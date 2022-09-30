Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Washington County Conservation Now Accepting Rental Requests for 2023
Washington County Conservation is now accepting emails, phone calls, and walk-ins to reserve rental facilities for 2023. The rental fee for Steinbeck Conference Hall at Marr Park is $200, with a $200 refundable deposit. You will receive tables and chairs, as well as access to the kitchen and indoor restrooms, as part of the rental. Alternatively, you can also rent out the Mary Marr Lodge at Marr Park. Cost is $50, with a $60 refundable deposit. The rental includes eight picnic tables, three regular tables, a wood-burning stove, and restrooms that are available from April to October 2023.
Pen City Current
Supervisors to consider property purchase in Keokuk
LEE COUNTY - A move to purchase a new building for the Lee County Ambulance service in Keokuk will be in front of Lee County Supervisors Monday morning. At Monday's regular meeting of supervisors in Fort Madison, supervisors could be voting on spending up to $300,000 to buy and renovate a building on Main Street on the north side of Keokuk across from Arby's.
kciiradio.com
Kalona South Town and Richmond to Begin Fire Hydrant Flushing
Residents in the Kalona South Town and Richmond areas are advised this week crews will be doing maintenance work in town. Fire hydrants in South Town and Richmond will be flushed Monday, October 3 through Friday, October 7. It is advised during these hours you may experience low water pressure and/or water discoloration. You are also advised to avoid using hot water to keep discolored water from collecting in your water heater.
kciiradio.com
Riverside City Council Meeting Preview
The Riverside City Council will meet Monday, October 3rd. There will be a discussion regarding Axiom Projects, including but not limited to, the drainage issue on Buckeye Lane and Kleopfer Avenue and the reassessment of the Highway 22 parking permit. This will be followed by a report from the city...
kciiradio.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Office Participates In Truck Rodeo
Officers from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office had the opportunity to showcase their semi-truck driving skills last week at the annual Truck Rodeo hosted by Walmart. Sheriff McNamee , along with a few deputies were tasked with several obstacles such as parking, backing up, and navigating one of Walmart’s semi-trucks. The event took place in the parking lot of the Walmart Distribution Center to ensure safety for drivers and spectators.
kciiradio.com
Lone Tree Fire and Rescue Hosting Drive-Thru Fundraiser
Lone Tree Fire and Rescue is set to hold their Broasted Chicken Fundraiser Wednesday, October 12, from 5-7 p.m. The event, which aims to raise money for the volunteer fire, ems, and rescue services, also promotes Fire Prevention Week, running October 9-15. Jerry and Margie’s Catering will be providing their...
KCRG.com
Driver sustained minor injuries after Linn County Crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 12:17 a.m. Sunday morning Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, Center Point Ambulance Service, and Delaware County Ambulance were called to the scene of a two vehicle head-on accident on Highway 13 near the Linn Delaware Road intersection. At the...
ktvo.com
Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash at intersection near Chillicothe, Iowa
NEAR CHILLICOTHE, Iowa — Wapello County first responders are investigating a two-vehicle crash at an accident-prone intersection near Chillicothe, Iowa. The crash happened along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe Road turnoff around 9:35 a.m. Friday. Kelly Feikert, with the Wapello County Rural Fire Department, said both vehicles were headed...
kciiradio.com
Cedar Rapids Woman Arrested on Washington County Felony Warrant
The Washington County Sheriff’s Department received a report on Sunday that a Deputy was out with a wanted subject out of Washington County. Twenty-two-year-old McKenna Ashley Brockmeyer was arrested for probation violations relating to her original felony charge of Third-Degree Burglary. Brockmeyer violated her probation by failing to attend several meetings, failing to report to her parole officer, and failing to attend her revocation hearing.
One Person Dead After Tractor Rollover in Eastern Iowa
One person has died after being pinned underneath a tractor on Sunday night in rural Eastern Iowa. KWWL reports that the accident happened near Sherill, Iowa located in Dubuque County. Sheriffs officials were called to Hammerand Road at around 7:39 p.m. Sunday evening. Officials say that the scene of the accident was near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.
kciiradio.com
Russell A. Miller
Visitation for 78-year-old Russell A. Miller of rural Iowa City will be held Saturday, October 15th, from 4 – 7 PM at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A celebration of life will be held from noon to 4 PM, Sunday, October 16th, at the Windham Bar and Grill 1747 Black Diamond Rd SW in Oxford.
ktvo.com
Iowa woman injured in weekend crash after falling asleep while driving
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman was injured in a late-night crash after she fell asleep while driving. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday around Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 near Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kathy Bridget Hensley-Birky,...
Cedar River Bridge in Cedar Rapids Will Soon Close For the Winter
[UPDATED THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 9:30 a.m. after receiving updated information from the City of Cedar Rapids]. If you thought the road construction season in Cedar Rapids was about to end, you thought wrong. The city has announced one of the city's bridges over the Cedar River will be closing to traffic early next week.
KCRG.com
Iowa City Community Theatre forced to find new home after over 50 years
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish. Cormac Faley was diagnosed and treated for leukemia at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics when he was 6 years old. He finished his treatment two years ago this month. Mercy Skywalk construction may casue traffic delays.
cbs2iowa.com
Teen hurt in Highway 13 head-on crash
LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a teen had minor injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 13 Sunday. A second driver now faces charges for causing the crash. The sheriff's office says deputies responded, along with Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire,...
KCRG.com
Man rescued out of Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:33 pm, Emergency crews were dispatched to the 12th Ave Bridge SW for a report of a man in the river. Crews arrived to find a middle-aged male who had fallen in the river and was unable to get out on his own. The male was able to make his way to a bridge piling and hold on until the arrival of help.
KCRG.com
Linn County inmate leaves Davenport medical facility against court order
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 24th, 2022, inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center for treatment by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for treatment. A detainer was placed on Brashear until she was cleared to be transported back to Linn County. On September 27th,...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City schools announce semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship Program
The Iowa City Community School District announced 32 students as Iowa National Merit Semifinalists Sept. 14. West High School has the highest number of semifinalists this year in the state of Iowa. The National Merit Scholarship Program is an annual academic competition that recognizes high school students with the highest Preliminary Scholarship Aptitude Test (PSAT) scores. If selected as finalists, the students are eligible to receive various scholarships.
KCRG.com
Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.
U.S. Drought Monitor Shows a Slight increase in Drought Conditions
(Des Moines) The latest drought monitor shows some degradation across the northern half of Iowa. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says eastern Iowa, where the state has had the wettest conditions, still below average, is showing a D0, or abnormally dry conditions, which is not drought but 30-to-60-day dryness, from Cedar Rapids to Dubuque into Wisconsin.
