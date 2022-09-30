ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Alex Jones declines to put on a defense in defamation trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones decided not present any defense at his defamation trial in Connecticut and was back in Texas as the jury was sent home in advance of closing arguments over how much he should pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.
SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their benefits beginning October 1. Income eligibility guidelines have also been adjusted due to inflation, the Mississippi Department of Human Services says. USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service adjusts SNAP benefits, deductions, and income eligibility...
