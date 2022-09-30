ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Mason Graham of Amarillo scores 8 touchdowns in high school football win over Caprock

By Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago

The Caprock Longhorns entered Thursday night at 4-1 overall and 1-0 in District 2-5A Division I after last week's 40-24 win over Lubbock Coronado. The Amarillo Sandies came in 2-3 overall and 0-1 in district after a challenging 45-10 loss to Tascosa last week.

Caprock needed to keep the momentum going and Amarillo desperately needed a win to get back on track.

In the end, Amarillo High got it done thanks to eight touchdowns. Converted into the Sandie scale, that amounts to one Graham.

Quarterback Mason Graham had a game for the ages, throwing seven touchdown passes — while rushing for another — to lead the Sandies to a 56-20 win over the Longhorns at Dick Bivins Stadium. The senior quarterback also went 20-for-30 for 357 yards to keep his squad in the conversation for a district title.

Amarillo (3-3, 1-1) didn't turn the ball over in its two wins entering the night, while turning it over 12 times in the three losses — including five last week against Tascosa. They committed zero turnovers Thursday while getting strong blocking upfront.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKUCY_0iGUxGeE00

Jameson Garcia hauled in four catches for 111 yards and three touchdowns while Connor Haelzle caught six passes for 139 yards and two scores.

"It was such a big week for us to bounce back," Graham said. "We had a really tough game against Tascosa that was not characteristic of us at all. I felt like my guys really fought back and worked their butts off. ... I'm proud of how we responded tonight."

It was a tight game early as the Sandies led just 14-13 after one quarter and 28-20 at halftime. It was all Amarillo in the second half, though, as the Amarillo defense forced five turnovers after a sluggish start.

"We had a hard time stopping them in the first half," Amarillo High coach Chad Dunnam said. "We were pretty porous defensively, but we didn't panic. We knew our plan was good, it was just execution of the plan. We had to tackle better, we had to get off blocks, we had to hit at a lower pad level. ... fortunately, during that time our offense was moving the ball effectively."

For the Longhorns (4-2, 1-1), the loss is a major setback for a team that came out of the gates impressive.

Caprock moved the ball effectively in the first half thanks to strong running by Abdulai Dorley (13 carries, 103 yards) and Jamel Acosta-Lewis (two rushing touchdowns). Three interceptions and two fumbles ended up sealing the Longhorns' fate.

"We turned the ball over more than we have all year and you can't win against a good team doing that," head coach Dan Sherwood said. "Credit Amarillo High for coming out and making some explosive plays in the second half ... We've just got to move on to the next opponent."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qY4bd_0iGUxGeE00

Graham, a 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. senior, is in his first year as the starting quarterback. Though he hasn't had any formal college offers, he's received interest from Texas A&M Kingsville and New Mexico State.

After Thursday's performance, he's sure to have more interest coming very soon.

AMARILLO HIGH 56, CAPROCK 20

AHS        14          14          21          7          --          56

CHS        13        7        0          0          --          20

First Quarter

Caprock- Jamel Acosta-Lewis 8 run (kick no good) 8:58

Amarillo- Mason Graham 1 run (Micah Conger kick) 5:41

Caprock- Kadrian Hernandez 9 run (Joel Gijon kick) 1:50

Amarillo- Jameson Garcia 53 pass from Graham (Conger kick) 1:31

Second Quarter

Amarillo- Jake Self 2 pass from Graham (Conger kick) 11:53

Caprock- Acosta-Lewis 3 run (Gijon kick) 4:57

Amarillo – Garcia 35 pass from Graham (Conger kick) 2:11

Third Quarter

Amarillo – Connor Haelzle 33 pass from Graham (Conger kick) 6:49

Amarillo – Haelzle 35 pass from Graham (Conger kick) 3:42

Amarillo – Garcia 24 pass from Graham (Conger kick) 2:21

Fourth Quarter

Amarillo – Jack Hoeksema 18 pass from Graham (Conger kick) 4:45

TEAM STATISTICS

CHS       AHS

First downs     14          9

Rushes-yards  35-162 18-95

Passing yards 126        357

Comp.-att.-int  15-29-3  20-30-0

Punts-avg.         4-37.8 5-41.8

Fumbles-lost   2-2       0-0

Penalties-yards   6-55      9-75

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Amarillo- Pius Vokes 6-36, Mason Graham 4-3, Collin Rozzell 1-11, Jayland Brashears 3-4, Eddy Mpela 4-41

Caprock- Abdulai Dorley 13-103, Jamel Acosta-Lewis 9-35, Lleyton Brown 6-1, Aden Ramirez 3-15, Kadrian Hernandez 2-(-1), Jaydis Marlow 2-9

PASSING

Amarillo- Mason Graham 20-30-0 357

Caprock- Lleyton Brown 15-29-3 126

RECEIVING

Caprock- Jaydis Marlow 7-42, Aden Ramirez 2-35, Kadrian Hernandez 2-49, Carlos Gonzalez 1-1, Abdulai Dorley 2-(-1)

Amarillo- Jameson Garcia 4-111, Connor Haelzle 6-139, Jack Hoeksema 2-42, Pius Vokes 4-53, Jake Self 1-2, Jaylend Brashears 3-11

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Mason Graham of Amarillo scores 8 touchdowns in high school football win over Caprock

Comments / 0

