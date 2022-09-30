ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn football prediction vs. LSU: My score pick, scouting report

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XRkYe_0iGUwUDt00

AUBURN — The last game of Auburn football's five-game season-opening home stretch is a convergence of two of the SEC's greenest coaches: newcomer Brian Kelly and second-year Bryan Harsin.

One is in the dawn of his tenure. The other might be in the twilight.

Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC) almost lost to Missouri four different times last week before emerging unscathed in overtime. Harsin, however, sunk deeper into his hot seat. His next test of survival is Kelly, whose biggest bumps and bruises so far at LSU (3-1, 1-0) have been fake accent-related.

Here's our scouting report for Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN).

LSU's defensive front should take Auburn's lunch money

When USA TODAY Network reporters ranked the best defensive linemen in the SEC for 2022, four of the top 10 were LSU players. The Tigers are down one now, as Maason Smith suffered a season-ending injury while celebrating against Florida State. But their defensive front still touts preseason first-team All-SEC pick B.J. Ojulari on one edge, second-team pick Ali Gaye on the other edge and consensus first-round prospect Jaquelin Roy on the interior. Defensive end Sai'Vion Jones has chipped in 2.5 of the team's 11 sacks.

LSU has allowed 3.51 yards per carry through four games, which is seventh in the SEC − but despite its middle-of-the-pack stats, it has a colossal talent advantage in the trenches. Auburn is working with a third-string center and averaged 1.92 yards per carry after the first quarter against Missouri's weaker defensive front. And that's with an NFL-bound Tank Bigsby running the ball.

ANALYSIS'I thought he was in': How much time can 1 yard buy Bryan Harsin on Auburn football hot seat?

Is Jayden Daniels a top-tier SEC quarterback? LSU fans don't think so

Auburn targeted the Arizona State transfer Daniels last offseason. He ended up at LSU. Auburn could use him right about now.

Harsin was forced to rely on his fourth-string, true freshman quarterback Holden Geriner briefly vs. Mizzou. Second-string Robby Ashford is set to start vs. LSU while LSU transfer T.J. Finley remains injured (shoulder). Even when Finley is healthy, the top choice isn't great. He has four interceptions in 53 throws this year, a 7.5% rate.

Daniels is 81-for-111 (73%) with the sixth-best completion percentage in the country among quarterbacks who have attempted at least 100 passes. He has thrown for six touchdowns, no interceptions and 7.5 yards per attempt.

Then there are his stats on the ground: Daniels is LSU's leading rusher with 44 carries for 262 yards, averaging six per attempt. He has two rushing touchdowns. Armoni Goodwin, Penn State transfer Noah Cain and John Emery Jr. are splitting carries out of the backfield, but Daniels is the constant.

LSU fans have been aggravated by his instinct to take off running rather than completing his progressions, though. If a pocket collapses, he's probably not throwing.

If there's a glimmer of hope for Auburn, it's that Daniels' worst game so far was his 22-for-37 outing in LSU's lone SEC game vs. Mississippi State.

LSU has been missing Kayshon Boutte and other key players

Boutte missed the Tigers' 38-0 win over New Mexico because his girlfriend was expected to give birth to their first kid. He's expected to return against Auburn, replenishing LSU with another first-round talent. Boutte has All-American hype but only 93 receiving yards this season.

In pass defense, LSU allows 5.9 yards per attempt, which is No. 22 nationally. LSU's bad news: Starting safety Major Burns is out three to six weeks with a neck injury. Its good news: Safety Joe Foucha will make his season debut vs. Auburn after missing the first four games due to an academic suspension.

Score prediction

LSU 21, Auburn 3: It's just too difficult to identify ways Auburn can reliably score touchdowns right now.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Paul Finebaum Predicts 1 SEC Coach Will Be Fired Soon

An SEC coach could be coaching his final game this Saturday, per Paul Finebaum.  Paul Finebaum is saying that the "end is nearer" for one prominent SEC coach. That coach is Auburn's Bryan Harsin.  Finebaum predicts that Auburn will move on from Harsin either at the end of this week or ...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Missouri State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Auburn, AL
Football
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

LSU ranks No. 25 in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are ranked No. 25 in the latest released AP Top 25 poll. The new poll was released one day after the LSU football team came out ahead of Auburn with a 21-17 victory. LSU improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the SEC.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
wbrz.com

LSU comes back, 21-17 win over Auburn

The LSU Tigers were heavy favorites in their SEC road game against Auburn, which made the close 21-17 win more exciting for Tiger fans on both sides of the ball. Brian Kelly's club struggled to find it's footing against the homestanding Tigers and were trailing 17-14 in the second quarter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Lsu Football#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Sec#Espn#Tigers#Florida State
The Spun

Look: This Sad Auburn Fan Is Going Viral Tonight

It's a sad time to be an Auburn football fan. Bryan Harsin called a ridiculous trick play vs. LSU this Saturday night. It ended in an easy interception by an LSU defender. One Auburn fan, in particular, can't believe what she's watching tonight. A photo of a sad Auburn fan...
AUBURN, AL
mediafeed.org

How much does it really cost to attend Auburn University in Alabama?

Auburn University, located in Auburn, Alabama, is known for its strong football culture (go Tigers!). Auburn University tuition for 2021-22 is just slightly higher than the national average of $10,740 (for in-state students) at $11,826 per year. However, if you live out of state, that number rises to $31,986 per year, in contrast to $27,560 as the national average.
AUBURN, AL
theadvocate.com

New trout limits up for debate; top agenda item on LWFC list

This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters. And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn University unveils NPHC Legacy Plaza, 'the first physical landmark for any Black student organization on Auburn’s campus'

On Friday afternoon, Auburn University dedicated the National Pan-Hellenic Council Legacy Plaza, which features an open space and monuments dedicated to the nine African American fraternities and sororities on the Auburn campus that make up the NPHC. Often called the “Divine Nine,” the NPHC consists of five fraternities—Alpha Phi Alpha,...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Weekend crash claims life of Auburn resident

A single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Lee County took the life of an Auburn man. The crash happened at approximately 12:34 a.m. on Sunday on Lee County Road 54, approximately four miles south of Opelika. According to a press release sent out by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Victor...
AUBURN, AL
under30ceo.com

The Story Behind Raising Canes Restaurant

If you’re a fan of chicken fingers, chances are you’ve heard of Raising Canes. From humble beginnings to becoming a national household name for chicken fingers, Rising Canes is dedicated to serving up the best chicken fingers in town, and they’ve done it with flair!. From the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy