Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: More sun, warm temps on the way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohioans can expect patchy frost Tuesday morning along with a few clouds. More sun is on the way later in the day. Temperatures are near 70 and warming more for a couple of days before temperatures take a dive. Interactive Radar | Weather Maps...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Pleasant weather, clear skies ahead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — What a beautiful start to the workweek!. We have mainly dry conditions in store for the work week. Temperatures will remain close to normal for the next few days then will plummet for Friday and the weekend. We may be looking at our first, significant frost by this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio Kroger workers to vote on latest contract offer this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More details have been released regarding when the union representing thousands of Ohio Kroger workers will vote on the latest contract offer. A Kroger spokeswoman said the vote will take place Tuesday through Thursday. The latest offer includes larger wage hikes and bonuses. The union...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Buckeyes prediction: Ohio State vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In the Football Fever, former buckeye Jimmie Bell shares his insight on Ohio State versus Rutgers with Good Day Columbus' Kurt Ludlow, Jackie Orozco, and Andrew Buck Michael. Jimmie's prediction:. Buckeyes 62 to Rutgers Scarlet Knights 6. Andrew Buck Michael's prediction:. Buckeyes 54 to Rutgers...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Hurricane Ian damages Johnstown native's home; Task Force One searches for residents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Floridians work to save their homes, first responders are searching for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. "It’s undescribable to be honest with you," said Cory Butcher, who moved from Johnstown, Ohio to Punta Gorda, Florida in March of 2021. "We had about a 15-by-15 area overtop of our bedroom where the roof actually completely came off of it, and it ended up flooding our house. We sucked about 30 gallons of water out of our house."
JOHNSTOWN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State dedicates National Panhellenic Council Plaza

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State University dedicated a new National Panhellenic Council Plaza on the south oval outside the Hale Black Cultural Arts Center Saturday. Plenty of people were on campus for the dedication. The plaza recognizes the contributions and impact of these organizations, often called the Devine...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Dave Chappelle to perform in Columbus on New Year's Eve

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Comedy superstar Dave Chappelle on Monday announced that he'll be performing in Columbus on New Year's Eve. Chappelle, who lives in Yellow Springs, near Dayton, will perform a single show at the Schottenstein Center at 9:30 p.m. Chappelle gained popularity with his "Chappelle's Show" from...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Jaxon Smith-Njigba out against Rutgers, Emeka Egbuka a game-time decision

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will miss his third game of the season Saturday. Smith-Njigba is one of several Buckeyes listed as unavailable for Saturday's homecoming matchup with Rutgers. Fellow receiver Emeka Egbuka will be a game-time decision for the Buckeyes. Egbuka is Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Groups come together to hold community cleanup in Reynoldsburg

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One group went to work Saturday to clean up trash along roadways and illegal dumping in neighborhoods in Reynoldsburg. They said the effort is just one way to help the community. A large group from different churches across Reynoldsburg spent the day cleaning up around...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
WSYX ABC6

Wagons Ho Ho Ho preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local group needs volunteers to help spread joy to children this Christmas season. Wagons Ho Ho Ho Co-Founder and Board Member Donn Ditzhazy discuss "Wagons 2022 Build Day" and the need for volunteers with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Terri Sullivan. If...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person in critical condition after shooting in Blacklick

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was injured in a shooting Monday night in Blacklick. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 99 Preswicke Mill just after 8 p.m. Monday. The victim was taken to Mt. Carmel East in critical but stable condition. Police...
BLACKLICK, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus City Council continues funding for RREACT, addressing opioid epidemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council approved an increase and modification to a current contract Monday related to the Rapid Response Emergency Addition Crisis Team. (RREACT) RREACT is an innovative outreach service operated by the Columbus Division of Fire to actively address the opioid crisis negatively impacting Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH

