Houston, TX

KIXS FM 108

Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later

Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
ALVIN, TX
veranda.com

A “Tower of Mansions” is Changing Houston’s Skyline

While developing the interior design of 1661 Tanglewood—an opulent 34-story high-rise being built in one of Houston’s most desirable neighborhoods—interior designer Randall Powers reflected on a phrase he’d often heard his grandmother repeat: “Buy once, cry once.”. By that, his grandmother meant, “buy the very...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

The Texas hurricane season is done and dusted for 2022

There are two things I want to talk about before jumping into the forecast for this week—a forecast I would classify as not great, but far from terrible. To start with, I want to thank everyone who came out to our first Fall Day celebration at the Houston Botanic Garden on a gorgeous Sunday. We should get a final tally today, but I think 400 or 500 people came by to say hello, and it was just wonderful to meet you all.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office to hold Hurricane Ian relief drive

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office is hosting a relief drive for the victims of hurricane Ian beginning Monday. Starting Monday and running through Thursday, you’re asked to donate toiletries, water, household cleaning supplies, and canned and non-perishable food and baby food at any of their donation drop-off locations.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

3 hurt in wrong-way crash on Allen Parkway, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Several people were sent to the hospital on Monday night after a pickup truck going the wrong way on Allen Parkway slammed head-on into an SUV. A witness says the pickup didn’t have its lights on when the wreck happened around 9 p.m. near Stanford Street. The pickup was going westbound in the eastbound lane, the witness said.
HOUSTON, TX
107 JAMZ

Have You Ever Noticed The Whiskers On The Buc-ee’s Sign?

If you have ever taken a road trip from Southwest Louisiana, chances are you have stopped at a Buc-ee's a time or two. If you haven't then you are missing out. It seems like every weekend, my Facebook feed is filled with folks stopping by the massive store and taking pictures in front of it.
BAYTOWN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Couple Gets Married in South Carolina Just Before Hurricane Ian Hits

Hurricane Ian hit the Carolinas as a category 1 hurricane. Strong winds and heavy rains caused a lot of flooding and damage around the area. "It was very windy,” newlywed and Dallas resident Collin Pruett said. “There is some down trees and some power lines. It's really hitting the islands north of Charleston a little bit harder than it's hitting here."
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Texas animal rescues unite for annual ‘Homes for Dogs’ adoption event

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three different animal rescues are coming together Saturday in an effort to get dogs adopted into loving homes. The Homes for Dogs Adoption event is an annual adoption day held by Coldwell Banker Apex offices across Texas, including at the location in Waco. Waco-based Realtor Joanna...
WACO, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston doctor first to use new lens implant for cataracts

FOX 26's Melissa Wilson talks with Dr. Jeff Whitsett and Aileen Nacpil, who was diagnosed with cataracts and became the first patient to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology to help her see clearly. Dr. Whitsett is the first doctor not only in Houston but in the country to offer this new surgery.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here Are the Texas Cities That Swear the Most and the Least

Holy shhhhhh! Three Texas cities made the list of the top cities that swear the most in the country. And two of those three cities are in the Metroplex. While most cultures consider the use of profanity to be inappropriate, most people admit they still do it. Before we get...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Taylor Paige Henderson

Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas actress Taylor Paige Henderson joins us in studio. She plays a key role in the new Hocus Pocus movie as young Winifred Sanderson, (Bette Midler’s character). Get to know Henderson, Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Critical Missing Alert Discontinued for Missing Woman

A "Critical Missing" Alert has been discontinued for a woman who was last seen in the 800 block of W. 10th Street on Saturday, according to police. The woman was previously seen on Oct. 1 at around 11 a.m. In a Twitter post, Dallas police said the woman was located and is currently safe. No additional information has been released at this time.
DALLAS, TX

