‘Severe’ traffic predicted from Ewing, NJ into PA Friday night
EWING — The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is suggesting that people who travel from jobs in New Jersey back across the Scudder Falls Bridge to Pennsylvania work from home on Friday, when necessary corrective construction will whittle three travel lanes on Interstate 295 northbound down to one.
Driver Critically Hurt In South Jersey Crash: Report
A driver was in critical condition following a crash in Burlington County, according to NJ Advance Media. The crash occurred near Woodland and Sussex roads in Mount Holly at about 12:45 a.m on Monday, Oct. 3, the outlet said citing a local police spokesperson. A female passenger also was hurt...
Shelter dogs from hurricane-battered Florida arrive in NJ
MADISON, N.J. (PIX11) — It was cargo that couldn’t have been more fragile — or adorable. Shelter dogs and cats — 90 of them in total — arrived at Morristown Airport in New Jersey over the weekend after they were airlifted from southwest Florida, which was battered by Hurricane Ian last week. The animals were taken […]
Popular Flemington Eatery Temporarily Closed After Former Owner ‘Can Weather The Storm No More'
A popular Italian restaurant in Flemington has temporarily closed after the owner announced that he is walking away from the business due to risings costs and staff shortages. Justin Carlisi, chef and owner of Stanton Italian Table on Stanton Rd., made the announcement on Facebook on Friday, Sept. 30. “The...
Community mourns death of 32-year-old N.J. fire chief
The bayshore community of Keyport is mourning the death of its 32-year-old fire chief, Tim Pfleger, who officials said died this weekend after he was hurt in an accident while traveling from an area fire academy in July. His death was reported on Saturday by the Keyport Fire Department and...
Crash Kills Pedestrian On Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER – New Jersey State Police have announced that a pedestrian was hit and killed on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday evening. According to police, the incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. and occurred near milepost 87 just north of the Toms River toll plaza. The person was hit by a car going southbound and died at the scene.
Video Shows Gunfire Erupt on NJ Street as Kids Leave School; 16-Year-Old Dies
A teenager was killed and a New Jersey street corner broke into chaos during a shooting Monday afternoon, with bullets flying just steps from several schools. The frightening moments in East Orange occurred just as children were let out of class in the afternoon. According to witnesses, the shooting took place on Lincoln Street near Park Avenue, right near a family grocery store as well as the schools.
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
It'll Cost $3 to Park in Center City Loading Zones in New Program to Curb Congestion
Drivers in Center City know that being stuck behind a delivery truck on the city’s crowded one-way streets can cause quite the headache. It's one of the reasons why Philadelphia officials announced the launch of a six-month pilot program that will turn nearly two dozen loading zones into temporary parking spots to book online.
E-ZPass users in NJ got overcharged at Parkway toll plaza
SOMERS POINT — A droopy cable is to blame for overcharging several thousand E-ZPass users at the Garden State Parkway's Great Egg Toll Plaza. The Turnpike Authority first learned of the overcharge on Sept. 20 thanks to a New Jersey 101.5 listener who discovered the error while checking their statement.
Fire destroys historic home that was going to be moved, restored, officials say
An unoccupied historic house in Hopewell Township that was in the process of being moved for restoration was destroyed by flames early Thursday, police and Hopewell Township officials said. The home in the 100 block of Woosamonsa Road was known as the Walker House and dates to the mid 1800s....
Hurricane Ian flooding hits N.J. beaches, and high tides will make it worse | Photos
The continued heavy rainfall and pervasive winds were expected to bring widespread coastal and bayside flooding Monday afternoon in the Garden State as high tide approached, forecasters said. Impacts were expected to be greatest from the coasts of Ocean County down to Atlantic County, which were under a “moderate” risk...
TUCKERTON: SERIOUS FLOODING IN THIS AREA
Our southern end of Ocean County in Tuckerton is experiencing flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
Family pleads for answers on 40th anniversary of unsolved killing at N.J. mall
The Morris County case of a teen killed forty years ago remains unsolved, and the victim’s family members gathered Saturday to plead with the public for help in the investigation. “It’s still time to do the right thing, and any information whatsoever is not too small,” said Mark Thomas,...
Driver injured after FedEx tractor-trailer overturns on I-78 in Hunterdon County
BLOOMSBURY BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A New York man was injured after his FedEx tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 78 Saturday night, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was reported at 11:47 p.m. on Interstate 78 eastbound at milepost 7.3 in Bloomsbury Borough, Goez...
2 NJ Locations of a Popular National Restaurant Chain Have Abruptly Closed
In an example of "here today, gone tomorrow," a company that owns a well-known restaurant chain has rather abruptly closed two locations in New Jersey. Consider this: just days ago at one of the restaurants, its employees were handing out coupons and people were still scheduled to come in for job interviews.
Crumbl Cookies Sets Grand Opening Date in West Windsor, NJ
This is the news your tastebuds have been waiting for. I just got word the Crumbl Cookie Princeton has set a Grand Opening date. Yay!. The doors will finally be opening to this very trendy and popular shop on Friday, October 14th. Did you hear that? I'll say it louder...Crumbl Cookies Princeton in Nassau Park Pavillion will be opening October 14th. Hip Hip Hooray! Lol.
Roadwork to cause road closure in Cherry Hill
PSE&G will be installing a new gas main for the Victory at Woodcrest Station apartment complex on Woodcrest Road in Cherry Hill on Monday Oct. 3, Tuesday Oct. 4 and Wednesday Oct. 5. There will be a full road closure of Woodcrest Road between Burnt Mill and Essex roads. This closure will reroute PATCO commuters and anyone trying to access Rt 295 from the Cherry Hill side of Woodcrest Road.
TOMS RIVER: EVENTS CANCELED SO FAR FOR THIS WEEKEND
CANCELLATION OF SILVERTON FIRE COMPANY FALL FESTIVAL, POKER RUN, 5K & FUN RUN. The Officers and Members of Silverton Fire Company regret to announce the cancellation of our Annual Fall Festival, Poker Run, 5K & Fun Run due to the forecasted weather throughout this weekend. Unfortunately we will not be...
NJ traffic: Another ramp to close on Garden State Parkway at Exit 105
TINTON FALLS — A ramp at Exit 105 on the Garden State Parkway will close to traffic on Tuesday as part of a $17 million project. The ramp to the southbound Parkway is scheduled to be closed at 10 p.m. and stay closed until May 15, 2023. The lone ramp carries traffic from Route 36 to the outer lanes of the Parkway.
