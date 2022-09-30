Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Cedar Rapids Woman Arrested on Washington County Felony Warrant
The Washington County Sheriff’s Department received a report on Sunday that a Deputy was out with a wanted subject out of Washington County. Twenty-two-year-old McKenna Ashley Brockmeyer was arrested for probation violations relating to her original felony charge of Third-Degree Burglary. Brockmeyer violated her probation by failing to attend several meetings, failing to report to her parole officer, and failing to attend her revocation hearing.
kciiradio.com
Arson Charges Filed on Washington Woman
Thirty-seven-year-old Jamie Hunt of Washington has been charged with Arson in the First Degree, a Class B Felony, following an incident reported to the Washington Police Department on Friday, September 23rd. A Class B Felony can be punishable by up to 25 years in prison. The Police Department received a...
KCJJ
2 Washington County residents arrested on multiple drug charges after 1 is caught urinating outside IC bar
A pair of Washington County residents was arrested early Saturday morning after Iowa City Police say one of them was caught urinating outside an Iowa City bar. Arrest records indicate officers were on foot patrol outside H Bar on South Van Buren Street just before 1:30 Saturday morning when they observed 26-year-old Jamouri Hollingsworth of Washington urinating in an alley. He was allegedly trying to shield a baggie of marijuana under his arm. Hollingsworth was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
kciiradio.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Office Participates In Truck Rodeo
Officers from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office had the opportunity to showcase their semi-truck driving skills last week at the annual Truck Rodeo hosted by Walmart. Sheriff McNamee , along with a few deputies were tasked with several obstacles such as parking, backing up, and navigating one of Walmart’s semi-trucks. The event took place in the parking lot of the Walmart Distribution Center to ensure safety for drivers and spectators.
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County coroner identifies drivers killed in Saturday crash on Illinois 336
QUINCY — Adams County Coroner Scott Graham issued a press release at 1:54 p.m. Monday identifying two of the three people who died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. Graham said the driver of the pickup truck was Timothy H. Ogle of Loraine, and the driver...
khqa.com
Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
kciiradio.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrest Cedar Rapids Man for Felonious OWI
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office had multiple units respond to a call yesterday in Riverside about a report of an intoxicated driver. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested thirty-six-year-old Ashkelon William Barrett of Cedar Rapids for OWI third offense, a Class D Felony. Barrett was also cited for possession of a controlled substance first offense.
KCJJ
North Liberty man accused of threatening another motorist with a gun during Coralville road rage incident
A North Liberty man faces charges that he threatened another motorist and a passenger with a gun during a road rage incident in Coralville. The alleged victims told police they honked their horn at a 2011 Ford Fusion being driven by 26-year-old Deshawn Hudson II of Sugar Creek Lane just before 3pm Saturday near Commerce Drive and Coral Ridge Avenue. The two vehicles had been involved in a near-collision.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged with striking grandchild in public
An Iowa City woman was taken into custody after allegedly striking her grandchild. According to police, two independent witnesses called 911 Thursday morning to report that they observed 55-year-old Dorothy Golden of the Town and Campus Apartments hitting a three-year-old in a stroller near the intersection of South Gilbert Street and Kirkwood Boulevard.
ktvo.com
Iowa woman injured in weekend crash after falling asleep while driving
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman was injured in a late-night crash after she fell asleep while driving. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday around Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 near Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kathy Bridget Hensley-Birky,...
KCJJ
IC man accused of abusing his dog faces assault charge after allegedly punching bystander who attempted to intervene
An Iowa City man accused of abusing his dog faces an additional assault charge after allegedly punching a bystander who tried to intervene. Iowa City Police were called to the Ped Mall in front of TCB at 1:30 Saturday afternoon for a report of a subject making threats while holding a knife. A second caller reported a man abusing his dog in front of Brother’s and threatening to stab the reporting party.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, October 3, 2022
09/30/22 – 7:52 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Amber Rae Grooms, 38, of Wever, at the intersection of 48th Street and Avenue O, on a warrant for 5th degree theft. She was taken to Lee County Jail. 09/30/22 – 8:56 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to...
ktvo.com
Hedrick man convicted of attempted child enticement denied resentencing
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A judge has denied the resentencing request of a southeast Iowa man convicted in a 2018 attempted child enticement case. Matthew Reynolds, 30, of Hedrick, Iowa, was sentenced back in May 2021 to two years on an attempted child enticement charge. Wapello County deputies arrested Reynolds...
khqa.com
Ft. Madison woman facing felony drug charges
FT. MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A traffic stop ended with a Fort Madison woman facing felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Andrea Jean Hoenig, 38, was arrested on Wednesday in the 2300 block of 263rd Ave. in Fort Madison after a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled her over and found drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.
KCJJ
Transient accused of breaking into Iowa City residence, eating resident’s food and drinking their wine
A transient faces charges that he broke into an Iowa City residence, then ate the victim’s food and drank her wine. Iowa City Police were called to an address on Ellis Avenue at 7:45pm last Tuesday for a subject who had broken into the residence. The occupant reported arriving home to find 36-year-old Chase Stoudt eating her food and drinking her wine. He allegedly fled out the back door, but was captured by police on Park Road.
muddyrivernews.com
Two dead after crash between truck, sedan Saturday morning on Ill. 336 north of Mendon
QUINCY — Two people died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release at 5:23 p.m. Saturday that said the accident happened just south of N. 2475th Avenue, in Keene Township between Mendon and Loraine, in the southbound lane. Four other people were injured in the crash, which involved an unidentified truck and an unidentified sedan.
ourquadcities.com
IA man sentenced for meth, resulting in death
An Iowa City man will be serving 20 years in prison for distributing meth, resulting in death. Eric Johnathan Hojka, 50, was sentenced Monday, September 26 to 240 months in prison following his plea to charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and distribution of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine resulting in death. According to court documents, first responders went to Hojka’s apartment in reference to an unconscious man. Paramedics were unable to revive the man, and he was pronounced dead. An investigation showed the man had ingested methamphetamine received from Hojka and had died from methamphetamine intoxication. Hojka had been distributing methamphetamine for several months.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on theft charge
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Caleb Fuller, 45, is wanted in Rock Island County for felony theft. He has traffic warrants in Ogle, Lee and Peoria counties. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-11, 145 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.
KCJJ
Chicago woman accused of trying to cash forged check
A Chicago woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly trying to cash an unauthorized check. Police say the incident occurred just after 1pm at the Midwest One Bank location on First Avenue in Coralville. 29-year-old Jasmine Ford brought in an unauthorized check in the amount of $929.61 and an Illinois Driver’s license for someone else. The staff at the branch were familiar with checks issued from the account holder, and noticed the check that Ford brought in didn’t match other checks.
Wrongfully convicted Iowa school counselor awarded $12 million
A wrongfully convicted former Iowa City school counselor is owed $12 million for emotional suffering by the State of Iowa due to an ineffective public defender, a jury ruled on Thursday.
