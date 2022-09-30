Read full article on original website
Three Easy Recipes for Sweet Potatoes
Healthy and delicious sweet potatoes provide super side dishes for everyday meals. Try these three easy recipes for sweet potatoes beyond the usual and expected. Sweet potatoes, once relegated to holiday meals, now feature weekly on casual supper menus. From baked to mashed to fries, this potato graces our dinner table at least once a week.
How to Make Sweetened Condensed Milk
With only a few ingredients, you can make delicious homemade sweetened condensed milk. It takes a little time, but after just a taste, you’ll know it’s worth it. To make sweetened condensed milk, milk is heated long enough for much of the water to evaporate. That water content is replaced with sugar, so what’s left is a concentrated milk with ultra-rich texture and sweet flavor. Use it in any recipe that calls for the luxurious ingredient. (See below for some ideas.)
Glazed Butter Cake Recipe
While butter cake is a classic American dessert, it's based on the traditional English pound cake. Butter cake is a delicious but surprisingly light confection, especially when you consider the fact that butter is the prime ingredient. Recipe creator Jennine Rye adds a nice glaze that makes this an even better version of a plain butter cake. Or at least this recipe makes a version that's sweeter and more distinct, even if it does add a little extra cooking compared to a basic butter cake recipe.
Epicurious
Simple Bread Pudding With Melted Ice Cream Sauce
Active Time 20 minutes Total Time 1 hour 5 minutes, plus cooling time. Bread pudding is a delicious and satisfying way to use up. , but it’s also an easy, crowd-pleasing dessert that’s worth making for a special occasion. I keep things simple here with brioche and a custard that’s gently spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg. Challah would also be a great option. The best bread for bread pudding is soft and tender—avoid using hearty sourdough or dense rye breads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
therecipecritic.com
Homemade Vanilla Pudding
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. If you’re looking for a tried and true vanilla pudding recipe, this is it! This homemade vanilla pudding is perfectly sweet, silky smooth, and really easy to make!. When...
shorelocalnews.com
Pumpkin recipes that taste like fall
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and I am not talking about Christmas. The air is crisp and breezy, leaves are slowly changing from rich green to bold, bright colors, and your sweatshirt has become your new best friend. Fall is a magical time when you live down the shore. Block parties, sports events, and hayrides abound. Of course, we also start craving pumpkin. You might be a pumpkin spice latte lover, or you treat yourself to a slice of pumpkin bread every October. Whatever level of pumpkin fan you may be, expressing yourself creatively in the kitchen with autumn’s squash will bring smiles to your family and your tastebuds. So, here are four pumpkin recipes to test out this season:
butterwithasideofbread.com
NO-BAKE CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKES
No-Bake Caramel Apple Cheesecakes taste like apple pie in cheesecake form! Simple recipe with a rich, creamy filling, spiced apples & caramel!. This delicious confection is made with a graham cracker crust, a delicate caramel flavored cream cheese filling, and then topped with apple pie filling, these little teats are a perfect dessert for any occasion.
rsvplive.ie
Three things you should never cook in the airfryer, from an airfryer food fan and recipe maker
Airfryers are becoming more and more popular, with Curries even reporting a surge in people flocking to buy the handy small appliance. We are all obsessed with our airfryers these days, especially since finding out how much more energy efficient they are to run compared to an oven. An airfryer...
Vegan-Friendly Creamy Cucumber Salad: Recipes Worth Cooking
This German-inspired creamy cucumber salad with fresh dill and tangy coconut yogurt is a refreshing, plant-based side. It requires just 10 ingredients, 1 bowl, and one spoon to make. This salad only takes 15 minutes to prepare, cook, and have ready. Check out the video above to see how they...
recipesgram.com
Manhattan Chocolate Banana Butter Cake
A dream dessert for all chocolate lovers, this Manhattan chocolate banana butter cake with dark chocolate ganache is so rich, super moist, silky and creamy. An ideal dessert for each occasion, especially parties – because everybody loves chocolate! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 1/ cups...
