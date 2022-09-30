Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
Alex Jones declines to put on a defense in defamation trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones decided not present any defense at his defamation trial in Connecticut and was back in Texas as the jury was sent home in advance of closing arguments over how much he should pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.
WLBT
New security measures implemented for the Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state fair is just two days away, and thousands of people are expected to pour into the fairgrounds to take part in all the fun. However, this year things will have a different look because security will be beefed up. One new thing we can...
WLBT
Mississippi Public Service Commission approves “Mississippi Distributed Generation Rules”
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new solar program gets final approval by the Mississippi Public Service Commission today. However, there’s been pushback, including from the governor. Here’s the basis of how this program would work. If customers who fall within a certain income bracket agree to put up most...
WLBT
Mississippi teacher attrition rate ticks up this school year and is worse in low-performing districts
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Yes, Mississippi teachers got a big pay boost this year. But data shows it may not solve all the teacher shortage concerns. 1 in 5 teachers in Mississippi left last year. “We’re talking about teachers who are teaching in a given school year, and when the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
Friend of MS inmate calls for release after changed forensics report
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - In 2000, 25-year-old Tasha Shelby was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder. However, 18 years later, the death was changed to an accident. Despite that change, Shelby remains behind bars, something even prison volunteers question. “How do you keep fighting after so...
WLBT
SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their benefits beginning October 1. Income eligibility guidelines have also been adjusted due to inflation, the Mississippi Department of Human Services says. USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service adjusts SNAP benefits, deductions, and income eligibility...
Comments / 0