city.

Smith was concerned with the lack of staffing to accommodate residents of the city but was impressed by the department's due diligence to overcome these issues. He said while he still gets complaints from constituents, he felt the department was doing the best job they could with the amount of personnel.

Stressing that he wants the department to be able to get back to the twice-a-week pickup, Smith was encouraged by the department's efforts to attract more personnel with pay increases and its apprenticeship program.

Smith said he challenged the department to get back to twice-a-week pickups within the next 90 days.

“They are making every effort, and that is what I want. I want them to figure out how to do it,” Smith said. “These are steps in the right direction, to be able to get more people working for the city. Be patient; we are working on the problem as we are trying to get back to twice-a-week pickup. That is my goal, and hopefully, the city can figure out how to make that work.”

Comments / 3

arthur Baca
4d ago

tell you the truth i worked for the City for months and when we had to go get supplies i personall saw city employees and even supervisors sitting in garage(s) playing cards so the city has enty of employees to meet the demand they just need to get a real Superintendent to control the lazyness

Reply(1)
2
Related
Myhighplains.com

Need a Job? Head to the Amarillo Job Fair

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo TxDOT announces ‘Be Safe, Drive Smart’ campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation recently announced that its “Be Safe, Drive Smart” pedestrian safety campaign kicked off Monday for National Pedestrian Safety Month. According to a news release from the department, this campaign includes TV and radio spots, billboards and digital advertising, letting members […]
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Fairly vs The City of Amarillo: What to Know Before the Trial Begins

If the gubernatorial debate between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke last week was any indication, property taxes will be a key issue when voters head to the polls in November. However, while there are important differences between each of the gubernatorial candidates, the biggest decision regarding property tax bills across the state this fall probably won’t be made at the ballot box in November. Instead, it will likely be made in Potter County District this week.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
101.9 The Bull

The Big Yellow Eyesore On Buchanan Street Wasn’t Always One

Amarillo has a long, rich history. And there's numerous buildings and homes that tell the stories of that history. There are some historic buildings in Amarillo that have held strong and true against the passage of Time--like The Nat Ballroom. There are some buildings that seemed doomed for demolition, until the right buyer came along--like the shocking revival of The Barfield. And then there are some historic, treasured buildings that are gone in the blink of an eye, reduced to rubble--like the beautiful green stone bank on Wolflin.
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Alex Fairly Involved in Arkansas Bicycle Accident

Local businessman Alex Fairly was involved in a bicycle crash on Thursday in Arkansas. According to Fairly’s Inspire Amarillo Facebook account, the local business leader was involved in a bicycle crash over the weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas. As a result of the accident, Fairly’s team says he suffered eight fractured ribs and a punctured, partially-collapsed lung.
BENTONVILLE, AR
101.9 The Bull

It’s a Good Day! New Burritos Coming to the Oscar’s Building

Well, it happened. Oscar's finally closed the doors of that happy yellow building on 45th. This wasn't the first time Oscar's closed, it has closed and opened multiple times over the years. This is why I was hoping it would open again. Rise from the ashes like a phoenix. However, it's not. The sign has been changed, the Oscar's has been removed from the side of the building, and the menu has been removed.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dept#Solid Waste#Amarillo City Council#Cdl
US105

Texas Amazon Facility Temporarily Closed Due to Bed Bug Infestation

Update 10:09 a.m. 9/30/22: The facility reopened this morning after it was determined that bad bugs weren't actually present at the facility. Amazon's statement:. Multiple pest control experts and a certified entomologist have not found any evidence of bed bugs anywhere in our facility. Out of an abundance of caution, the site will remain closed today for disinfecting, and we will resume normal operations on Friday, Sept 30.
KFDA

Gracie’s Project Shot Clinic proceeds will help elderly community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a shot clinic tomorrow with the proceeds going to help the elderly community. The shot clinic is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center, located at 1615 S. Roberts St. Gracie’s Project...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo first responder Capt. Elizabeth Brown honored for service

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a day to remember for Amarillo Police Department Captain Elizabeth Brown, who was recognized as the first responder for the month of September. “This is such an honor and I’m so blessed to work for such a great organization and be surrounded by people...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
101.9 The Bull

The Things You Should Never Ever Do In Amarillo (Part 1)

Listen. I have a list. I have a big ol' fat list of things you should never ever do in Amarillo. Please, feel free to print it off, send it to Aunt Bertha, post it in a reddit group. Whatever you feel like doing with it. And if there's something on the list you want to argue about? By all means, proceed to the comment box below and i'll get right back to you. Be aware that I'll probably write about that, too.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Xcel Energy approved to switch from coal to gas at Harrington Station

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - State regulators gave final approval Thursday for Xcel Energy to convert its Harrington Station electricity generating plant to burn natural gas instead of coal. The project north of Amarillo will require a large gas pipeline that will run about 20 miles. According to the order, the...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Free pet microchips all October

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) announced on Facebook that Animal Management and Welfare (AMW) will be offering free pet microchips all October. According to the COA Facebook post, AMW is offering free microchips on behalf of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s Fund organization. Officials state that pet microchips […]
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

ECU set to open second Branch in Canyon

Education Credit Union is taking advantage of the growth in north Canyon with its second branch inside the city limits. On Monday, ECU will open its new Canyon Branch on the corner of FM 2590 (VFW Road) and Hunsley Road, directly north of Toot’n Totum. During the time of transition, the current 4th Avenue ECU branch office will be temporarily closed starting Monday (Oct. 3) for remodeling.
CANYON, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy