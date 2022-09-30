ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

A Rustyc Spoon repairs fire damage with people of Pensacola's help, reopening this weekend

By Brittany Misencik, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

After a fire Sept.14 damaged A Rustyc Spoon food truck , owner and head chef Rusty Strain is back in full drive with a grand re-opening planned for this weekend.

Strain said the community stepped up in his time of need, ultimately donating $5,565 for his repairs through a GoFundMe account and a fine-dining fundraising dinner with space provided by Kingfisher.

"We met the goal almost right on the head," Strain said. "It was unreal. I couldn't have done it without the community. The support of people just saying, basically, 'We want you open, we want you to be a part of the community, we need you to open back up' ... it's been humbling, it's been shocking. At one point I was at a loss of words, I didn't know if we were going to go forward or not."

A Rustyc Spoon opens shop: Pensacola executive chef Rusty Strain chose a food truck over fine dining. Here's why

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yCx3V_0iGUtDQZ00

The restored truck, now decked out in a slew of new safety features, will launch a reopening menu Friday, Saturday and Sunday to celebrate the next chapter.

Strain said the time the truck was down gave him plenty of time to develop unique ideas for the menu, such as a Shrimp and Gator Creole' Mac and Cheese made with Creole black garlic, gator Andouille sausage, Creole crème, apple smoked bacon, truffle black garlic gremolata and scallion ($16).

Fire on the food truck: Pensacola food truck A Rustyc Spoon damaged in fire, reopening date unknown

Other notable items on the re-opening menu include the Peach Sweet Tea Brisket Crunchwrap ($15), Waygu Ribeye Trimmed Philly Burrito ($16) and a crowd-favorite, the Black Garlic Caesar ($15).

Nicholas Wright, who provides public relations and marketing for A Rustyc Spoon, said not only was Strain the first to get to work in making repairs on the truck, he also was committed to keeping his employees paid during the interim, which was not easy to do without a source of income.

"We have a sense of resilience about our team. We don't really lay down, and we don't really stop fighting," Strain said. "It's been a lot of long planning nights and long working nights. Managing finding people to help us, finding people that are willing to put the extra time in, it's unreal."

Those looking to taste some of Strain's latest creations can check out A Rustyc Spoon from 4 to 9 p.m.Friday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday outside of Emerald Republic Brewing at 1414 W. Government St.

More updates and information can be found at A Rustyc Spoon's Facebook page .

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: A Rustyc Spoon repairs fire damage with people of Pensacola's help, reopening this weekend

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach Police looking for teen accused of making threats while holding AR-15

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach police are looking for a 17-year-old after a video circulated of him making threats while holding an AR-15.  Deputies said a Snapchat video surfaced of the teen making threats while holding an AR-15. The 17-year-old threatened to “harm unidentified persons” while pointing the gun directly at […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Pensacola, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Pensacola, FL
Restaurants
Pensacola, FL
Food & Drinks
WKRG News 5

Gas explosion causes fire at Honey Baked Ham

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters responded to the Honey Baked Ham store in Destin Monday morning for flames and smoke coming from the building. According to Destin Fire Rescue crews, the store on Crystal Beach Drive was fully involved in flames around 2 a.m. Capt. Rebholz said a broken gas meter and valve caused the […]
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Truck#Spoon#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Shrimp#Gator Creole Mac
WKRG News 5

Woman strangled, cuts alleged attacker with knife: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested a man after a woman was attacked Sunday, Oct. 7.  Jeremy Inman, 27, was arrested after deputies were called to the 1000 block of Petaluma Court for a possible stabbing. When officers arrived on scene, they found Inman was suffering from a wound.  Officers determined that […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old Pensacola girl found safe

UPDATE: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:49 PM: 9-year-old Riley Gobel has been found safe. Original Story: MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police department is searching for missing 9-year-old Riley Gobel who has been missing from Northwood Apartments since about 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 3. According to PPD Riley is...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man killed in hit-and-run, troopers looking for SUV

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a Pensacola man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night. The man was struck while walking down the shoulder of W Fairfield Drive. The driver of the vehicle was traveling along Hestia Drive when they veered into the shoulder, hitting the man, according […]
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKRG News 5

31 1st responders from Escambia Co., Pensacola & Gulf Breeze PD head for Hurricane Ian relief

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County, Pensacola, and Gulf Breeze officials started their trip south towards Clarke County Florida Saturday morning, according to Facebook posts from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department. The three agencies are bringing a total of 31 people including members of the ECSO disaster response team, police […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
OBA

Gulf Shores adds food truck event in November at Gulf Place

Two-day event will include tailgate activities and other entertainment. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The National Shrimp Festival is planned for the first weekend in October, Oct. 6-9 this year and also this year the city is adding a new event at Gulf Place for the second weekend in November.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Trash fire breaks out in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette fire and police department battled a large garbage/trash pile at the Baldwin County Solid Waste Transfer Station on Nicholsville Road on Saturday. First responders were able to contain the blaze and it has not threatened any other structures. There has been no word...
BAY MINETTE, AL
uwfvoyager.com

What’s Happening In Pensacola: October 3-9

On Oct. 8, over 40 teams, supported by thousands of spectators, will be competing for bragging rights in the 8th Annual Pensacola Dragon Boat Festival. The races are set to take place on Bayou Texar, just off Bayview Park near Downtown Pensacola. For more information, call (850)-572-5849. Race for Inclusion...
PENSACOLA, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy