Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm kicks off its fall season

Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm opened for the season this past weekend with its 30-plus attractions, including a giant maze, pumpkin patch, giant jump pads for kids, and many other family-friendly activities.

Larry Borger, owner of Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm, said that one of its biggest attractions for the first couple of weekends is the sunflower field that features more than 10 different varieties of the flowers growing up to 10 feet tall.

“It’s so much fun, so many great family activities for people to spend time together enjoying,” Borger said. “It’s something families can take up a full day enjoying, with activities like exploring the giant maze, pumpkins and seeing all that we have to offer.”

Borger stressed that the four acres of sunflower fields, a popular photo spot, will likely be picked and bloomed out by this weekend. The field is at its peak for the upcoming weekend for pictures and choosing the best-looking sunflowers.

Also, this weekend, a special code will be available within the park to save for Maxwell’s Magical Christmas.

The farm is open to the public for Maxwell's Fall Days & Giant Maze on weekends now through Oct. 30 at 12908 S. Bell St.

For more information, visit maxwellspumpkinfarm.com.