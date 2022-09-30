Read full article on original website
Log truck spill slows traffic on Highway 126 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A semi-truck carrying timber has lost its cargo, spilling logs onto the roadway and slowing traffic. The incident reportedly happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Monday, October 3 at Highway 126 near 52nd Street. The eastbound lane was blocked, and officials responded quickly to clear the jam. It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.
Unrelenting Oregon gas prices rise another 43 cents in last week
Gas prices are still rising in Oregon and across the Western U.S. The average price for a gallon of gas in Oregon is up 43 cents from last week, and 71 cents in the last month.
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (October 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 2:21 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 209. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Dodge Ram...
Washington Building Code Council Hears an Earful About Switch From Gas to Electric
The statewide debate between green energy initiatives and the home construction industry's preferences moved to Yakima City Hall last week as the Washington State Building Code Council held a public hearing on proposed rule changes for new home construction. The proposed transition from natural gas heating to electric-powered heat pumps,...
Oregon issues $2.7M fine to electric charging company
Oregon environmental regulators have issued a $2.7 million fine to an electric charging company over accusations it sold fraudulent credits through the agency’s clean fuels program.
Fatal crash causes internet outages in Portland metro
A fatal crash on SW Scholl's Ferry Road knocked out service for thousands of Xfinity customers and caused headaches for Timbers ticket holders on Sunday.
Baker County Ambulance Service Transitioning to Coos Bay Based Provider
BAKER COUNTY – (Release from the City Manager of Baker City) Dear FireMed customers,. Baker City and LifeFlight have enjoyed a long partnership providing air and ground ambulance transport in Baker County. We at Baker City appreciate this quality partnership with LifeFlight. LifeFlight will continue to provide air ambulance transport for its customers within Baker County. Baker City is no longer the ambulance service provider for Baker County beginning October 1, 2022.
New Scottsburg Bridge dedicated at ODOT ceremony
SCOTTSBURG, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation dedicated the newly-rebuilt Scottsburg Bridge at a small ceremony Thursday, with several speakers highlighting the importance of the bridge. The Scottsburg Bridge is an important connection between two sides of the Umpqua River on Highway 38 between Elkton and Reedsport. The replacement...
CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR TO MAKE ROSEBURG APPEARANCE
Non-affiliated candidate for governor, Betsy Johnson will be in Roseburg on Friday. A campaign announcement said Johnson will bring her series of “Beers with Betsy” appearances to North Forty Beer Company on Southeast Jackson Street in downtown, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Johnson will speak at the informal gathering and those attending will have an opportunity to meet and talk with her.
ROSEBURG TURNS 150 YEARS OLD MONDAY
The City of Roseburg is turning 150 years old Monday. It was incorporated by the Oregon Legislative Assembly October 3, 1872, just thirteen years after Oregon became a state. Roseburg is named for settler Aaron Rose who established a homestead in the current city limits in 1851. Rose constructed the first building in the community. The rough structure was used as a store, roadside inn and tavern for many years. Roseburg was first known as Deer Creek because it was at the confluence of the South Umpqua River and Deer Creek.
Bicyclist dead after collision with pickup truck on Oregon Coast Highway
GARDINER, Ore. – A bicyclist suffered serious injuries that later proved to be fatal after being struck by a truck on Highway 101 near Gardiner, Oregon State Police reported. According to OSP, troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash on Highway 101 near milepost 209 at about 2:21...
Oregon Governor race: “Betsy is the real deal.”
To the Editor: As election day in Oregon draws near, we’ve heard candidates’ positions on nearly all the issues of the day. Homelessness, crime, Covid, abortion, the urban-rural divide, and the list goes on. One subject which has received little attention in the race for Oregon’s next Governor is management skills and the proven ability to run a large organization. Oregon’s general fund budget is in the $ 30 Billion range and the all funds budget is well over $100 Billion. State employees number over 40,000 with thousands more under contract work. That puts our state in a class of big business along with Intel, Nike, large hospital chains and Oregon’s largest organizations. Not a place for the untested, inexperienced, or timid CEO. In recent years, Oregon’s governance has been conspicuous by its failures. Our state’s management structure is a textbook example of the well-known Peter Principle. One need only recall such fine examples of management as the Columbia Crossing, the Employment Department’s handling of claims during Covid and recent attempts to develop comprehensive user-friendly web sites.
City Club of Eugene: Initiative 114: Does Oregon Need More Gun Control Laws?
Portland had a 144% increase in homicides from January 2019 to June 2021, and non-fatal shootings increased by 241% from January 2019 to December 2021. Last month, Oregon was shocked when a 20-year-old male used a AR15 type rifle to kill two shoppers in a Bend grocery store and then killed himself. This is the background for Oregonians when we consider in November whether to pass Initiative 114, a citizen-initiated ballot measure that will:
Oregon cities plan to sue state government over new environmental rules, parking reform
At least nine Oregon cities say they plan to sue the state over a major climate-focused overhaul of local transportation and land use policies. The cities are resisting policies that override the cities’ parking mandates for businesses and require them to create neighborhoods that mix business, industrial and residential development.
See how Oregonians view law enforcement, district attorneys and the criminal justice system: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Nearly two-thirds of likely Oregon voters believe the state’s criminal justice system isn’t tough enough, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That compares to nearly a fifth who believe Oregon is appropriately tough on crime, only 6% who think the system is too tough and 12% who said they were unsure, according to the poll of 600 likely voters conducted by Portland-based DHM Research on Sept. 23 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and voters were chosen statewide to match the likely demographics of Oregon’s turnout.
Two more Oregon Breweries For Sale
In these troubling times it can be sink or swim, but with great hardship comes great opportunity. In the past year we have reported on 4 different Oregon breweries for sale (Klamath Basin, Modern Times PDX, Standing Stone Brewing, Lookingglass) and one in Vancouver, now we have two more to add to the list looking for potential suitors.
Museum near OMSI gets a new historic steam engine
The museum already shelters and cares for three historic train engines owned by Portland; they'll be joined by one moreThe Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's museum — the public rail museum just east of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine owned by the Oregon Historical Society. ORHF hopes to use it for future train rides between its museum near OMSI and Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. The museum's President, Roy Hemmingway, announced at the beginning of September that the locomotive — named the "Mount Emily Shay" — will be transferred to the foundation's...
FIRE OFFICIALS ASKING RESIDENTS TO HAVE HOME FIRE ESCAPE PLAN
State fire officials are asking residents to have a home fire escape plan. A release from the Oregon State Fire Marshal said families may have less than two minutes to safety escape their residence if a fire begins. OSFM said each year in Roseburg, an average of 32 people die in home fires.
▶️ Oregon Real ID deadline now 7 months away: What you need to know
Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. Monday marks seven...
Oregon Counties to Receive $113.1 Million in Federal Aid Over Next Two Years
EASTERN OREGON – (Information from the U.S. Senate) The U.S. Senate announced that all 36 Oregon counties will receive a combined $113.1 million in federal assistance over the next two years through a program included in the first COVID relief plan. The announcement of the federal fund distribution for...
