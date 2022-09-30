Read full article on original website
Smile! Happy Meals aren't just for kids anymore. McDonald's will soon start serving those boxes for adults too. It's about time. McDonald's has created a Happy Meal for adults. The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box is just like the ones you always enjoyed as a kid. But instead of it being red, the adult version will be green. It comes with either a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, french fries, and a drink.