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHERRY CREAM CHEESE SPREAD
Cherry Cream Cheese Spread is a delicious recipe that is made in 5 minutes and with only 5 simple ingredients! This cream cheese maraschino cherry spread is perfect on bagels or toast. There is nothing easier than making this cream cheese cherry sandwich spread and it tastes incredible too. Maraschino...
purewow.com
French Onion Grilled Cheese
Melty Gruyère and caramelized onions make for one decadent sandwich. Oui, French onion is one of our all-time favorite soups. And grilled cheese is up there in our sandwich rankings. Why not combine the two into the coziest combination imaginable? French onion grilled cheese is the answer to our dreams. With caramelized onions (that you can totally make ahead), gooey Gruyère and a swipe of tangy Dijon mustard, it has “fall lunch” written all over it.
38 Easy Fall Salads You'll Want To Eat For Lunch Every Day
Just because it's a salad doesn't mean it's not delicious.
momcollective.com
Healthy Fall Recipes
We love to cook during fall! The cooler weather, the yummy flavors and fresh produce…all perfect for fall cooking and baking fall recipes!. Check out these delicious healthy fall inspired recipes from How to Eat More Plants: Transform Your Health With 30 Plant-Based Foods per Week—and Why It’s Easier Than You Think © by Dr. Megan Rossi.
thepioneerwoman.com
Peanut Butter Fudge
Why don't sweet treats like peanut butter fudge make it into our rotation of easy no-bake desserts more often? Even though it's made from ingredients you probably already have in your pantry and takes no time to throw together, homemade fudge just feels more special. Make it around the holidays as a Christmas dessert and it'll feel as special as decorating the tree or kissing under the mistletoe (call it a sweet Christmas tradition). The secret to great fudge is to get your pan fully prepped before cooking the sugar mixture; you want to be ready to pour the moment it's ready so you get soft fudge and not chewy caramel. The chocolate drizzle is optional here, but if using, be sure to add it after slicing the fudge so it doesn't break off once set. Gift this fudge to the peanut butter lovers in your family—just don't be surprised if they ask for it every year!
thecountrycook.net
Air Fryer Apple Fries
These Air Fryer Apple Fries are a sweet and crunchy snack or dessert that can be made in minutes with just a small amount of ingredients!. I love all things apple! These apple fries ended up being a huge hit in my house. I've lost count how many times I've made them since! Air Fryer Apple Fries are a tasty way to turn apples into an even sweeter treat. Kids absolutely love these (along with adults!) Serve them up with a dipping sauce or not - it's up to you! These are the perfect autumn recipe to whip up using all those leftover apples. If you enjoy using your air fryer as much as I do then this Air Fryer Apple Fries recipe is the one you need!
domino
My New Drying Rack Disappears When I’m Not Doing Dishes
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. No matter how you play it, a dish rack will never be a beautiful object. And I would know, because as a stylist, it’s always the first item I hide when photographing a kitchen. Even the more modern ones out there, like Yamazaki’s Tosca model, still look clunky and take up precious counter space. But I have recently seen the light, and it is Food52’s Over-the-Sink Dish Drying Rack. I spotted it at a friend’s apartment and immediately noted that it’s good-looking and space saving. The unobtrusive rack lays flat over your sink, and when you’re done with your dishes, you can roll it up and stash it in a drawer.
The internet's favorite chocolate chip cookie
These miraculous cookies are somehow even easier, faster, and — I'll say it — better than the recipe on the back of the chocolate chip bag. There is no waiting, no ambiguity — is my butter soft enough? room temp eggs . . . even when it's 90°F? — about when to pass go. (Butter: Cold from the fridge. Eggs: Cold from the fridge. Go!)
therecipecritic.com
Air Fryer Quesadilla
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This air fryer quesadilla recipe is the BEST and ONLY way to make a quesadilla. A perfectly crisp tortilla on the outside bursting with cheesy goodness on the inside, you will love how easy you can make a quesadilla in just minutes!
Blackened chicken
Today, I have a treat for all of you who like cajun-style food. I prepared a yummy blackened whole chicken in the oven. My blackened spice recipe has Dale's liquid seasoning, freshly ground black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, smoked paprika, and cayenne pepper all combined together. This spice mixture created a really pleasant seasoned combination. Now, allow me to tell you how I created this mouthwatering chicken.
