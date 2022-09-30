ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man allegedly cashed nearly $100K in stolen checks after burglarizing victim’s home

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0otBL9_0iGUtBf700

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after allegedly cashing nearly $100K in checks he stole from someone’s home.

On June 17, a man reported his home in the 9800 block of Humphrey Road was burglarized during the past week.

Various items were taken from the home, including appliances, televisions, auto parts, and checkbooks, according to an affidavit.

The victim said approximately 50 checks were taken and over $100,000 stolen from his bank account.

The Navy Federal Credit Union gave him photos of the checks, which showed ‘Andrew Vescovi’ on 44 of them, according to the affidavit.

The victim said he did not write Vescovi the checks and did not know who that person is.

The 44 checks written to Vescovi totaled $95,847, records show.

Detectives with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) found Vescovi’s address in the 1300 block of Walton Road, along with a Chevrolet Colorado registered to him.

On Sept. 28, detectives executed a search warrant at Vescovi’s home and vehicle, and discovered the stolen checks and other items belonging to the victim.

Records show Vescovi admitted to cashing the checks over a three-month period.

He’s charged with aggravated burglary; forgery $60,000-$250,000; and theft of property $60,000-$250,000, according to the affidavit.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 3

