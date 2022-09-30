ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

StillMe
3d ago

they are all crooks. I got cut a on my leg that needed eighteen stitches. I went to an urgent care. after I was treated they ask how will you pay. I told them self pay. the lady said if you pay now it's 1200 dollars. she said that's with a 2000 dollar discount. I asked is that it ? she she said yes. so paid it. then a month later I got a bill for 2500 dollars from Oklahoma. I call and ask what the hell is this. I was told that's for the doctor. It took them thirty minutes to stitch me up. I told the lady that is not what you told me when I paid 1200. don't bother calling me because I'm not paying it. that's bs

Reply(2)
4
Georgia Gal
3d ago

I'm sorry but her family should just be so grateful that she was not seriously injured or killed in the wreck! I personally would have wanted my daughter to be checked out at a hospital rather than an urgent care facility! I've worked in the medical field for over 34 years, by the way.

Reply(1)
3
Steve Moore
4d ago

Those (Healthcare and Insurance) are the people Jesus kicked out of the Temple.

Reply
8
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned

Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta

Dan Immergluck’s new book, Red Hot City, describes an Atlanta that’s a good place to do business—but increasingly out of reach for many of its longtime residents. In his book, out this month, he details paths taken—and not taken—by policymakers that he says have resulted in a housing crisis that is forcing lower-income, and often Black, families further and further out from the transit, hospitals, and jobs in the city’s core. The post In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
Alabama Now

Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created

An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 Ga. women created fake college, stole fake students’ financial aid in fraud scheme, DOJ says

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three Georgia women pleaded guilty Thursday in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Education’s federal financial aid programs. The U.S. Department of Justice said Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus and Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty in the elaborate scheme involving a sham university. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phoenix City, Alabama, also pleaded guilty in the case.
COLUMBUS, GA
11Alive

Overturned camper crash causing delays on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County

ATLANTA — A crash involving an overturned truck with a camper on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County is causing delays Sunday afternoon, according to GDOT 511. Officials said most lanes are blocked due to the accident with injuries. GDOT 511 added the crash happened just before Riverside Drive (Exit 46). You can see debris from the crash littering the interstate in the photo below.
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantaonthecheap.com

FREE craft activity kits at Michael’s stores every Sunday this fall

Oct. 9 – Beaded Halloween Necklace / Keychain. Remember, you’ll need to call your preferred Michael’s location to make sure they are participating in the Sunday Makebreak activities. Briarcliff LaVista Shopping Center (Atlanta) Perimeter Place (Dunwoody) Buckhead Crossing (Atlanta) The Avenue East Cobb (Marietta) Mansell Crossing Shopping...
ATLANTA, GA
hooversun.com

Georgia painter wins 2022 Bluff Park Art Show

A painter from Woodstock, Georgia, won the top prize at the 2022 Bluff Park Art Show Saturday. Gary Curtis, who has been a full-time artist for about 40 years, had a painting of a violin and a glass bottle selected as the “best in show” and collected a $2,500 prize.
WOODSTOCK, GA
