Washington County Conservation is now accepting emails, phone calls, and walk-ins to reserve rental facilities for 2023. The rental fee for Steinbeck Conference Hall at Marr Park is $200, with a $200 refundable deposit. You will receive tables and chairs, as well as access to the kitchen and indoor restrooms, as part of the rental. Alternatively, you can also rent out the Mary Marr Lodge at Marr Park. Cost is $50, with a $60 refundable deposit. The rental includes eight picnic tables, three regular tables, a wood-burning stove, and restrooms that are available from April to October 2023.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO