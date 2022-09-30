Early voting starts for those in Galesburg; vote-by-mail ballots should arrive soon

GALESBURG — City of Galesburg voters may now cast their paper ballots in the 2022 General Election in City Hall at 55 West Tompkins Street. Election day is Nov. 8.

Hours for Early Voting are:

Weekdays: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Sept. 29 – Oct. 21)

Saturdays: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Oct. 8 – Nov. 5)

Weekdays: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Oct. 24 – Nov. 7)

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Nov. 6)

All the information you will need on the ways to vote in the General Election can be found on the city website at www.ci.galesburg.il.us/ , including vote by mail. Vote-by-mail ballots have been delivered to the post office and are expected to arrive in a week or less.

Paper precinct-specific sample ballots are available in City Hall. The display is near the Galesburg City Clerk's Office. Sample ballots are also available at the Election Office. The citywide sample ballot will be published and posted once received. City of Galesburg voters are encouraged to follow the election office on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GalesburgElect/ to stay up to date on the latest election news.

