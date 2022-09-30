Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
What's the Premier League record for goals in a season?
Erling Haaland hasn't needed any time to get acclimated to the English Premier League. After coming over in the summer from Borussia Dortmund of the Bundesliga, the Manchester City star striker dominated from the jump with a two-goal performance in his EPL debut. And Haaland's domination continued in his first...
BBC
'Unbelievable', 'strange' and 'frustrating' - is VAR letting Premier League down?
The Premier League returned on Saturday with its usual cocktail of drama, excitement and controversy - with refereeing decisions and VAR once again a big talking point. Following his side's 3-1 defeat by Arsenal, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte suggested refereeing and VAR in England is not at the required level, having seen his player Emerson Royal sent off for a second-half foul on Gabriel Martinelli.
BBC
Pep Guardiola: 'Manchester City have future strategy without me'
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes the club will be able to progress after his departure because it has a "strategy" in place. The 51-year-old is in the final year of his contract, though he has given no indication he intends to leave. Since joining City from Bayern Munich in...
BBC
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton: What De Zerbi said
Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi speaking to BBC Sport: "A crazy game. I am happy and proud for my players and my club. There was a possibility to win the game but Liverpool is a fantastic team. I knew before the game it could be difficult and it was very difficult.
BBC
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton: Jurgen Klopp vows Reds will fight through difficult spell
It is becoming a familiar feeling for Liverpool. For the fifth time in seven Premier League games this season the Reds conceded the first goal on Saturday, on this occasion to an energetic and fearless Brighton side looking to impress their new boss Roberto de Zerbi. After winning 16 of...
BBC
Transfer rumours: Nkunku, Tielemans, Martial, Rondon, Balogun, Vlahovic
Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is likely to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager, while Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui could be considered and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou has been discussed. (Telegraph - subscription required) Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is also among the contenders for the...
SB Nation
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of Spurs players as vegetables
Do we really want to engage more in that match? Really? Tottenham went to the Emirates, a place they very rarely win, and proceeded to not win. Shocker! It was a pretty evenly matched affair until the point where it wasn’t due to Anthony Taylor deciding to give a red card because reasons, and after that it was pretty much a forgone conclusion.
Antonio Conte urges Tottenham supporters to trust his team selections
Antonio Conte wants Tottenham to get their north London derby disappointment out of their system before they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. Spurs slipped to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday as goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka...
