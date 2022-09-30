ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Mixing food and fun: October has 13 foodie events in Pensacola you won't want to miss

By Brandon Girod, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNWBV_0iGUtEJI00

Update : This story was corrected to reflect that Crawl With Us is the host fo the 5th annual Halloween Bar Crawl.

Another month, another list of great food and drink events to look forward to. This time with plenty of spooky themes.

October has even more events than September, here's all the details:

Oktoberfest Celebration at Gary’s Brewery

  • When: 3 to 10 p.m., Oct. 1
  • Where: Gary’s Brewery & Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave.

Gary’s Brewery is celebrating Oktoberfest on Saturday with live music, games, food and beer. Limited tickets will be pre-sold in advance for a souvenir glass stein, two beer fills, one German-style bratwurst with potato salad or chips, and two tickets for a drawing. Advance tickets are $35. Entrance-only tickets are $10 and include access to the property, games, live music and one ticket into the drawing. An $18 ticket includes all of the same plus a bratwurst and side. Day-of pricing will be increased. The last chance to purchase advanced tickets is Thursday at 10 p.m.

CCB Nuts & Butts Festival

  • When: 1 p.m. Oct. 1
  • Where: Coastal County Brewing Company, 3041 E. Olive Road
  • Tickets: Free

On Oct. 1, Coastal County Brewing Company is hosting the third annual Nuts & Butts Festival. There will be plenty of slow-smoked Boston butts served on thick-cut Texas Toast with drizzle of house BBQ sauce. An entire slow-roasted pig will be in the Beer Garden and there will be hot boiled peanuts with a choice between plain salted or spicy Cajun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TtwQq_0iGUtEJI00

Alga Oktoberfest

When: Noon to 4 p.m., Oct. 1

Where: Alga Beer Co., 2435 N. 12th Ave.

Tickets: $45-$65

Alga is celebrating Oktoberfest with some of its closest friends — 15, in fact. There will be 15 breweries from all around, food from Brown Bagger and Two Birds Street Food, live music from Snake and the Rabbit and more. General admission tickets start at $45 and includes unlimited pours and a commemorative 8 ounce mug. VIP tickets are $65 and include a 500 milliliter bottle of Alga’s 2022 Oktoberfest. Tickets can be found here: https://commerce.arryved.com/location/BUsICGY8/modality/pickup/

Spooky Party

  • When: 11 a.m., Oct. 1
  • Where: The Eatery, 1713 Woodlawn Way, Gulf Breeze
  • Tickets: Free

The Eatery is hosting a spooky and delicious event to launch its new Burger of the Month for October. The Eatery is a food truck plaza that has a variety of six independently-owned food trucks.

2nd Annual BrunchFEST

  • When: 11 a.m., Oct. 9
  • Where: Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St.
  • Tickets: $15 to $45

The second annual BrunchFEST is happening on Oct. 9 at Seville Quarter. BrunchFEST lets patron sample all things brunch from a variety of chefs while enjoying a live DJ and more. Proceeds for the event benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Emerald Coast. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for kids ages 5 to 16 and VIP tickets are $45. VIP tickets include one beverage ticket and a T-shirt. Tickets can be purchased here: www.eventbrite.com/e/brunchfest-tickets-385776697487

WSRE Wine & Food Classic

  • When: 6 p.m., Oct. 15
  • Where: SCI Building, 220 W. Garden St.
  • Tickets: $50

The SCI Building will host a foodies’ fiesta on Oct. 15. Visitors will enjoy cuisine from local chefs, enjoy music by Nobius and meet “TODAY” food and lifestyle contributor Alejandra Ramos, host of “The Great American Recipe” on PBS. Tickets are $50 and include all of the above plus wine and signature cocktails.

It's pumpkin carving time: Pensacola area pumpkin patches to get you into the fall spirit

Vampire Wine Dinner

  • When: 6:30 p.m., Oct. 19
  • Where: Bodacious Shops, 407 S. Palafox St., #D
  • Tickets: $98 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vampire-wine-dinner-tickets-423733286667

Join chef Brandon Morrow of WaterOak Catering, located in South Alabama, as he prepares a special vampire wine dinner. The dinner will celebrate All Hallows Eve with a multi-course wine-paired dinner.

Here’s the menu:

  • Reception featuring Bodacious Private Label Sparkling
  • First Course - Oysters with mignonette paired with Lomas Sauvignon Blanc
  • Second Course - Pan-seared ahi tuna lavender-scented soy butter sauce with thyme lentil Pomegranate, and augula salad paired with Fox Cave Pinot Noir
  • Third Course - Butternut squash soup and blue cheese paired with Fox Cave Malbec
  • Fourth Course - New York strip steak paired with Fox Cave Luscious Blend (perfect steak match with Chilean wine)
  • Fifth Course and Dessert - Flourless chocolate tort with raspberry topping Fox Cave Cabernet

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vampire-wine-dinner-tickets-423733286667

Festa Italiana 2022

  • When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 21
  • Where: St. Joseph Catholic Church, 140 W. Government St.
  • Tickets: Free

The 12th annual Festa Italiana is a major fundraising event and celebration of all things Italian. Food offerings like shrimp scampi, spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, sausage and pepper sandwiches will all be available. There will also be Italian music, live drawings and a silent auction.

