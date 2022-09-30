they are all crooks. I got cut a on my leg that needed eighteen stitches. I went to an urgent care. after I was treated they ask how will you pay. I told them self pay. the lady said if you pay now it's 1200 dollars. she said that's with a 2000 dollar discount. I asked is that it ? she she said yes. so paid it. then a month later I got a bill for 2500 dollars from Oklahoma. I call and ask what the hell is this. I was told that's for the doctor. It took them thirty minutes to stitch me up. I told the lady that is not what you told me when I paid 1200. don't bother calling me because I'm not paying it. that's bs
I'm sorry but her family should just be so grateful that she was not seriously injured or killed in the wreck! I personally would have wanted my daughter to be checked out at a hospital rather than an urgent care facility! I've worked in the medical field for over 34 years, by the way.
Those (Healthcare and Insurance) are the people Jesus kicked out of the Temple.
