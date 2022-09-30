ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Early voting starts for those in Galesburg; vote-by-mail ballots should arrive soon

By Tom Martin, Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0paNtc_0iGUtCXq00

GALESBURG — City of Galesburg voters may now cast their paper ballots in the 2022 General Election in City Hall at 55 West Tompkins Street. Election day is Nov. 8.

Hours for Early Voting are:

Weekdays:  8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Sept. 29 – Oct. 21)

Saturdays:  1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Oct. 8 – Nov. 5)

Weekdays:  8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Oct. 24 – Nov. 7)

Sunday:  11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Nov. 6)

All the information you will need on the ways to vote in the General Election can be found on the city website at www.ci.galesburg.il.us/ , including vote by mail. Vote-by-mail ballots have been delivered to the post office and are expected to arrive in a week or less.

Paper precinct-specific sample ballots are available in City Hall. The display is near the Galesburg City Clerk's Office. Sample ballots are also available at the Election Office. The citywide sample ballot will be published and posted once received. City of Galesburg voters are encouraged to follow the election office on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GalesburgElect/ to stay up to date on the latest election news.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Early voting starts for those in Galesburg; vote-by-mail ballots should arrive soon

Comments / 0

Related
Pen City Current

Supervisors to consider property purchase in Keokuk

LEE COUNTY - A move to purchase a new building for the Lee County Ambulance service in Keokuk will be in front of Lee County Supervisors Monday morning. At Monday's regular meeting of supervisors in Fort Madison, supervisors could be voting on spending up to $300,000 to buy and renovate a building on Main Street on the north side of Keokuk across from Arby's.
LEE COUNTY, IA
97X

New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities

A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
Galesburg, IL
Elections
Local
Illinois Government
City
Galesburg, IL
Galesburg, IL
Government
1470 WMBD

FOP: Fulton County man should never have caused drug-related crime in Bartonville

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man faces a host of charges following a police chase last week in Farmington, and a state organization says it could have been prevented. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police says had a Fulton County judge not let Ryan Kinnamon, 35 of Lewistown, out on a personal recognizance bond earlier this year, Kinnamon wouldn’t allegedly have caused the chase in Bartonville last week.
BARTONVILLE, IL
97X

LoPiez Serves The Pizza and The Quad Cities Community

Last week, a feature from Oh Sweet by Tiphanie sent us in the direction LoPiez for our next stop. Like any business, there are challenges, but these guys have overcome some serious adversity in the three years they have been open. For starters, their original opening date had to be...
DAVENPORT, IA
superhits106.com

Two More Women Arrested For Disturbance

Police say two more women have been arrested for their roles in a large fight in Dubuque during which they were among three women slashed by a knife. 25 year old Carteasia Carpenter of Dubuque was arrested Friday, while 30 year old Cartrice Carpenter of Dubuque was arrested Saturday on warrants charging participation in a riot. 22 year old Mycal Hall of Davenport was previously arrested on the same charge in relation to the disturbance. Reports say that the Carpenters and Hall were involved in a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main. Charges are pending against other people involved in the disturbance.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q985

The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois

One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
MORTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Day#Election Local#The Election Office
Central Illinois Proud

Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival returns with unique treasures

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival has taken place in Central Illinois since 1968. The festival allows vendors to set up shop in multiple towns throughout Fulton County. At Reed Park in Farmington, all vendors had homemade items. Coordinator Sarah Perardi said it...
FARMINGTON, IL
WQAD

ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 30, Genesis Health System officially announced plans to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. The plan entails closing the Genesis West Campus emergency department located at 1401 W. Central Park Avenue, effective Dec. 6. The rest of the West campus will remain open.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Find treasures at Pearl City Vintage Market

The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry invites you to discover treasure galore at the Pearl City Vintage Market!. The Pearl City Vintage Market features over 45 vendors, offering handmade, vintage, repurposed and curated goods. Stick around for kids’ pumpkin-painting area, food trucks, fall-inspired bar and live music from Ariel McReynolds and Scott Stowe. This event is free and open to the public.
MUSCATINE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
khqa.com

Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand jury files charges after Peoria Speedway brawl injures young boy

PEORIA, Ill. – A Bureau County man has been charged by a grand jury in Peoria with punching a young boy during a larger brawl at the Peoria Speedway in late-July. Anthony Hickman, 27, of Princeton faces two Class-3 Felony counts of Aggravated Battery. He’s out of jail after prosecutors filed similar charges earlier in the month.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Special Operations Unit: Suspect sold, used meth at residence

A 35-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he told law enforcement agents he used and sold meth at his home. Michael Pauli faces charges of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Aug....
DAVENPORT, IA
25newsnow.com

Farmington restaurant owner convicted of PPP loan fraud

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The FBI and Federal prosecutors are continuing their crack-down on COVID Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud. The latest guilty plea coming from a former restaurant owner in Farmington. Michael L. Patch entered a guilty plea on three Federal fraud charges on Thursday. Court records show...
FARMINGTON, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg man turns self in, admits to burglaries, says he was supporting drug addiction

GALESBURG — A Galesburg man is in custody on multiple felony charges after allegedly burglarizing a woman multiple times, stealing her car, and fleeing from officers. At 7:33 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 800 block of East Second Street for a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, the victim advised that a laptop, an iPad, a bicycle, a chainsaw, an XBox with several games and a camera had been stolen from her home. The items were valued at a total of $2,830. A window air conditioning unit had been removed to gain entry to the home and a garage door kicked in. She told officer she thought she knew the man who had committed the burglary, as he had committed another burglary at the home and stolen her car on Sept. 23.
GALESBURG, IL
KBUR

Fort Madison woman arrested on multiple drug charges

Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest if a Fort Madison woman on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. 38-year-old Andrea Jean Hoenig of Fort Madison was arrested on Wednesday, September 28th, in the 2300 block of 263rd avenue in Fort Madison. Hoenig is charged with...
FORT MADISON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Deputy: Meth, hydrocodone found in vehicle during traffic stop

A 37-year-old Davenport woman is behind bars after a deputy found her in a car with methamphetamine during a traffic stop early Friday. Monica Vasquez faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp; and four serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
1440 WROK

One Of Funniest Comedians Of All Time Is From IL (Not Chicago)

Peoria, Illinois is home to one of the funniest comedians of all time. Illinois Has A Rich History Of Comedy And Comedians. I know New York and Los Angeles are the hubs for stars and celebrities but when it comes to comedy, I'll take Illinois over them any day of the week. Some of the greatest comedians of all time got their start in the Windy City. Plus, there are some legendary clubs to catch a big laugh.
PEORIA, IL
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy