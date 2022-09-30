Read full article on original website
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later
Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
veranda.com
A “Tower of Mansions” is Changing Houston’s Skyline
While developing the interior design of 1661 Tanglewood—an opulent 34-story high-rise being built in one of Houston’s most desirable neighborhoods—interior designer Randall Powers reflected on a phrase he’d often heard his grandmother repeat: “Buy once, cry once.”. By that, his grandmother meant, “buy the very...
It's October! Here's what weather Houstonians can expect this year
Early October often still feels like summer, with high temperatures hitting in the 90s, but by the end of the month, the average high drops into the upper 70s.
spacecityweather.com
The Texas hurricane season is done and dusted for 2022
There are two things I want to talk about before jumping into the forecast for this week—a forecast I would classify as not great, but far from terrible. To start with, I want to thank everyone who came out to our first Fall Day celebration at the Houston Botanic Garden on a gorgeous Sunday. We should get a final tally today, but I think 400 or 500 people came by to say hello, and it was just wonderful to meet you all.
cw39.com
Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office to hold Hurricane Ian relief drive
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office is hosting a relief drive for the victims of hurricane Ian beginning Monday. Starting Monday and running through Thursday, you’re asked to donate toiletries, water, household cleaning supplies, and canned and non-perishable food and baby food at any of their donation drop-off locations.
Texas construction worker drowns after falling off platform on Gulf coast
He fell from an offshore platform.
Man breaks windows to save residents from massive apartment fire in southeast Houston
A woman who told ABC13 the fire started in her apartment said she doesn't remember how she got out and is worried about her dog possibly still being in the building.
cw39.com
3 hurt in wrong-way crash on Allen Parkway, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Several people were sent to the hospital on Monday night after a pickup truck going the wrong way on Allen Parkway slammed head-on into an SUV. A witness says the pickup didn’t have its lights on when the wreck happened around 9 p.m. near Stanford Street. The pickup was going westbound in the eastbound lane, the witness said.
Have You Ever Noticed The Whiskers On The Buc-ee’s Sign?
If you have ever taken a road trip from Southwest Louisiana, chances are you have stopped at a Buc-ee's a time or two. If you haven't then you are missing out. It seems like every weekend, my Facebook feed is filled with folks stopping by the massive store and taking pictures in front of it.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Couple Gets Married in South Carolina Just Before Hurricane Ian Hits
Hurricane Ian hit the Carolinas as a category 1 hurricane. Strong winds and heavy rains caused a lot of flooding and damage around the area. "It was very windy,” newlywed and Dallas resident Collin Pruett said. “There is some down trees and some power lines. It's really hitting the islands north of Charleston a little bit harder than it's hitting here."
The Mysterious and Gruesome History of Baby Head, a Texas Ghost Town
I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg,...
New photo shows missing Alvin ISD teacher walking down street in New Orleans
A new photo released by Texas EquuSearch shows Michelle Reynolds walking along Constance Street in New Orleans on Sept. 23 in the same clothes she was last seen wearing.
Click2Houston.com
Amazon van with $80,000 worth of merchandise onboard stolen from SW Houston neighborhood, HPD says
HOUSTON – Police say they are now searching for a stolen Amazon van which had an estimated $80,000 worth of merchandise on board. According to the Houston Police Department, the van was stolen around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 2300 Block of Lazy Hollow. Officers say the call was delayed and they didn’t receive notice until 2:28 p.m.
Texas city named one of the top 5 best foodie cities in the nation
DALLAS (KDAF) — If there is one thing to know about Texas and the people that inhabit the Lone Star State, they love good food. North Texas is a great example of this. With so many different restaurants, shops and stores, North Texas and the state as a whole has a very diverse flavor palette.
KWTX
Texas animal rescues unite for annual ‘Homes for Dogs’ adoption event
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three different animal rescues are coming together Saturday in an effort to get dogs adopted into loving homes. The Homes for Dogs Adoption event is an annual adoption day held by Coldwell Banker Apex offices across Texas, including at the location in Waco. Waco-based Realtor Joanna...
fox26houston.com
Houston doctor first to use new lens implant for cataracts
FOX 26's Melissa Wilson talks with Dr. Jeff Whitsett and Aileen Nacpil, who was diagnosed with cataracts and became the first patient to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology to help her see clearly. Dr. Whitsett is the first doctor not only in Houston but in the country to offer this new surgery.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here Are the Texas Cities That Swear the Most and the Least
Holy shhhhhh! Three Texas cities made the list of the top cities that swear the most in the country. And two of those three cities are in the Metroplex. While most cultures consider the use of profanity to be inappropriate, most people admit they still do it. Before we get...
Click2Houston.com
Taylor Paige Henderson
Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas actress Taylor Paige Henderson joins us in studio. She plays a key role in the new Hocus Pocus movie as young Winifred Sanderson, (Bette Midler’s character). Get to know Henderson, Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Critical Missing Alert Discontinued for Missing Woman
A "Critical Missing" Alert has been discontinued for a woman who was last seen in the 800 block of W. 10th Street on Saturday, according to police. The woman was previously seen on Oct. 1 at around 11 a.m. In a Twitter post, Dallas police said the woman was located and is currently safe. No additional information has been released at this time.
fortworthreport.org
Worms are invading native Texas trees as sap covers cars. Here’s what you can do
The tree worms have taken over in Dannielle Mastello’s north Fort Worth neighborhood. When wind speed picks up, she can see the tiny green caterpillars all over her garden. One time, Mastello swears, the “nasty little things” landed in her hair. “They have decimated every single tree...
