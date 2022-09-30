Read full article on original website
Related
🏈 🎥 Salthawk JV and Freshman Football vs Salina South
HERE to download the Hutch Post mobile app. CLICK HERE to sign up for the daily Hutch Post email news update.
sportsinks.com
Football in Kansas: Jett Vincent sets two state marks, Miege ends a 23-year streak in win, La Crosse and Andale each reach a 100 milestone; who else impressed?
Jett Vincent’s state records, Andale’s navigating a 108-0 victory and winning streaks highlight Week 5. Week 5 was highlighted by historical dominance of four teams: 3A No. 1 Andale, the top-two Eight-Man, Division II squads Axtell and Canton-Galva and 4A No. 1 Bishop Miege. Canton-Galva senior Jett Vincent,...
KWCH.com
National Aerobatics Championship flies in to Salina Regional Airport
Concussion protocols are back in the news after an NFL quarterback goes down on national TV. Community, Chiefs QB honor memory of Hutchinson teen killed in crash. special moment Friday night helped to honor the memory of a Hutchinson teen who died earlier this year in a car crash. Salina...
Carey Park looking for state golf volunteers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Carey Park Golf Course is once again hosting a state championship tournament this year. The course will host the girls 3, 2, 1-A tournament Oct. 17 and 18. The tournament is needing volunteers to help with starters, live trackers, and scorekeepers. About 10 more volunteers are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
🏐 HutchCC VB: Strong week puts HutchCC back in rankings
The Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team is back in the NJCAA Division I national rankings. The Blue Dragons returned to the poll, coming in at No. 20 in the latest edition released Monday. The reappearance in the rankings came after the Blue Dragons’ stunning sweep of previous-No. 12 Seward County...
⛳ HutchCC Golf: Dragons 10th in Big O Classic after 2 rounds
ELKHORN, Nebraska – The NJCAA top-ranked Hutchinson Community College men’s golf team posted back-to-back 8-over 296s on Monday and are in 10th place in the Big “O” Classic at Indian Creek Golf Club’s Black Bird course. Hutchinson is in 10th place after two rounds with...
Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducts 10 new members during their annual ceremony
The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducted 10 new members for their 2022 class at Kansas Star Casino on Sunday.
New CEO announced at Hutchinson Clinic
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic has announced the appointment of Kolbe Sheridan as their new Chief Executive Officer. This is the first new CEO appointment for the clinic in over a decade. Sheridan was most recently Chief Operations Officer of Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Before moving to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Wichita metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Wichita metro area using data from Zillow.
HutchCC VB: Dragons sweep No. 12 Seward County
The Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team made its bid to return to the NJCAA national rankings with a decisive Jayhawk West sweep of No. 12 Seward County on Saturday at the Sports Arena. Sophomores Baylee Miller and Blondie Penaflor paced a decisive Blue Dragon attack that hit .384 as Hutchinson...
More Hutch Firefighters in California
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — More Hutchinson firefighters were part of a crew swap in California on Friday. Captains Troy Mueller and Bryan Goble along with Wichita Fire Department's Dustin Salmans completed their 14 day assignment and arrived home late last night. During their deployment, they assisted with clearing trees and...
This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
⚽️ HutchCC Soccer: Dragons fall to No. 19 in NJCAA Rankings
A 3-0 road loss to the sixth-ranked Butler Grizzlies Saturday cost the Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer team two spots in the latest NJCAA Division I National Rankings. The Blue Dragons (9-2) are ranked No. 19 in the national poll, which was released Monday. The Blue Dragons are 2-1...
Big help needed in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
52 years since plane crash killed 31 WSU football players and staff
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, Oct. 2, people gathered at Memorial ’70 at Wichita State University to remember those lost in a plane crash in 1970. The annual remembrance ceremony was held at the memorial sculpture. A Martin 404 charter, also known as the ‘Gold Plane,’ carrying 36 passengers and a crew of four, […]
Wichita roads will close for railroad repairs
The Kansas & Oklahoma (K&O) Railroad plans to begin maintenance work on the railroad tracks and crossings east of the Arkansas River and south of Lincoln.
KWCH.com
Father killed, 2 others hurt in Andover house fire
The discussion comes after at least 2 incidents that involved school security using pepper-spray to disperse crowds of unruly students. National Aerobatics Championship flies in to Salina Regional Airport. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pilots are in Salina mastering their flying skills, precision and maneuvers for the Nationals Aerobatic Championship. Holiday...
Kansas Cosmosphere to celebrate iconic SR-71 Blackbird
The Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center in Hutchinson will be celebrating the legacy of the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird.
Noel Lodge looking for sweatshirts, sweatpants
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Noel Lodge, the 30-day emergency overnight shelter for men, women and families, needs help from the Hutchinson community. The Lodge is asking for sweatshirts and sweatpants it can give out to those using their services as the weather continues to cool. If you'd like to help,...
K-14 bridge project announced in Rice County
LYONS, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Monday that work is expected to start later this month on a $4.3 million replacement of a K-14 bridge in Rice County. The project involves the Cow Creek drainage bridge about 10 miles north of the Reno County line —...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0