Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up
Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.com21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of CollaboratingQuavo And Takeoff Announce 'Only Built For Infinity Links' Album “I just feel like we want to see our career as a...
Cate Blanchett Brings Statement Sleeves to NYFF Red Carpet in Proenza Schouler Jumpsuit for ‘Tár’ Premiere
Cate Blanchett had another standout style moment on the red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress attended the premiere of her new film, “Tár,” on Monday night during the 60th edition of the New York Film Festival wearing a look from Proenza Schouler’s spring 2023 collection. Blanchett’s outfit included a black fitted jumpsuit with oversize sleeves embellished with a white trim. She was styled by her longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart.More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City PremierePhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's Style Blanchett was joined at the premiere by “Tár” director Todd Field and costars Nina...