2nd annual The Witching Hour

  • When: 5 p.m., Oct. 29
  • Where: Garden & Grain, 50 E. Garden St.
  • Tickets: Free

Head over to Garden & Grain on Oct. 29 to celebrate Halloween a little early. The second annual Witching Hour will feature spooky décor, cocktails, costumes, tarot card readings and more.

Classic Monsters Murder Mystery Show

  • When: 6 p.m., Oct. 9
  • Where: Garden and Grain, 50 E. Garden St.
  • Tickets: $29

The Classic Monsters Murder Mystery Show is an interactive murder mystery show where you help solve the crime. In this show, you’re attending Frankenstein’s monsters’ 204th birthday party. You’ll meet and greet with some of the most iconic monsters around. During the excitement, you’ll discover that one of the monsters has been murdered. Only you and the mystery detective can help solve the case. Tickets are $29 and only include the show. Cash bar service is available from Garden & Grain and Tacos Mexicanos will be on site for food. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/classic-monsters-murder-mystery-show-tickets-425337775737

J's Bakery, Craft and more: 13 places to quell any sweet tooth in Pensacola

The 5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl

Crawl With Us is hosting a Halloween Pub Crawl. Check-in starts between 4 and 6 p.m. and the crawl lasts until 10 p.m. Venues are subject to change but currently include Big Top Brewing, Garden and Grain, O'Riley's Irish Pub Downtown, Perennial Patio Bar and Perfect Plain. Included in the tickets is entry to a $1,000 grand prize costume contest, two-plus drinks or shots, a Crawl With Us stadium cup, exclusive drink specials, food specials, waived covers, professional photography packages, a custom Halloween badge with vouchers and an afterparty. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.crawlwith.us/pensacola/halloween?fbclid=IwAR36UOQYxRyqN5-fIaG0RDgfEk2EoUKFJOwVXJt0ThyPWWbcWr887cR2LYo#tickets

Beulah Fall Food Truck Festival

  • When: Oct. 29
  • Where: Escambia County Equestrian Center, 7750 Mobile Highway
  • Admission: $5

The Beulah Fall Food Truck Festival is back and will feature food trucks, vendors, live entertainment, raffles and a bounce house. Adult and child Halloween costume contests will take place from noon to 1 p.m. There will also be trick-or-treating at the food trucks and vendor booths. Admission is $5 people; kids 12 and under are free.

Brunch spots: Looking for a great brunch in Pensacola? You can't go wrong with any of these 12 spots.

Unique restaurants: Elbow Room, O'Zone and more: 8 of Pensacola's most unique restaurants that ooze atmosphere

Whole Hog “Macelleria” with Spotted Trotter Charcuterie: A demo and dinner event with Angelena’s

  • When: 6 p.m., Oct. 20
  • Where: Angelena’s, 101 E. Intendencia St.
  • Tickets: $180 per person

Angelena’s is offering a series of supper clubs, each themed around Italian traditions. The Whole Hog Supper Club with Spotted Trotter Charcuterie is a four-course food demo event.

Chefs James Briscione and Kevin Ouzts of Atlanta’s Spotted Trotter Charcuterie will bring the Italian macellaria (butcher shop) to you in this fall food and wine event. The demonstration and dinner will feature cured meats as well as fresh cuts of pork. Participants will watch and learn in real time as both Chefs Briscione and Outz share the secrets behind how they transform their favorite cuts of pork into the delectable dishes that will be offered for tasting. Joining the all-star chef team will be Maurilio Purpura, CEO of Italian wine distributor, VinoVeritas. Purpura will do a deep dive into Southern Italian red wines and pair them with the chefs’ favorite cuts of pork.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/angelenas-events-947219

Here’s a look at the menu:

Antipasti

Tuna Crudo with Black Truffle Lardo paired with Setteanimae Prosecco

N’duja BBQ’d Shrimp paired with Lodali Dolcetto d’Alba

Primo

Seared Scallops, Tasso ham and roasted butternut squash risotto paired with Corte dei Venti Rosso di Montalcino

Secondi

Braised Pork Neck, local greens paired with Feudo Disisa Tornamira

Dolce

Gianduja Brownie, Bourbon Caramel, Candied Bacon, Sea Salt Vanilla Gelato

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Mixing food and fun: October has 13 foodie events in Pensacola you won't want to miss

