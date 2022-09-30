Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State tops Kent State 4-0 to complete weekend sweepThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Chambers ‘doing what’s needed for the defense,’ enjoys career-best outing in No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams scores 5 touchdowns, No. 3 Ohio State routs Rutgers 49-10The LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Sunshine returns to Central Ohio for a nice end to the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Looks like a pretty nice ending to the weekend! The remnants of Ian will continue to push off to the east as high pressure settles over the area today. Interactive Radar | Weather Maps | View, Share Weather Photos. We’ll see a return to some...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: More sun, warm temps on the way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohioans can expect patchy frost Tuesday morning along with a few clouds. More sun is on the way later in the day. Temperatures are near 70 and warming more for a couple of days before temperatures take a dive. Interactive Radar | Weather Maps...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Pleasant weather, clear skies ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — What a beautiful start to the workweek!. We have mainly dry conditions in store for the work week. Temperatures will remain close to normal for the next few days then will plummet for Friday and the weekend. We may be looking at our first, significant frost by this weekend.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Kroger workers to vote on latest contract offer this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More details have been released regarding when the union representing thousands of Ohio Kroger workers will vote on the latest contract offer. A Kroger spokeswoman said the vote will take place Tuesday through Thursday. The latest offer includes larger wage hikes and bonuses. The union...
WSYX ABC6
Buckeyes prediction: Ohio State vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In the Football Fever, former buckeye Jimmie Bell shares his insight on Ohio State versus Rutgers with Good Day Columbus' Kurt Ludlow, Jackie Orozco, and Andrew Buck Michael. Jimmie's prediction:. Buckeyes 62 to Rutgers Scarlet Knights 6. Andrew Buck Michael's prediction:. Buckeyes 54 to Rutgers...
WSYX ABC6
Hurricane Ian damages Johnstown native's home; Task Force One searches for residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Floridians work to save their homes, first responders are searching for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. "It’s undescribable to be honest with you," said Cory Butcher, who moved from Johnstown, Ohio to Punta Gorda, Florida in March of 2021. "We had about a 15-by-15 area overtop of our bedroom where the roof actually completely came off of it, and it ended up flooding our house. We sucked about 30 gallons of water out of our house."
WSYX ABC6
Columbus doctor discusses ways to slow down the aging process
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No matter how healthy you are, and what creams you use you can't avoid getting old. Senior Select Center Dr. Stephen Mills shares his tips to slow down the aging process with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Kurt Ludlow.
WSYX ABC6
Community showing support for Big Walnut student seriously hurt at homecoming parade
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The mother and aunt of the sixth-grade Big Walnut student who was seriously injured in a homecoming parade accident want central Ohio to know how he is doing. Speaking outside Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Monday, 11-year-old Kenny Zedeker’s mother said she is overwhelmed and sad....
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State dedicates National Panhellenic Council Plaza
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State University dedicated a new National Panhellenic Council Plaza on the south oval outside the Hale Black Cultural Arts Center Saturday. Plenty of people were on campus for the dedication. The plaza recognizes the contributions and impact of these organizations, often called the Devine...
WSYX ABC6
'I just hurt for him,' Big Walnut student hit by a parade float recovering from surgery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 11-year-old boy who was seriously injured during a homecoming parade on Friday is recovering from another surgery. Kenny Zedekar went into surgery Monday evening at Nationwide Children's Hospital. His mom said it went well, but he still has a long road ahead. "Overwhelmed, angry,...
WSYX ABC6
Dave Chappelle to perform in Columbus on New Year's Eve
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Comedy superstar Dave Chappelle on Monday announced that he'll be performing in Columbus on New Year's Eve. Chappelle, who lives in Yellow Springs, near Dayton, will perform a single show at the Schottenstein Center at 9:30 p.m. Chappelle gained popularity with his "Chappelle's Show" from...
WSYX ABC6
Jaxon Smith-Njigba out against Rutgers, Emeka Egbuka a game-time decision
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will miss his third game of the season Saturday. Smith-Njigba is one of several Buckeyes listed as unavailable for Saturday's homecoming matchup with Rutgers. Fellow receiver Emeka Egbuka will be a game-time decision for the Buckeyes. Egbuka is Ohio...
WSYX ABC6
Groups come together to hold community cleanup in Reynoldsburg
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One group went to work Saturday to clean up trash along roadways and illegal dumping in neighborhoods in Reynoldsburg. They said the effort is just one way to help the community. A large group from different churches across Reynoldsburg spent the day cleaning up around...
WSYX ABC6
Wagons Ho Ho Ho preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local group needs volunteers to help spread joy to children this Christmas season. Wagons Ho Ho Ho Co-Founder and Board Member Donn Ditzhazy discuss "Wagons 2022 Build Day" and the need for volunteers with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Terri Sullivan. If...
WSYX ABC6
1 person in critical condition after shooting in Blacklick
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was injured in a shooting Monday night in Blacklick. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 99 Preswicke Mill just after 8 p.m. Monday. The victim was taken to Mt. Carmel East in critical but stable condition. Police...
WSYX ABC6
The Berwick to kick off The Columbus Italian Festival with dancing and delicious food
Delicious Italian food and dancing is back! The Columbus Italian Festival returns today. Orlando Susi Sr. and Orlando Susi Jr. of The Berwick joins Good Day Columbus with a demon on how to make a gnocchi base. The Berwick is a legendary Columbus catering and banquet center. Known for its...
WSYX ABC6
CRIME OF THE WEEK: Suspect fires shots into air following youth football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a suspect involved in the "Crime of the Week." Officers were called to Hilltonia Park on a report of a shooting at a youth football game on September 12. Witnesses told officers that an unknown juvenile fired...
WSYX ABC6
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on ramp from I-71 south to I-70 east near downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating a two vehicle crash where one person has died and another person was injured early Sunday morning. The deadly crash happened just after 4:00 a.m. on the ramp from I-71 south to I-70 east near downtown Columbus. Two people were taken...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Public Health works with fire department to offer COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health is working with the Columbus Division of Fire to get the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose out to the community. Both departments are also trying to get more primary COVID-19 doses and flu shots out. No appointment is needed to visit one of...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Council continues funding for RREACT, addressing opioid epidemic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council approved an increase and modification to a current contract Monday related to the Rapid Response Emergency Addition Crisis Team. (RREACT) RREACT is an innovative outreach service operated by the Columbus Division of Fire to actively address the opioid crisis negatively impacting Columbus...
