Mercer County, NJ

PIX11

Shelter dogs from hurricane-battered Florida arrive in NJ

MADISON, N.J. (PIX11) — It was cargo that couldn’t have been more fragile — or adorable. Shelter dogs and cats — 90 of them in total — arrived at Morristown Airport in New Jersey over the weekend after they were airlifted from southwest Florida, which was battered by Hurricane Ian last week.  The animals were taken […]
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Community mourns death of 32-year-old N.J. fire chief

The bayshore community of Keyport is mourning the death of its 32-year-old fire chief, Tim Pfleger, who officials said died this weekend after he was hurt in an accident while traveling from an area fire academy in July. His death was reported on Saturday by the Keyport Fire Department and...
KEYPORT, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Crash Kills Pedestrian On Garden State Parkway

TOMS RIVER – New Jersey State Police have announced that a pedestrian was hit and killed on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday evening. According to police, the incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. and occurred near milepost 87 just north of the Toms River toll plaza. The person was hit by a car going southbound and died at the scene.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Video Shows Gunfire Erupt on NJ Street as Kids Leave School; 16-Year-Old Dies

A teenager was killed and a New Jersey street corner broke into chaos during a shooting Monday afternoon, with bullets flying just steps from several schools. The frightening moments in East Orange occurred just as children were let out of class in the afternoon. According to witnesses, the shooting took place on Lincoln Street near Park Avenue, right near a family grocery store as well as the schools.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
94.5 PST

Crumbl Cookies Sets Grand Opening Date in West Windsor, NJ

This is the news your tastebuds have been waiting for. I just got word the Crumbl Cookie Princeton has set a Grand Opening date. Yay!. The doors will finally be opening to this very trendy and popular shop on Friday, October 14th. Did you hear that? I'll say it louder...Crumbl Cookies Princeton in Nassau Park Pavillion will be opening October 14th. Hip Hip Hooray! Lol.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Roadwork to cause road closure in Cherry Hill

PSE&G will be installing a new gas main for the Victory at Woodcrest Station apartment complex on Woodcrest Road in Cherry Hill on Monday Oct. 3, Tuesday Oct. 4 and Wednesday Oct. 5. There will be a full road closure of Woodcrest Road between Burnt Mill and Essex roads. This closure will reroute PATCO commuters and anyone trying to access Rt 295 from the Cherry Hill side of Woodcrest Road.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: EVENTS CANCELED SO FAR FOR THIS WEEKEND

CANCELLATION OF SILVERTON FIRE COMPANY FALL FESTIVAL, POKER RUN, 5K & FUN RUN. The Officers and Members of Silverton Fire Company regret to announce the cancellation of our Annual Fall Festival, Poker Run, 5K & Fun Run due to the forecasted weather throughout this weekend. Unfortunately we will not be...
TOMS RIVER, NJ

