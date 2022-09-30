ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk County, IA

kciiradio.com

Washington County Conservation Now Accepting Rental Requests for 2023

Washington County Conservation is now accepting emails, phone calls, and walk-ins to reserve rental facilities for 2023. The rental fee for Steinbeck Conference Hall at Marr Park is $200, with a $200 refundable deposit. You will receive tables and chairs, as well as access to the kitchen and indoor restrooms, as part of the rental. Alternatively, you can also rent out the Mary Marr Lodge at Marr Park. Cost is $50, with a $60 refundable deposit. The rental includes eight picnic tables, three regular tables, a wood-burning stove, and restrooms that are available from April to October 2023.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

Supervisors to consider property purchase in Keokuk

LEE COUNTY - A move to purchase a new building for the Lee County Ambulance service in Keokuk will be in front of Lee County Supervisors Monday morning. At Monday's regular meeting of supervisors in Fort Madison, supervisors could be voting on spending up to $300,000 to buy and renovate a building on Main Street on the north side of Keokuk across from Arby's.
LEE COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Kalona South Town and Richmond to Begin Fire Hydrant Flushing

Residents in the Kalona South Town and Richmond areas are advised this week crews will be doing maintenance work in town. Fire hydrants in South Town and Richmond will be flushed Monday, October 3 through Friday, October 7. It is advised during these hours you may experience low water pressure and/or water discoloration. You are also advised to avoid using hot water to keep discolored water from collecting in your water heater.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Riverside City Council Meeting Preview

The Riverside City Council will meet Monday, October 3rd. There will be a discussion regarding Axiom Projects, including but not limited to, the drainage issue on Buckeye Lane and Kleopfer Avenue and the reassessment of the Highway 22 parking permit. This will be followed by a report from the city...
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Office Participates In Truck Rodeo

Officers from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office had the opportunity to showcase their semi-truck driving skills last week at the annual Truck Rodeo hosted by Walmart. Sheriff McNamee , along with a few deputies were tasked with several obstacles such as parking, backing up, and navigating one of Walmart’s semi-trucks. The event took place in the parking lot of the Walmart Distribution Center to ensure safety for drivers and spectators.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Lone Tree Fire and Rescue Hosting Drive-Thru Fundraiser

Lone Tree Fire and Rescue is set to hold their Broasted Chicken Fundraiser Wednesday, October 12, from 5-7 p.m. The event, which aims to raise money for the volunteer fire, ems, and rescue services, also promotes Fire Prevention Week, running October 9-15. Jerry and Margie’s Catering will be providing their...
LONE TREE, IA
KCRG.com

Driver sustained minor injuries after Linn County Crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 12:17 a.m. Sunday morning Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, Center Point Ambulance Service, and Delaware County Ambulance were called to the scene of a two vehicle head-on accident on Highway 13 near the Linn Delaware Road intersection. At the...
LINN COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash at intersection near Chillicothe, Iowa

NEAR CHILLICOTHE, Iowa — Wapello County first responders are investigating a two-vehicle crash at an accident-prone intersection near Chillicothe, Iowa. The crash happened along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe Road turnoff around 9:35 a.m. Friday. Kelly Feikert, with the Wapello County Rural Fire Department, said both vehicles were headed...
CHILLICOTHE, IA
kciiradio.com

Cedar Rapids Woman Arrested on Washington County Felony Warrant

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department received a report on Sunday that a Deputy was out with a wanted subject out of Washington County. Twenty-two-year-old McKenna Ashley Brockmeyer was arrested for probation violations relating to her original felony charge of Third-Degree Burglary. Brockmeyer violated her probation by failing to attend several meetings, failing to report to her parole officer, and failing to attend her revocation hearing.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

One Person Dead After Tractor Rollover in Eastern Iowa

One person has died after being pinned underneath a tractor on Sunday night in rural Eastern Iowa. KWWL reports that the accident happened near Sherill, Iowa located in Dubuque County. Sheriffs officials were called to Hammerand Road at around 7:39 p.m. Sunday evening. Officials say that the scene of the accident was near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Russell A. Miller

Visitation for 78-year-old Russell A. Miller of rural Iowa City will be held Saturday, October 15th, from 4 – 7 PM at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A celebration of life will be held from noon to 4 PM, Sunday, October 16th, at the Windham Bar and Grill 1747 Black Diamond Rd SW in Oxford.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Teen hurt in Highway 13 head-on crash

LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a teen had minor injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 13 Sunday. A second driver now faces charges for causing the crash. The sheriff's office says deputies responded, along with Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire,...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Man rescued out of Cedar River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:33 pm, Emergency crews were dispatched to the 12th Ave Bridge SW for a report of a man in the river. Crews arrived to find a middle-aged male who had fallen in the river and was unable to get out on his own. The male was able to make his way to a bridge piling and hold on until the arrival of help.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City schools announce semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship Program

The Iowa City Community School District announced 32 students as Iowa National Merit Semifinalists Sept. 14. West High School has the highest number of semifinalists this year in the state of Iowa. The National Merit Scholarship Program is an annual academic competition that recognizes high school students with the highest Preliminary Scholarship Aptitude Test (PSAT) scores. If selected as finalists, the students are eligible to receive various scholarships.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

U.S. Drought Monitor Shows a Slight increase in Drought Conditions

(Des Moines) The latest drought monitor shows some degradation across the northern half of Iowa. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says eastern Iowa, where the state has had the wettest conditions, still below average, is showing a D0, or abnormally dry conditions, which is not drought but 30-to-60-day dryness, from Cedar Rapids to Dubuque into Wisconsin.
IOWA STATE

