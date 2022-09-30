Read full article on original website
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
1oaklasvegas.com
Las Vegas Hotel Deals for Locals (2022 Update)
Las Vegas is a city that exists for the tourist dollar, but if you’re a Nevada local, there are also plenty of promotions available that allow you to enjoy some of the best Sin City has to offer for less. This includes promotional room rates in many hotels as...
KOAT 7
New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
963kklz.com
Nevada Gas Prices Surge Higher Again
Gas prices in Las Vegas and throughout the state of Nevada have surged higher again in the past couple of weeks. According to a post on News3LV.com, AAA is reporting that gas prices jumped up another 13-cents in recent days. Drivers in Southern Nevada are now paying an average of $5.34 per gallon. That price is 42-cents higher than last week and about 50-cents higher than they were a month ago.
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road. “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.” Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
Marijuana sales drop by 4% in Nevada, down nearly $37 million in Clark County
Marijuana sales dropped by nearly $37 million in Clark County compared to the previous year, according to figures on taxable sales released by Nevada.
IndyFest Poll: Races for governor and U.S. Senate close, Republicans lead down ticket
Nevada’s top-of-the-ticket Democratic incumbents Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto narrowly trail their respective Republican opponents, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and former Attorney General Adam Laxalt. The post IndyFest Poll: Races for governor and U.S. Senate close, Republicans lead down ticket appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
tejanonation.net
Stefani Montiel to be inducted into New Mexico Music Hall of Fame Class of 2022
Three-time GRAMMY-nominated singer Stefani Montiel will be inducted into the New Mexico Music Hall of Fame this November, as the organization announced the Class of 2022 inductees during a fundraising dinner and ceremony in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on September 16. Montiel, who is a native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, shared...
KRQE News 13
Study: What it takes to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The amount of money people make is continuing to be outpaced by the cost of housing, according to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Their yearly report titled Out of Reach looked at the average amount one would have to make in each state in the United States to afford housing, based on the idea that housing should only take about 30% of one’s income.
lilwaynehq.com
Lil Wayne To Perform Live At The Rio Rancho Events Center In New Mexico
Later this year on Saturday, December 3rd, Lil Wayne is putting on a live concert in Rio Rancho. Tunechi, Kid Ink, Jacquees, Ice Spice, J.I., and more music artists are set to perform live at the Rio Rancho Events Center in New Mexico. If you wish to attend this Paragon...
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel there often, you are in the right place, because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouse in New Mexico:. What do you think about these steakhouses in New Mexico? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Would you recommend other people to eat at these restaurants? Did you enjoy the food? What about the service and the atmosphere? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favorite steakhouses in New Mexico too so more people can visit them if they happen to live in the area. If you are a local or you simply know your way around the restaurants in New Mexico, then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so don't sky away from sharing them with us in the comments.
NM’s gubernatorial candidates dive into police funding, homelessness, oil and gas, and more
The New Mexico governor went head-to-head with a former meteorologist on Friday in an Albuquerque television studio where they relayed their views and priorities for the state. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Mark Ronchetti took priority over NBC’s Friday night primetime TV content to pitch New Mexicans on why one...
PNM: Power restored for more than 3,000 in Albuquerque
A power outage has been reported in Albuquerque.
Fox5 KVVU
Gov. Sisolak announces resignation of Nevada corrections director after inmate escape
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday announced the resignation of Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels after an inmate escaped from an Indian Springs prison on Sept. 23. Gov. Sisolak said in a statement Friday morning that he had “requested and received” Daniels’ resignation, effective...
Businesses say Albuquerque panhandlers are getting out of control
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local businesses say they’ve had enough. Saying homelessness across the city has gotten out of control that their customers are being affected by aggressive panhandlers, hurting revenue and making customers feel uneasy. “That’s not what a restaurant is for. I think that is the most uncomfortable part. You come to a restaurant […]
KOAT 7
Couple ties knot at Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta kicked off Saturday. Thousands of people flocked to Balloon Fiesta park to catch breathtaking views of balloons, enjoy great food and have fun. Pat Hale, a visitor from California, said she couldn't get enough of what Albuquerque had to offer.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Reelect Boebert to save the Western Slope
Colorado is the tale of two conflicting cultures. Standing between the Western Slope and the Californicated Front Range is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — a woman with a gun on her hip who started a restaurant called Shooters in the town of Rifle. In the urban world, that all seems pretty creepy. Progressives in Denver, Boulder and a few upscale resorts in Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District don’t understand her.
Books set in New Mexico
Stacker compiled a list of books set in New Mexico from Goodreads. Whether you're looking for a good read set in the state you call home, or you're looking to expand your curiosity with a writer you're already familiar with, we've got you covered.
KRQE News 13
Showers continue for northwest NM overnight
Showers continue moving into our state tonight ahead of a very slow moving cold front. Showers and weak storms are currently over the higher terrain of northwestern NM, near Farmington. Grants and Gallup already picked up some showers earlier today. We’re also battling some higher wind gusts pushing into the ABQ metro. This created some issues once again at balloon fiesta. Otherwise, outside of some stray showers in the valleys, we’ll stay dry until morning. Some showers are possible into early Monday morning for the next balloon launch. We’ll face much of the same issues with our fiesta each day as we approach 7 am.
